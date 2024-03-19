15.03.2024, 20:25 7491
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation: Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Tashkent
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov on a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, primeminister.kz reports.
In Tashkent, Head of the Government of Kazakhstan received the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the meeting it was noted that Kazakh-Uzbek relations are a vivid example of strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding at the highest level. Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan totalled $4.5 billion last year. The governments of the two countries are working systematically to implement investment and industrial projects to further increase trade turnover.
In turn, talks at the governmental level with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov were devoted to the measures being taken to expand trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport and cultural cooperation, as well as strengthening interaction in agriculture by expanding the range of goods supplied.
The Presidents of the two countries have set a task to bring Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We see a significant potential for increasing trade turnover and will make all necessary efforts to achieve high results of our interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
For his part, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov reaffirmed that trusting and friendly relations at the level of heads of two states are an important factor in strengthening relations of strategic partnership and alliance.
The leaders of our countries have identified specific tasks on further expansion of multifaceted relations between the two countries. I express readiness to take all necessary measures to fulfil these tasks," Abdulla Aripov said.
The sides noted significant progress in industrial cooperation and outlined the great potential for further development. Currently, 60 projects totalling $2.6 billion are being implemented within the framework of industrial cooperation, creating more than 13,300 jobs. An additional 43 projects are promising. An important role in further expansion of bilateral trade potential is assigned to the International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia". At the same time, the countries have established full mutual understanding in the agricultural sphere.
During the talks, the Head of the Kazakh Government stressed the need to further increase the transit and transport potential in the region. Special attention was also paid to co-operation in the sphere of water use. Along with this, Olzhas Bektenov outlined the readiness of the Kazakhstan side to expand export supplies to Uzbekistan to the amount of almost $500 million on 255 items.
Following the talks, Olzhas Bektenov and Abdulla Aripov reaffirmed the readiness of the governments to make every effort to ensure the progressive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction.
During the working visit, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan was also presented the experience of the Customs Clearance Centre in improving administration through the transition to electronic declaration.
In addition, Olzhas Bektenov visited Texnopark, where he inspected the process of high-tech production of industrial, electronic, construction products, industrial and municipal energy equipment, including lifts and escalators.
18.03.2024, 17:12 531
Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov on the prospects for further expansion of investment cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Last year EDB financed a number of investment projects in various sectors of the national economy of Kazakhstan. Among them were a plant for the production of polypropylene, the purchase of mainline diesel locomotives, the construction of wind farms in Kostanay region and others. Kazakhstan's share in annual investments increased from 48.5% in 2022 to 59% in 2023.
This year, new EDB investments in the economy of Kazakhstan will amount to at least $1 billion. The pool of priority projects for the current year covers transport, industry, energy and environmental improvement, agribusiness, as well as construction and modernisation of social infrastructure.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of attracting investment in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure initiatives of the Head of State in the development of road network, housing construction, modernisation of housing and communal services and gasification.
The bank's priority should be the financing of large infrastructure projects. We are ready to expand co-operation with the bank on mutually beneficial terms," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In turn, EDB Chairman of the Board Nikolai Podguzov reported on the stability of the financial institution. Thus, as a result of measures taken EDB has achieved a positive financial result of $125 m. The credit rating of the Bank has been maintained at the level of the sovereign rating of Kazakhstan: "BBB-" (S&P), as well as the highest rating of the CCXI "AAA" in the market of China. In addition, the quality of the portfolio was improved and the share of overdue payments was reduced.
The participants of the meeting noted the increase in the share of Kazakhstan in annual investments of EDB and emphasised the potential for further strengthening of the bank's investment activity.
15.03.2024, 16:18 5781
How EU carbon tax will affect Kazakhstan's industrial sector
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
International experience in the field of decarbonization of the economy was discussed by representatives of the public sector, business, and experts at a seminar for Kazakhstani industrial exporters under the auspices of the OECD- SIPA and QazTrade, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
From 2026, European countries are moving to transboundary carbon regulation. The new carbon tax will also apply to export products of Kazakh enterprises. From January 1, 2024, there is a transition period for business; after this period, increased environmental payments for emissions will affect 6 industrial sectors. This is the production of ferrous metals and aluminum, cement, fertilizers, hydrogen and electricity.
As Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev informed, the introduction of a border carbon mechanism involves a large amount of work together with the supervising ministries and industrialists. An interdepartmental working group has already been created, which will quickly develop proposals and determine what risks there are for the Kazakh enterprises.
According to Nurlan Kulbatyrov, Deputy Director General of QazTrade JSC, the EU Green Deal and the introduction of the carbon border adjustment tax are both relevant to Kazakhstan’s realities. Our countries have an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which covers a wide range of areas and joint initiatives. Since last year, QazTrade, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Integration, has been conducting awareness-raising activities on carbon taxation for export-oriented companies.
Our producers have questions related to the new cross-border tax initiative. We support the EU’s goals for sustainable development and decarbonization, but these goals should not create obstacles to international trade", - said Nurlan Kulbatyrov.
