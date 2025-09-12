Kazakhstan among top 3 most popular destinations for Russian tourists

Images | burabaypark.qr-pib.kz

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan ranked among the top three most popular international destinations for Russian travelers, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Tourism.





The announcement came during a working meeting in Astana between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.





Tourist exchange between the two countries continues to grow. According to the data presented, in the first half of 2025, Russians made over 1.23 million trips to Kazakhstan, while Kazakh citizens traveled to Russia more than 1.03 million times.





By the end of 2024, tourist flow from Russia to Kazakhstan had exceeded 2.6 million trips, while Kazakhstani travelers made more than 2.2 million trips to Russia.





Kazakh Tourism noted that these figures underscore Kazakhstan’s increasing attractiveness as a travel destination.