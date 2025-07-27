25.07.2025, 13:48 11851
Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on Friday attended the 1st International Environmental Conference in Manzherok, Russia’s Altai Republic, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing a plenary session, Bektenov said: "Environmental safety is not just a part of the global ‘green’ agenda, but a vital condition for sustainable development of any country".
As part of its systemic efforts to protect the environment, Kazakhstan is implementing the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) program, which aims at fostering a culture of responsible environmental stewardship. The country holds on a regular basis clean-up as well as tree-planting campaigns.
The Government also introduces changes to environmental regulations, implements eco-friendly technologies, as well as digitalizes environmental monitoring. Work is underway to set up a Biodiversity Conservation Fund, expand a network of protected areas, recover the population of rare and endangered animal species, including the Bactrian deer, Onager, Argali, Goitered gazelle and Snow leopard. Efforts are ongoing to re-introduce Turan tigers and Przewalski's horses.
In his speech, the Kazakh Prime Minister said that the venue holds symbolic weight because Altai is regarded as a cradle of the Turkic civilization and a key element of cultural and humanitarian interaction.
Attending the plenary session were also Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan, Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev.
Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers
In his speech at the 1st International Environmental Conference in Manzherok, Russia’s Altai Republic, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan said that decreasing water levels in the Caspian Sea is one of the key challenges facing the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since the early 2000s, еhe Caspian Sea has been experiencing a decline in water levels. In this regard, Kazakhstan set up the Caspian Sea Research Institute. Expert forecasts are grim. Decisive coordinated action is needed from all Caspian littoral states to preserve this unique water body, said Bektenov.
The Kazakh Prime Minister also drew attention to the situation in the Aral Sea region, saying that Kazakhstan chairs the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea this year. "The country conducts work on the Aral Sea recovery, reinforcing the Kokaral dam, restoring the Syr Darya River Delta, as well as implementing projects for supporting the fishing industry, greening the dried seabed.
Bektenov also highlighted the importance of efforts aimed at preserving glaciers, noting that, according to experts, there will be a significant decline in glaciers in Central Asia by 2100. In this context, Kazakhstan-led "Water Towers Partnership" initiative aimed at uniting efforts to study and protect glaciers was put forward at the summit in Riyadh. The Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre (CARGC) under the aegis of UNESCO operates in Almaty.
During the event, Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint hydraulic engineering projects from reservoirs management to automated water metering was highlighted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make an official visit to Türkiye on July 29, 2025, upon the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are expected to hold talks focused on further steps towards strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership in Ankara.
The presidents will also attend the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).
Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Russian counterpart Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss the practical implementation of the high-level agreements reached between the two states, Altai Republic Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting, which took place in the Altai Republic, Russia, highlighted the high level of trust and constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia, built on the strategic partnership and alliance. The trade turnover between the two nations stood at 27.8 billion US dollars in 2024, and 9.6 billion US dollars in January-May 2025.
Upon the instructions from the Heads of State, the work is underway to bring the volume of mutual trade to up to 30 billion US dollars. There is considerable potential for investment cooperation, said Bektenov, highlighting the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission’s efficient efforts in addressing a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction.
In a bid to deepen the partnership between both nations, a special focus was placed to the preparation for the 21st Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum set to take place in Uralsk city this fall.
Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness for deepening mutually beneficial economic cooperation in all priority areas.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Revolution Day greetings to Egyptian President
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the people of Egypt on the national holiday - Revolution Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh leader extended his best wishes for prosperity of Egypt.
President Tokayev also expressed confidence that bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both nations.
Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan
The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced an initiative to relocate some of Kazakhstan's saigas to Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, we plan to relocate 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan. Our experts will study their adaptation to the local environment. This is an important step towards the conservation of this rare species," Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov says.
This initiative is of great importance for restoration of biodiversity and protection of rare species of animals in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek minister notes.
In July 2025, West Kazakhstan region launched an official saiga population control program to reduce their population from over 2.3 million to 460,000.
Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today signed into a law the Treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, signed on April 19, 2024, in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the law is set to be published in the press.
The Treaty is set to incentivize Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive partnership through expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation and all-round development of interaction in political, military, trade and economic, investment, agricultural, transit and transport, water energy, education, science and technology as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Olzhas Bektenov Holds Meeting With Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Hidehiko Yuzaki on Humanitarian Cooperation
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, Hidehiko Yuzaki. Current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including trade and economic relations as well as humanitarian initiatives, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of an Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Japan. In this regard, the Government of Kazakhstan is consistently implementing the objectives outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the meeting, the prospects for further strengthening ties between Hiroshima Prefecture and the Abai Region were considered. The importance of continuing the "Hiroshima-Semey" initiative was emphasized, as well as the exchange of knowledge within the framework of the international Mayors for Peace movement. Readiness was expressed for further cooperation within the framework of the upcoming Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
The Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture underlined the importance of cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan on issues of nuclear non-proliferation.
We highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s support on the international stage. One of the goals of our visit is to strengthen friendship. In Hiroshima, we believe that we have an important mission - to work toward a world free of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is a member of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone movement in Central Asia," Hidehiko Yuzaki said.
Kazakhstan is committed to deepening cooperation with Japan in areas such as medical and social support for victims of radiation, as well as the development and implementation of technologies in the field of radiation medicine. We express our gratitude to the Government of Japan for its intention to provide a grant to address the consequences of nuclear tests in Semey. We are confident that this initiative will have a sustainable long-term impact on improving the quality of medical care," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
For reference: At the end of 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan amounted to $1.8 billion. Currently, more than 60 Japanese companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. Over the past 20 years, Japanese businesses have invested about $8.3 billion in the Kazakh economy. Major projects have been implemented in cooperation with companies such as Toyota, Hitachi, Marubeni, and others.
Olzhas Bektenov Meets With Phygital International President René Fasel
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Dr. René Fasel, founder of Phygital International, and the organization’s CEO Nils Hatt, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting focused on the development of phygital sports as a promising direction that merges physical activity with digital technologies. Discussions included preparations for hosting the international tournament "Games of the Future" in Kazakhstan in 2026.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov reported that preparations are proceeding according to the approved plan. According to the Esports Federation of Kazakhstan, over 1.5 million Kazakhstanis are actively involved in esports. Hosting this high-tech international event in Astana will further promote the new sports format among young people. Participants confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the development of phygital sports.
For reference: Phygital International operates in partnership with the World Phygital Community (WPC), which includes 98 countries. WPC develops rules and standards for phygital disciplines and organizes regional and national qualifying tournaments for participation in the international "Games of the Future." The community brings together experts from various fields, including sports, digital technologies, and marketing.
