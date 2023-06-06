Kazakh President receives actress Samal Yeslyamova

Quality of work and untimely commissioning of facilities: Alikhan Smailov responded to construction complaints of KazakhstanQuality of work and untimely commissioning of facilities: Alikhan Smailov responded to construction complaints of Kazakhstan
05.06.2023, 19:17
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received an honored worker of arts of Kazakhstan, actress, Samal Yeslyamova, to debate pressing issues of the development of the country’s theatrical art and cinematography, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said theatre and cinema play an important role in the spiritual development of society. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted it is essential to focus on promoting Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, nurturing patriotism, and promulgating spiritual and moral values while making films.
In her turn, Samal Yeslyamova shared her creative plans and voiced a set of proposals concerning the development of Kazakhstan’s art.
Following the meeting, the President thanked the actress for the promotion of the national culture wishing her further success.
05.06.2023, 13:41
Head of State takes part in flag-raising ceremony
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan participated in the state flag-raising ceremony at the Atameken ethno-memorial complex in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
The state anthem was played and the state flag was hoisted during the ceremony.
Addressing those present at the ceremony, President Tokayev pointed out that the state symbols are the embodiment of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and statehood.
The Head of State stressed that sky-blue flag, coat of arms and anthem are sacred to the people, adding that independence is ‘our key value’. It is a duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan to revere the state symbols, believes the President.
President Tokayev emphasized that patriotism starts with respect towards state symbols and by revering the state symbols we set a good example for the younger generation.
As the President noted, the state symbols embody the history, uniqueness and bright endeavors. They store an immense boost of energy that unites all citizens of Kazakhstan and strengthens our identity.
Flag, coat of arms and anthem are the glory of our state and the pride of our people. They give us strength to move forward and achieve high goals," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.
During the ceremony, 12 best graduates of military educational institutions received their shoulder boards from the hands of the President-Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Attending the event were Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, State Councilor Yerlan Karin, head of the Presidential Administration Olzhas Bektenov, heads of government agencies, members of the Cabinet, MPs, and others.
05.06.2023, 10:29
Quality of work and untimely commissioning of facilities: Alikhan Smailov responded to construction complaints of Kazakhstan
Measures to ensure the construction of 111 million square meters of housing within 7 years were considered at a meeting of the Republican headquarters for the implementation of the pre-election program of the Head of State, chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev reported that in the coming years it is planned to provide new housing to more than 1 million families. In order to achieve this goal, an annual increase of 200,000 sq.m. of housing is planned to be commissioned in the country by the end of 2029. In particular, 15.3 million square metres or over 143,000 apartments are to be commissioned this year.
The akimats approved the road maps with indication of specific objects and deadlines for their implementation in due time. The Ministry, in turn, conducts monthly monitoring of each new facility. According to the results of 4 months, the republican target has been exceeded by 19%: 4.3 mln sq m were built against a plan of 3.6 mln sq m - 36.6 thousand apartments.
In addition, today there are 44 problematic objects with shared ownership in the republic. In order to regulate the issues of shared ownership construction, the Ministry had prepared a package of stimulating and tightening amendments.
The main stimulating measures will simplify the requirements to the developers. This will allow construction companies to legalize their activities by obtaining a guarantee of the Kazakhstan Housing Company and the permission of the akimats.
Tougher measures are aimed at formation of transparent mechanism of attracting shareholders' money. Among them: registration of all contracts relating to the purchase of housing under construction in the Population Service Centers, increasing of penalties for illegal attraction of shareholders' money with the further suspension of construction, prohibition of advertising without the permission for attracting of shareholders' money, etc.
The reports were also made by the Chairman of the Board of JSC Baiterek Kanat Sharlapayev, the Akim of Abay region Nurlan Urankhayev, First Deputy Akim of Mangystau region Zhumabay Karagaev and Deputy Akim of Turkestan region Nuralkhan Kusherov.
The Prime Minister stressed that the Head of State set a goal to commission 111 million square meters of new housing by 2029. In particular, last year more than 130 thousand families were able to improve their living conditions.
Here we can point out the positive examples in Astana, Almaty and the Almaty region, where the plans for commissioning housing were overfulfilled. At the same time, the plans were not fulfilled in the Ulytau, Northern Kazakhstan, and Atyrau Regions," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He noted that Abay, Ulytau and Mangystau regions are behind the plan for 4 months of this year.
The issue of providing housing, especially to vulnerable groups of the population, is of great social importance. This issue is most acutely felt in large cities. Currently, more than 600,000 people are registered as needing housing from the state housing fund. This issue must be addressed systematically and in stages. To do this we have a number of directions within the framework of the Concept of development of housing and communal infrastructure," Prime Minister said.
Head of the Government pointed out that one of the most important problems here is the lack of engineering infrastructure.