Today, EU countries account for 39% of Kazakhstan's exports. This includes oil, petroleum products, ferroalloys, coal, uranium, wheat and other goods. Trade volumes among European countries show positive dynamics. In 2023, Kazakhstan exported $41.4 billion worth of products to the EU, of which $388.7 mln were carbon-intensive goods.
Senior expert of the General Directorate for Taxation and Customs Union of the European Commission Delfine Sallard explained at the seminar that cross-border regulation will mainly affect the domestic iron and steel and aluminum sectors, which accounted for about 0.9% and 0.8% of Kazakhstan's total export value to the EU in 2022. European experts expect an increase in supplies of Kazakhstani goods with a high carbon component.
At the first stage, industrial enterprises will be required to submit quarterly reports to the European Commission containing information on export volumes, greenhouse gas emissions associated with production and quotas used. Changes can be made to reports within two months after the reporting quarter.
After 2025, carbon regulation will come into force, and free quotas will gradually be leveled out. In the meantime, according to Delfine Sallard, the payments will initially target direct emissions, but could later be extended to other sectors at risk of carbon leakage, such as oil refining and chemicals.
Head of the OECD International Programme for Action on Climate Rodrigo Pizarro spoke on what the price for carbon quotas is formed from, as well as what the emissions trading system is. According to Rodrigo Pizarro, the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is aimed at solving global environmental problems.
Kazakhstan has a target of reducing net emissions to 328.4 mln tons of carbon by 2030 and reducing emissions by 25% compared to 1990 levels, subject to international support. As OECD experts explain, this means that by 2030 Kazakhstan needs to reduce the share of coal generation from 65% to 40% and increase the share of renewable energy sources from 10% to 24%.
During the seminar, Ainur Amirbekova, Director of the International Integration Department of QazTrade JSC, listed the challenges and risks that Kazakh industrialists may face in the coming years. The introduction of a carbon tax by EU countries will automatically affect the cost of exported goods, and therefore the competitiveness of products. The increased price could hypothetically close some markets to domestic goods. This means that enterprises should start working on decarbonization and transition to alternative technologies now.
The higher the hydrocarbon component in Kazakhstan’s exports, the higher the taxes and fees will be in importing countries. Therefore, it is necessary to develop an action plan for the modernization of technological production processes, to provide funds for their implementation, including budget funds", - said Ainur Amirbekova.
For their part, experts from the European Commission, together with QazTrade, are ready to carry out further work on training exporters, provide analytical support and support for negotiations, and also adapt export strategies of exporters taking into account greening measures.
13.03.2024, 13:04 32156
Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state of the two countries with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, primeminister.kz reports.
They discussed issues of further development of trade and economic, investment, transit and transport co-operation, as well as cultural and interregional cooperation. In addition, attention was paid to strengthening partnership in the field of education and science, technology transfer.
Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China grew by 30% last year, reaching $31.5 billion. The volume of PRC investments in the economy of Kazakhstan for 9 months of 2023 amounted to about $1.4 billion. 45 joint Kazakhstan-China projects with investments of over $14.5 billion are currently under implementation. For 2 months of the current year, the volume of container traffic increased 2.6 times. At the same time, the existing potential of trade relations demonstrates prospects for further diversification of trade turnover and expansion of investment cooperation.
In the course of negotiations the sides considered measures to eliminate restrictions in mutual trade, remove administrative barriers and simplify customs procedures. In particular, the readiness to increase the supply of Kazakh agricultural products of high processing to the Chinese market was outlined. Along with this, they discussed the steps being taken in the transit and transport sphere on the construction of the new Bakhty-Tachen railway checkpoint, the expansion of the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and the development of regional integration. In addition, the issues of increasing the number of passenger flights were considered.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted that trade and economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the PRC is on the rise.
Kazakhstan-China joint projects allow to create high-tech enterprises for the production of high-quality and marketable products. Today, 3,000 joint companies are successfully operating in our country. This is evidence of the sustainability and productivity of the partnership of business communities of the two countries," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In turn, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the high dynamics of development of strategic partnership of the two countries.
Today our relations are developing in all directions on an upward path. Visits of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to China have given a powerful impetus to the deepening and development of our bilateral relations. We highly appreciate the programme of large-scale economic reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan. We believe that the ambitious goal of doubling Kazakhstan's GDP by 2029 is achievable," Zhang Xiao said.
The Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan also outlined a wide potential for cooperation in agriculture, energy, high technology and other areas.
Following the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov and Zhang Xiao confirmed the readiness to strengthen work to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.
12.03.2024, 08:14 39861
Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate high dynamics of development - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Indeed, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, allies. Today, we’ve said that such definitions put a special responsibility on the work of the Heads of State and government. The content of our cooperation strikes in terms of scale and most importantly, prospects. An entire range of projects are unique. Speaking of the strategic nature of cooperation between our countries, the first thing that comes to mind is sectors such as oil and gas, transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry and so on, said the Kazakh Head of State.
Milli Mejlis chairwoman Sahiba Gafarova thanked Kazakh President Tokayev for all-round support for the development of bilateral interparliamentary relations.
