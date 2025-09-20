Kazakh PM highlights OTS cooperation priorities

Tell a friend

Accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Project and digitalizing the customs sector are of great importance, said Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States, kabar.kg reports.









According to him, the creation of research centers in the fields of research, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is equally important.





Kazakhstan intends to develop cooperation with the Turkic states and increase staff positions within the organization. It is also necessary to expand interaction within the Turkic Investment Fund; this is a real step to stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, special attention should be paid to cross-border cooperation, Bektenov noted.





The meeting will discuss cooperation in priority areas within the OTS, including economics, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other areas. The implementation of previously adopted decisions and improvement of the organization's operating mechanisms will also be discussed.





The meeting of the heads of government and the vice-president of OTS the member countries is attended by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, as well as OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.