The capital has now encountered this problem. In Astana there is a shortage of energy resources, there is an issue of water supply. Because of this the planned volume of commissioning of housing was reduced. In order to avoid such situations all the akimats need to conduct an appropriate analysis of the prospective development of their settlements," Alikhan Smailov noted.
He stressed that planning problems are often revealed when housing is commissioned, that is why it is necessary to solve the infrastructure issues at the stage of land allocation and issuing a construction permit.
Alikhan Smailov also added that recently there have been a lot of complaints from the population about the quality of the construction work, violation of urban development plans and untimely commissioning of facilities.
For example, the owners of apartments in the "Budapest" housing complex in Astana faced a lack of heat supply before the beginning of the winter period last year. In Shymkent, an apartment building built only five years ago under the state program is already covered with deep cracks, and the elevators are constantly not working. In Almaty, over 150 facts of violations of law were revealed in the development of mountainous areas, along water reservoirs and in specially protected areas," the Prime Minister said.
According to him, a common problem is the lack of permits during construction. For example, the Tolebi Residence residential complex under construction in Almaty has no relevant documents for construction.
In Astana alone, about 90 residential complexes are now being built without the necessary package of documents. As you know, the court made a decision to demolish the Dublin housing estate which was almost ready to be built without any permits," Alikhan Smailov said.
As the head of the Government said, it is also necessary to learn from the experience of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.
The issue of tightening measures of construction control has been raised repeatedly, especially in seismically active areas. Certain measures have been taken, but they are not enough. All these issues should be taken into account in the framework of the Building Code being developed," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, he pointed out the need to ensure full and timely implementation of all plans for the commissioning of housing and engineering infrastructure provided for this year, as well as to take into account the above-mentioned shortcomings in the work. In addition, Prime Minister instructed to take measures within a month to launch a mechanism of financing an integrated development with the allocation of housing for persons in waiting lists and to update the list of persons in waiting lists to meet the established requirements by September 1.
04.06.2023, 16:58
Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Külliye Presidential Complex.
In his speech, the Turkish President expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh Head of State for his participation in the ceremony.
Over 90 delegations, including over 40 heads of state, government, and parliament, as well as international organizations, joined the ceremony.
03.06.2023, 19:26
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the tragic train accident, Presidential press service reports.
I was deeply saddened to learn the tragic news about the severe train accident in Balasore, Odisha, which resulted in numerous casualties. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones, along with wishes of soonest recovery to those injured. At this time of mourning, we reaffirm our full solidarity with the people of India", - the telegram says.
03.06.2023, 16:23
Kazakhstan Took Part in Meeting of Foreign Ministers in BRICS+ Format
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov took part in the Meeting of Foreign Ministers in the BRICS+ format, held in Cape Town, South Africa. It was attended by the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and specially invited countries - "Friends of the BRICS" (Kazakhstan, Argentina, Bangladesh, Burundi, Gabon, DRC, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Comoros, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay). Kazakhstan was invited to this Forum as the current Chairman of the CICA and the future chairman of the SCO, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Ministerial Forum was held under the motto "Transition from solidarity to collective action to ensure mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism".
In his speech, Umarov noted the importance of collective efforts to solve urgent problems of our time. He recalled the international initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev designed to contribute to this, aimed at strengthening international security and stability, in particular, the creation of a Regional UN SDG Hub for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan and the International Agency for Biological Safety.
Kazakh diplomat drew the attention of the Forum participants to the synergy of the goals, objectives and principles of the BRICS, CICA and SCO, based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter. He stressed that a high level of trade and economic cooperation has been achieved between Kazakhstan and the BRICS member countries. Evidence of this is the total trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the states of this association, which in 2022 exceeded 50 billion US dollars.
In this regard Umarov noted that "The Republic of Kazakhstan is interested in joining the BRICS, which has already become an operative and effective platform for discussing topical issues of our time, acting as an example of cooperation between developing economies."
On the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Meeting, First Deputy Minister Umarov held talks with Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa. During the meeting, Kazakh diplomat handed the South African Minister a letter from President Tokayev addressed to Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa. The parties discussed issues of enhancing bilateral political and economic cooperation between the countries, close cooperation in multilateral formats, and also exchanged views on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.
Also, Umarov met with the heads of other delegations participating in the ministerial meeting.
For reference: BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is a political and economic alliance of 5 countries, founded in June 2006, within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (originally called BRIC). In 2010, after the annexation of South Africa, the letter "S" was added. Today, BRICS is 35% of the Earth's territory, 40% of the world's population and 30% of the world's GDP.
The summits are held in the country that is the chairman of the BRICS. Each member country of the organization holds the post of chairman for one year. This year, the chairmanship of the BRICS has passed to the Republic of South Africa. The 15th Summit is scheduled to be held on 22-24 August in Johannesburg.
