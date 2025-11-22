Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The Head of State said the visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan is of great significance. He expressed confidence that the visit would give a potent impetus to the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.





In turn, Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and a warm welcome, noting the visit would boost bilateral ties.





He said that a new era in bilateral relations began thanks to the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Republic of Armenia last year, during which the countries signed a number of important agreements, some of which have already been implemented, while others are in the process of implementation.