Kazakh President's statement on appeal to Constitutional Council

The text of the statement President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made regarding the appeal to the Constitutional Council has been published, press service of Akorda reports.

Since the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1995 to the present day, 220 appeals, including 22 presidential appeals, have been submitted to the Constitutional Council.

According to the Law ‘On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan', it is the Constitutional Council that has the right of official interpretation of the Constitution. The presence of any gaps in the legislation is a normal occurrence.

For instance, the Constitution does not define the conditions for the replacement of the President and also does not stipulate the cases of his/her voluntary resignation. In all the constitutions in the world, there are such norms. Due to the great relevance of these aspects, I requested the Constitutional Council to clarify these provisions.

Presently, society is interested in the issue of elections. However, it is not worth cutting a wide swath over this matter. The Constitution of the country, the Constitutional Law ‘On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan' clearly outlines the procedure and time of elections, the term of office. Under the Constitution, the President is entitled to announce the early election. However, this is not expected. Therefore, it is necessary to remain calm and continue doing daily activities," the Head of State said in the statement.

The video of the Presidential appeal to the Constitutional Council has been released on the official Facebook page of the Akorda Presidential Palace.

It is to be recalled that on February 4, President Nursultan Nazarbayev appealed to the Constitutional Council for interpretation of paragraph 3 of the article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On February 4, 2019, the Constitutional Council of the Republic accepted the appeal of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the official interpretation of paragraph 3 article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Constitutional Law "On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the preparation of materials to the meeting of the Constitutional Council has been begun, at which the merits of the appeal will be reviewed, according to the information posted on the website of the Constitutional Council.