03.06.2023, 15:40
Kazakhstan interested in diversifying mutual trade with EU - PM Smailov
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations Maroš Šefčovič discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in trade, investment, energy, transport, and logistics, Kazinform cites the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.
During the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening investment partnerships and diversification of mutual trade with the European Union, with cooperation in the field of critical raw materials becoming increasingly important.
The Kazakh PM mentioned last year a memorandum of cooperation in the field was signed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the COP-27 conference. An exchange of roadmaps for the implementation of the memorandum with Valdis Dombrovskis, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission took place a few weeks ago in Almaty.
The document provides for practical measures to strengthen our partnership in the real sectors of the economy, with the implementation of green technologies as its key element. It will certainly give an additional impetus to the realization of our common goals in the sphere," said the Kazakh PM.
For his part, Maroš Šefčovič noted the readiness of the European Union to continue practical retaliation of all the agreements previously reached
My visit to the country confirms that the European Union regards Kazakhstan as a very important strategic partner. We welcome the increase in our mutual trade turnover and are proud to be one of the major investors in your country," he said.
02.06.2023, 20:05
President Tokayev outlines priority areas of CA-EU relationship development
Tell a friend
According to the Kazakh Head of State, Kazakhstan’s multifaceted cooperation with the EU has huge potential for further development. Given its geographical location, Kazakhstan could tap into all its trade and economic and transport and logistics capabilities to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union.
The Kazakh President stated the priority areas, which, according to him, will be of strategic significant both for Kazakhstan and all countries of the region.
«Increased trade turnover. Over the past years, the intra-regional economic ties between the Central Asian countries entered a new quality level. Last year alone, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan and the region’s countries rose by 19%, amounting to eight billion dollars. In the foreseeable future, we aim to bring this figure to $15 billion. There is a dynamic growth in the region’s trade with the EU countries, which increased by more than 60%, reaching 49 billion dollars, last year,» said Tokayev.
He went on to add that Kazakhstan is willing to increase the amount of 175 non-primary goods the country exports by $2.3 billion in such spheres as mechanical engineering, iron and steel production, and food production.
Tokayev noted huge prospects for cooperation in agriculture, as Kazakhstan exports 5 million tons of grain and 1.5 million tons of flour to the EU.
«Last year, the food trade between Kazakhstan and the EU rose by 35% to nearly $1 billion,» said the Kazakh President, noting that by realizing the full potential in the agricultural sphere, it will be possible to strengthen significantly food security of the regions.
02.06.2023, 18:58
Kazakhstan is an integral part of the global quality infrastructure
The visit of the group of experts of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation on accreditation - ARAS, who have been in Kazakhstan since May 27 to confirm the compliance of the activities of the National Accreditation Center of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan with international standards ISO/IEC 17011, ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO/IEC 17021 and others, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Planned assessments by the ARAS are a conducting element of the functioning of the quality system on a global scale. The ARAS Working Groups periodically monitor the activities of the accreditation bodies of the ARAS member countries (55 full-fledged participating organizations from 32 countries of the Asia-Pacific region), which, in turn, carry out the accreditation of business entities within their states. Thus, the quality management vertical is maintained in working order throughout the geographical space of the Asia-Pacific region.
The NAC, as a full member of international accreditation organizations: ARAS, ILAC (International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation) and IAF (International Accreditation Forum), regularly confirms its competence as the only state body in the field of conformity assessment determined by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the final meeting with the ARAS evaluation group, NAC Director General Talgat Momyshev, on behalf of the team, thanked the international group for their joint work, noted the objectivity, integrity and fairness with which the evaluation was conducted.
For us, the visit of the ARAS experts has become a serious exam, associated with long preparation, excitement, worry about the result. But we are grateful to ARAS and personally to each of you for a comprehensive deep assessment of our work, for your professional vision, for integrity and impartiality", - T. Momyshev stressed.
In the course of their work, international experts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the USA and Sri Lanka studied in detail all aspects of the NCA's activities, including the management system and monitoring the work of Kazakhstani appraisers in practice: in certification bodies, assessment of management systems, in medical, testing, calibration laboratories and enterprises.
Following the visit, international experts formed a list of recommendations for the NAC for their subsequent implementation.
The functioning of the NAC is at a very high level, you have a very strong competent team", - said Donny Purnomo Januardhi, deputy head of the group (Donny Purnomo Januardhi), - however, there is always room for changes to reach an even higher level.
Through the fulfillment of the requirements of international standards in work and compliance with them by accredited business entities, the NAC promotes ISO requirements as the basis of competitiveness, a factor of direct influence on the trade and economic potential of Kazakhstan.
