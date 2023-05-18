Kazakhstan and the European Union begin official consultations on visa facilitation for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid a working visit to Brussels and held talks with senior representatives of the European Union to discuss the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral interaction and promising areas for its further development, cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.





High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell warmly welcomed Nurtleu’s first visit as the Kazakh Foreign Minister to the EU capital. The diplomats examined a wide range of multifaceted relations between Astana and Brussels in the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. They noted the regular character and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the high and highest levels, growth of economic cooperation and the volume of European investments.





The parties paid special attention to discussing practical steps to develop cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, extraction and the use of critical raw materials. Measures were considered to strengthen cooperation in the development of education and science, advanced technology and innovation.





Мinister Nurtleu briefed in detail on the progress of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s comprehensive political and socio-economic reforms in the country.





In turn, Josep Borrell stressed the strong desire of the European diplomacy to further expand and strengthen cooperation with Astana through a number of specific measures and projects that will meet the significant untapped potential of cooperation.





We are closely following the modernization of your country and support President Tokayev’s large-scale political reforms aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan. This year, the European Union and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30 years of diplomatic relations, and during that time we have laid a strong foundation for our partnership", - the EU High Representative said.





The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, including regional security, cooperation in Central Asia and the situation in Afghanistan. The sides also discussed measures to level out possible negative consequences of the European sanction regimes on Kazakhstan’s economy.





At a meeting with Simon Mordue, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council, the Minister noted the productive visit of President Charles Michel to Astana in October 2022 and the success of his first meeting with the leaders of Central Asia. The parties stressed that these events have given a strong impetus to further strengthening the bilateral and interregional cooperation. The parties are working on the preparation of a second meeting in this format in the near future, which is meant to continue the process of deepening the interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the EU.





During the visit, which took place in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, the Minister presented Josep Borrell and Simon Mordue high state awards - the orders of Dostyk (Friendship) of first and second degree, respectively - for their significant contribution to the strengthening and development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. In general, Minister Nurtleu’s visit to the capital of the European Union allowed to outline priority areas of cooperation, discuss specific measures and steps to further deepen relations between the parties.





The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and investments.





At the end of 2022 the trade turnover between the parties made up 39.9 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than in the previous year. Exports amounted to 32.3 billion US dollars, while imports reached - 7.6 billion US dollars.





At the same time, investment by European companies in Kazakhstan in 2022 increased by 23% to 12.5 billion US dollars.