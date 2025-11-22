21.11.2025, 12:25 19311
Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said the visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan is of great significance. He expressed confidence that the visit would give a potent impetus to the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.
In turn, Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and a warm welcome, noting the visit would boost bilateral ties.
He said that a new era in bilateral relations began thanks to the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Republic of Armenia last year, during which the countries signed a number of important agreements, some of which have already been implemented, while others are in the process of implementation.
20.11.2025, 21:05 38051
President sends congratulatory telegram to the Sultan of Oman
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman on the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate, akorda.kz reports.
In his message, the President noted that Kazakhstan regards Oman as one of its most reliable and important partners in the Arab world and the Middle East.
The Head of State also underlined that relations between Astana and Muscat, grounded in ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold significant potential.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Haitham bin Tariq Al Said every success in his responsible state duties, and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Oman.
19.11.2025, 08:42 54401
Kazakhstan’s MFA Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Conflict Ceasefire Plan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) on the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
We commend the efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump, as well as other states that made a key contribution to achieving the ceasefire agreement.
The adoption of the resolution is a crucial step toward resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip, restoring trust between the parties, and moving toward lasting peace in the Middle East.
Kazakhstan consistently supports a peaceful, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Middle East issue based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law, and the "two-state solution" that envisions the creation of an independent, viable, and territorially contiguous State of Palestine.
Within the framework of the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan stands ready to engage constructively with all partners, including key mediators in the process, and to further contribute to international efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation, increasing humanitarian support for the population, and creating conditions for a sustainable political process.
18.11.2025, 18:19 68161
Discussions on Enhancing Further Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) Bagdad Amreyev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Fund and the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held on 7 October in Gabala.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of the Fund, which is expected to become a key element of economic cooperation in the Turkic and Islamic world.
In turn, TIF President Amreyev reported on the current activities aimed at completing the institutionalization process and forming the Fund’s project portfolio.
During the negotiations, the sides also exchanged views on relevant economic issues and the prospects for TIF’s cooperation with other international institutions. In particular, they discussed opportunities for interaction with Islamic finance institutions operating within the OIC framework - the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.
18.11.2025, 12:15 68396
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Baik Joo Hyeon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Korean expanded strategic partnership in trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of joint events at the highest and high levels in 2026, including within the framework of the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" format.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that the South Korea is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Asia and makes a significant contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation on regional and international platforms.
The interlocutors expressed interest in developing joint projects, which will contribute to the growth of mutual trade and reinforce investment cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain an active political dialogue based on mutual respect, trust, and a commitment to the steady development of their partnership.
17.11.2025, 19:48 80726
Kazakh President welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis at Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed visiting Estonian President Alar Karis at the Presidential Palace Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
This marks the first state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Astana.
The Guard of Honor lined up at Akorda in honor of the visit from the high-ranking guest.
As the Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis walked down a carpet towards the National Flag of Kazakhstan.
Upon completion of the ceremony, the two left for narrow-format talks.
13.11.2025, 16:56 127561
Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan - Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yerkin Tukumov, paid a working visit to Brussels to participate in the seventh meeting of the European Union and Central Asian Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, Gilles Bertrand, and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Edvardas Štiprais.
During the meeting, participants discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of continuing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and enhancing regional efforts to ensure stability in the country.
Following the meeting, the parties noted the need to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries and the European Union in support of the Afghan people.
Ahead of the main meeting, Ambassador Tukumov took part in the round table discussion titled "Afghanistan and the Climate Crisis: Local Realities, Regional Pathways, Global Stakes," organized by the European External Action Service and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Brussels. The discussion focused on the impact of climate change on Afghanistan’s socio-economic situation, as well as on opportunities for regional cooperation in sustainable development and climate adaptation.
As part of the working visit, Tukumov also held separate meetings with the EU Special Representatives for Afghanistan and Central Asia, Gilles Bertrand and Edvardas Štiprais, as well as with representatives of the EU Delegation in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Aga Khan Foundation in Afghanistan, the "Afghanistan Analysts Network" of the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), and the Centre for the Study of Afghanistan and South Asia.
13.11.2025, 10:15 127821
Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reached agreements, focusing on areas of transport, economy, culture, education, and sports, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Transit and Transport Sector
- It was agreed to gradually expand the capacities of the North-South and TITR transport corridors, the Ayagoz-Bakhty and Dostyk-Moiynty railway lines, and a number of other projects.
- The importance of improving cross-border logistics infrastructure and optimizing the operation of border checkpoints was stressed.
- Both sides expressed their intention to continue cooperation to advance the promising Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative, which is expected to become an effective platform for expanding collaboration between Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual benefit.
Energy
- The productive work with Rosatom, including the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, was highlighted.
- The parties agreed to strengthen partnership in the extraction, transportation, and supply of oil, petroleum products, coal, and electricity.
- Prospects for gas cooperation were discussed in detail, including gas supply to Kazakhstan’s regions bordering Russia, as well as transit to third countries.
New Innovative Growth Areas
- Several documents signed during the visit will allow the countries to make significant progress in space exploration, nuclear energy, the development of special economic zones, and creative industries.
- Broad opportunities are opening up in the IT sector, where Kazakhstan has accumulated successful experience.
Cultural and Humanitarian Sphere
- The number of cultural events - tours, exhibitions, concerts, and sports competitions - continues to grow steadily.
- Recently, Kazakhstan Culture Days in Russia were successfully held in Moscow.
- Previously, Yakutsk and Kazan welcomed Kazakhstani artists as part of Culture Days.
- In May this year, the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia was opened in Astana, and yesterday the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square was opened in Moscow.
- One of Moscow’s streets was named after Shokan Ualikhanov.
- Plans are underway to open a Kazakh Information and Cultural Center in Moscow.
12.11.2025, 08:40 132456
Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold informal talks on bilateral relations in Moscow
After arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, that lasted for over two and a half hours, Kazinform New Agency cites Akorda.
In his remarks, President Tokayev said there are no serious issues between the two nations.
Mr. Vladimir Putin! First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratefulness for a warm welcome from the very first minutes in Moscow, on this sacred soil. Protocol elements have been just stated. Indeed, from this perspective, what I saw and felt was very surprising and made me glad. I felt the warmth of the welcome here, in the Russian capital. As for bilateral cooperation, it has a nature of strategic partnership and allied relations. There is no area where our countries do not cross paths or work together. There are no serious issues between our nations. If problems do appear, of course they do, they are solved through efforts of, first of all, heads of state, and of course, governments. I accepted your invitation with great pleasure. Indeed, today, we can exchange views in an informal atmosphere. I have some thoughts, observations, that I would like to share with you," said the Kazakh President.
In turn, Russian President Putin noted that all issues will be discussed in an informal setting.
