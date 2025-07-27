Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on Friday attended the 1st International Environmental Conference in Manzherok, Russia’s Altai Republic, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Addressing a plenary session, Bektenov said: "Environmental safety is not just a part of the global ‘green’ agenda, but a vital condition for sustainable development of any country".





As part of its systemic efforts to protect the environment, Kazakhstan is implementing the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) program, which aims at fostering a culture of responsible environmental stewardship. The country holds on a regular basis clean-up as well as tree-planting campaigns.





The Government also introduces changes to environmental regulations, implements eco-friendly technologies, as well as digitalizes environmental monitoring. Work is underway to set up a Biodiversity Conservation Fund, expand a network of protected areas, recover the population of rare and endangered animal species, including the Bactrian deer, Onager, Argali, Goitered gazelle and Snow leopard. Efforts are ongoing to re-introduce Turan tigers and Przewalski's horses.





In his speech, the Kazakh Prime Minister said that the venue holds symbolic weight because Altai is regarded as a cradle of the Turkic civilization and a key element of cultural and humanitarian interaction.





Attending the plenary session were also Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan, Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev.