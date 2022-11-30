Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, Finland eye expanding inter-parliamentary ties

28.11.2022, 13:34 20996
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Deputies of the Kazakh Senate met with their colleagues from the Finnish Parliament, members of the Central Asia-Finland Friendship Group Kimmo Kiljunen and Heli Järvinen, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
 
In his welcoming remarks Chair of the Senate’s Committee for international relations, defense and security Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed noted that Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union in general.
 
In his words, our countries share common stance on key international issues and cooperate closely within the framework of international organizations.
 
MP Kul-Mukhammed went on to fill in his Finnish counterparts on the comprehensive and systemic reforms spearheaded by the Head of State as well as the Senate’s role in bringing those reforms to life.
 
The sides also touched upon the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary ties. The Finnish parliamentarians stressed that Kazakhstan has proved to be a reliable political and economic partner in the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
 

Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial

29.11.2022, 19:03 8106
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Thierry de Montbrial, founder and president of the French Institute for International Relations (IFRI), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
 
During the meeting, Tokayev pointed out that he knows well Thierry de Montbrial as an authoritative politician, scholar as well as he is well aware of the high reputation of the French Institute for International Relations as one of the influential analytical centers in Europe.
 
An exchange of views on the current geopolitical issues and prospects how the situation in the world would unfold took place.
 

Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks

29.11.2022, 17:00 8221
Images | akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Paris for an official visit, held talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting, the Head of State thanked Emmanuel Macron for an invitation to visit France and warm congratulations on his re-election as the President of Kazakhstan.
 
The President said it is a great opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships between the two nations and embark on a brand new level.
 
Starting from 2005 France ranks among the five largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan. For the past nine months, the sales reached USD 2.5 bln. 90% of France's trade with Central Asia accounts for Kazakhstan. The nations jointly develop efficient projects in energy, mining, and light industries, construction aerospace, machine building, and healthcare and food industries.
 
There are over 170 French companies and joint enterprises present in Kazakhstan, such as Total Energies, Air Liquide, Airbus, Alstom, Orano, and Danone.
 
Last year Kazakhstan and France approved the roadmap for trade and economic, investment cooperation until 2030.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State invited the President of France to visit Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace

29.11.2022, 14:25 8306
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he was welcomed by President of France Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
After the ceremony, the bilateral talks of the two countries’ leaders began.
 

Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan

29.11.2022, 13:03 8401
The Concept provides for introduction of new types of visas for additional attraction of highly qualified specialists, investments and cutting-age technologies to Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s Migration Policy Concept for 2023-2027 has been approved today at the Cabinet’s meeting, Kazinform reports.
 
The Concept provides for introduction of new types of visas for additional attraction of highly qualified specialists, investments and cutting-age technologies to Kazakhstan. Requirements to promising investors have been revised. Large investors will be issued investor’s visas with a 10-year residence permit.
 
Another objective of the Concept is to boost internal mobility of the citizens for their resettlement to the regions experiencing labour shortage.
 
The document will also let address human rights protection issues of the Kazakhstanis working abroad. Thus, as per the Concept, our compatriots will be provided judicial and consultative assistance. Bilateral agreements will be concluded with the countries with the largest number of workers from Kazakhstan. The Concept provides for the establishment of a unified information system for recording migrant movement on a one-stop-shop principle.
 
Following the discussion, the Concept was approved by the Cabinet members.
 
The ministry of internal affairs and the ministry of digital development, innovations and aerospace industry were commissioned to create an information system for automation of migration process.
 
The regional akimats were commissioned to focus on attraction of in-demand personnel,when issuing quotas for foreign specialists.
 

President arrives in France for official visit

29.11.2022, 07:07 8496
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in France for an official visit, Akorda press service reported.
 
He is expected to hold negotiations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The sides will discuss the prospects of development of strategic partnership in trade-economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.
 
The Head of State will also hold a number of meetings with business communities of France.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks

28.11.2022, 19:03 20556
Images | akorda.kz
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia held talks following the XVIII Interregional Cooperation Forum, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State thanked Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan and noted exemplary relations between the two states.
 
The President said that this year marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. And today’s declaration will be dedicated to this historical date.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the two nations actively expand trade and economic cooperation.
 
The President said that Russia was and remains the main strategic partner, the country with common deep-rooted relations in various sectors. The trade between the states despite pandemic-related hardships reached USD 24.5 bln.
 
During the meeting, the Heads of State outlined directions for further strengthening the bilateral partnership. Boosting economic cooperation in industrial and transport-logistics sectors was prioritized.
 
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the declaration between Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

28.11.2022, 17:01 20921
Images | akorda.kz

Kazakhstan and Russia have built a mutually beneficial strategic partnership," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

 
The Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of Russia and all Russian colleagues for the high level of organization of the forum. He said the theme of the forum is of great importance amid the current crisis in international trade and geopolitical uncertainty.
 
With reference to the WTO data, the President noted that the world’s most developed nations pioneering the liberal trade agreements for the last six months stepped up imposing export restrictions. For example, G20 economies imposed 47 trade-restrictive measures on goods between May and October this year covering trade worth USD160 bln.
 
In this context cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia differ from global trends. Last month the countries marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Head of State said that the two countries have built a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, based on solid ties of friendship and good neighborliness. The countries established constructive dialogue, and achieved a high level of cooperation.
 
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Russia for an official visit at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The Heads of State are taking part via a videoconferencing in the XVIII Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia underway in Orenburg.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

President in Russia for official visit

28.11.2022, 07:20 17926
Images | akorda.kz
At the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow for an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 

On Monday, the presidents will hold talks in Moscow. Besides, the leaders of the two countries will participate in the Kazakhstan-Russian near-border cooperation forum in a video conference mode," a press release reads.

 

