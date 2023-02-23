20.02.2023, 15:23 19016
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with a delegation of Germany's Bundestag led by President of the Germany-Central Asia parliamentary group Eugen Schmidt, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The meeting focused on a wider range of issues, including the state of and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
Yerlan Karin familiarized in detail the German parliament deputies with the content and role of the political reforms underway in the country as well as the features of the upcoming elections to the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats of all levels.
For their part, the members of the German parliamentary delegation commended the systemic nature of the political modernization of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.02.2023, 15:42 17061
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with businessmen in the agro-industrial complex discussing pressing issues and prospects for the development of agriculture, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that last year there was a 9.1% growth in the agricultural sector. Around 23 million tons of grain were harvested. Systematic work is ongoing to diversify cultivated areas as well as transit to high-yield crops. The area of oilseeds was expanded 4-fold to 3.5 million hectares.
Reports were made by Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, 'Rodina' enterprise director Ivan Sauer, 'Olzha Agro' Director-General Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, 'Zenchenko and K' peasant association director Gennady Zenchenko, and director of 'Pilot Farm of Oil Plants' LLP Farid Abitayev.
The meeting focused on issues of production diversification, raw materials deep processing, production of new agricultural products, development of sugar sector, seed production, animal production and veterinary medicine, as well as domestic market provision, and greater export potential.
The heads of agricultural enterprises drew great attention to the issues of effective allocation and utilization of the funds for the development of the agro-industrial complex, as well as just distribution of land and water resources.
The importance to raise the standard of living in rural areas as well as to better the road and transport and social infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens and train personnel was stated.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh President instructed the government to put into action all the proposals voiced as well as carry out a thorough analysis of the situation in agriculture taking into account the views of agrarians.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 20:16 77036
Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai discussing the realization of investment projects in Kazakhstan for 2023, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
The sides exchanged views on the development of the banking sector, and energy sector regarding the commissioning of new generating capacities, as well as the modernization of engineering infrastructure, including sewage treatment facilities.
During the meeting, Smailov stressed that Kazakhstan commends the strategic nature of interaction with EBRD and its input to the implementation of structural reforms.
The government is ready for active joint work to carry out projects in the green economy field, transport and logistics, renewable energy, and private business. We're determined to expand our cooperation at both the country and regional levels," he said.
The Kazakh Prime minister added that the country attaches special attention to decarbonization as part of its economic development, approving the carbon neutrality strategy for 2060 in February last year.
For her part, Zsuzsanna Hargitai confirmed EBRD's commitment to achieving concrete results on all existing and planned projects. She also stressed the Bank's readiness to step up the development of new green projects in priority areas of the economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 15:17 77186
British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was first registered at the British Parliament in 2015 to foster interparliamentary cooperation. Its competence includes issues of foreign policy, defense, intelligence and security, arms export control, economy, trade, science, and education.
Daniel Robert Kawczynski said it is great honor for him to visit Astana as an election observer. He would like to see the real situation at the polling stations, to talk with people who came to cast their votes.
As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 13:35 77291
Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025
First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation
Tell a friend
First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
We concentrate our efforts on increasing the capacity of energy sources. Last year, auctions were held for the construction of new stations. By 2026, new energy generation sources with a total capacity of 1700 MWt will appear in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkistan and Ulytau regions. We are also working on investment agreements aimed at modernization of the existing power plants with an additional capacity of more than 1,300MWt," said Roman Sklyar at the parliamentary hearings today.
According to him, a road map of construction of the new Ekibastuz GRES-3 has been developed. Samruk Energy JSC is implementing a project of building additional energy blocks at the Ekibastuz GRES-2. The authorities plan to expand Aksu GRES as well.
In 2022, we launched 12 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 385MWt. This year, we have commissioned 15 projects with a capacity of 276MWt which enabled us raise the share of renewable energy sources up to 5%. Another 41 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 757MWt will be launched by 2025," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 09:39 82576
Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
An aircraft loaded with tents, radiators, warm clothes, and other essential items has left from Kazakhstan to the quake-hit Gaziantep city of Türkiye. The total volume of humanitarian aid is 55 tonnes, Kazinform reports with reference to the Emergencies Ministry.
Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate 1 million US dollars of emergency aid to Türkiye and send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid was delivered to the city of Aleppo with the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security. Recently, the President tasked the Government to deliver additional 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 38,000 in Türkiye.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2023, 20:46 89996
Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Kazinform cites Akorda.
At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed humanitarian issues between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position on the diplomatic solution of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and generally recognised norms of international law.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.02.2023, 12:29 94551
Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from collapsed buildings in earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye. Besides, they dug 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, out of the debris, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.
The first responders also provided primary health care to 140 locals, including 17 kids.
The rescuers of Kazakhstan work around the clock to continue the search operations in two rural settlements in Türkiye.
The first team works in a nine-storey house. The building has collapsed completely. Four people trapped in the ruins were rescued. 30 more were buried under the quake rubble. Another team found 24 bodies digging through the rubble in a six-storey building. Besides, in Nurdagi Kazakh rescuers pulled three people alive digging over 18,000 square meters of rubble. 11 bodies were recovered.
As earlier reported, two quakes jolted Türkiye on February 6 killing over at least 31,000.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.02.2023, 09:45 88961
Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
In accordance with the President's instruction, Kazakhstan will send 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye. This issue was discussed at a meeting of a governmental commission chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Kazinform reports.
The humanitarian aid includes clothes (warm jackets and trousers), tents, metal beds, bedding, and other essential items.
The aid will be delivered by aircraft to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.
Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate $ 1 million as emergency aid for Türkiye and tasked the Government to send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Aleppo under the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security.
Kazakhstanis are actively engaged in collecting humanitarian aid for earthquake-stricken Turkish citizens. First Kazakh yurts have already been installed in Kahramanmaraş.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
16.02.2023, 20:46Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 17.02.2023, 09:3982486Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep 17.02.2023, 13:3577201Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 17.02.2023, 15:1777096British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 20:1676946Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 27.01.2023, 21:39101186Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 15.02.2023, 12:2994461Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye 16.02.2023, 20:4689906Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 09:4588966Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye 26.01.2023, 15:3687516Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov