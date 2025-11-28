Kazakhstan and Oman Expand Cooperation in the Healthcare Sector

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman Aidarbek Tumatov held a meeting with the Minister of Health of the Sultanate of Oman, Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, Ambassador Tumatov emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare. He noted that the number of Omani citizens choosing Kazakhstan for medical services, treatment, and sanatorium-based rehabilitation within the framework of medical tourism has been steadily increasing.





Minister Al Sabti, in turn, expressed his interest in expanding the partnership between the two countries in the medical sphere. He warmly recalled his visit to Astana in 2017, during which he familiarized himself with the work of the capital’s cardiac center, highlighting the high professionalism of Kazakh surgeons and the impressive development of cardiac surgery in the country.





The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in pharmaceutical production and the exchange of experience on the implementation of nuclear medicine systems, which use radioactive isotopes for disease diagnostics and treatment. The Minister expressed Oman’s interest in studying Kazakhstan’s experience and approaches in this area.





At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador invited the Ministry of Health of Oman to take part in the First Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for 2 December 2025, where a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation will be addressed.