I’m convinced that your today’s visit will make a special contribution to the development of friendly, brotherly relations the two countries enjoy. Today, we can speak of them as strategic partnership, allied relations. I’d like to say with special pride and deep satisfaction that our parliaments enjoy truly deep and working relations, said Gafarova.
11.03.2024, 19:29 39676
Kazakh-Azerbaijani Presidents attend solemn ceremony of container train arrival from Xi’an to Absheron
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev took part in the solemn ceremony of arrival of a container train from Xi’an to the Absheron freight railway station, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev and Aliyev took part in the ceremony of arrival of a container block-train from the newly opened Kazakh-Chinese transport and logistics center in Xi’an to the Absheron freight railway station through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route via teleconference.
In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State stressed that the new transport and logistics framework of Eurasian is being established amid the global geopolitical turbulence. According to him, the close and effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has its role to play in it. By joint efforts, trade and economic potential of the two countries is being expanded.
For his part, Aliyev congratulated transport workers on this remarkable event and noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan actively work to strengthen interaction in many areas of cooperation, including transit and transport.
In conclusion, both leaders expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani specialists for the productive joint work and wished them further success.
11.03.2024, 13:18 42031
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan
The Head of State conveyed a letter of congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Presidential press service reports.
I am sure that your rich life experience and visionary policies will immensely contribute to further dynamic growth and prosperity of your proud nation. We highly value our enduring partnership with Pakistan that rests on genuine friendship and mutual respect. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen bilateral cooperation and seize new opportunities for the benefit of our peoples, " the telegram says.
The President wished Asif Ali Zardari every success in his future endeavours and well-being to the people of Pakistan.
04.03.2024, 18:28 73871
Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit
During the visit of Kanat Sharlapaev, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to Canada for the PDAC conference, the Kazakh delegation signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of geology with both the National Geological Service of Kazakhstan (NGS) and Koan Analytics Inc., as well as between the NGS and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK). The document was signed on the Kazakh side by Erlan Galiev, Chairman of the Board of the NGS, on the Canadian side by Rob Wood, the executive of Koan Analytics Inc., and on the Finnish side by Kimmo Tiilikainen, Director General of GTK, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The memorandum aims to explore the possibility with the NGS of establishing an Advanced Expertise Center in artificial intelligence to enhance the success and accuracy of mineral exploration processes. It also seeks to develop data transformation, predictive models, algorithms, and data analysis tools to identify potential mineral extraction sites.
Koan Analytics Inc. is a Canadian company that offers integrated solutions for organizations operating in the industrial sector. Their services include data transformation, architecture, data classification, selection, construction, and training of machine learning models, as well as algorithm development. They support forward-looking companies and help transform their data through their model of an analytical platform.
Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the National Geological Service of Kazakhstan and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK).
GTK (Geological Survey of Finland) is Finland's leading geological center, specializing in the study of its geology, resource assessment, and the development of methods for their utilization and protection. They conduct a variety of research, including geological, geophysical, and geochemical studies, and are involved in mapping and database creation.
The signed Memorandums are an important indicator of the international community's interest in Kazakhstan's geological resources and the Canadian side's readiness to strengthen cooperation in the geology sector to improve investment and economic relations between our countries," noted Erlan Galiev, Chairman of the Board of the NGS.
FOR REFERENCE: The PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) Convention is an annual event that has become an integral part of the mining industry, bringing together thousands of professionals from around the world. Held in Toronto, Canada, it attracts geologists, investors, analysts, representatives of mining companies, equipment and service suppliers, as well as government officials.
04.03.2024, 14:47 74211
President Tokayev participates in affirmation ceremony of AIFC Court Chief Justice
Images | Akorda
The official swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Chief Justice of the AIFC Court, Lord Ian Burnett, took place today in Akorda residence with the participation of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Presidential press service reports.
The event was attended by Renat Bekturov, Governor of AIFC, Thomas Krümmel, Chairman of the International Arbitration Centre AIFC, Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar of the AIFC Court and Chief Executive of the International Arbitration Centre.
Opening the official ceremony, the Head of State noted the significant role of this institution in resolving commercial disputes.
- AIFC stands as a truly pivotal platform of trust for investors. AIFC Court, having an independent judiciary system aligned with the best international standards, plays an indispensable role in enhancing Kazakhstan’s investment climate. I congratulate you, Honorable Lord Burnett, on this momentous appointment. Your candidacy reaffirms the AIFC judiciary’s steadfast commitment to the principles of integrity, reliability, and trust, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President also expressed gratitude to the former Chief Justice of the AIFC Court, Lord Jonathan Mance, for his conscientious discharge of his duties and his efforts to ensure fairness and justice in every case adjudicated at the AIFC Court.
After the ceremony, the Head of State discussed with the participants of the event the prospects for the development of the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre as key independent institutions contributing to the country's investment attractiveness. The President also emphasised the importance of implementing the best practices of international law in dispute resolution, as well as the active use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence.
