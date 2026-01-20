Kazakhstan Implements UNESCO Best International Practices in Artificial Intelligence

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Within the framework of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence proclaimed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, jointly with the UNESCO Regional Office, officially launched a project to assess national readiness for the use of artificial intelligence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





This UNESCO project is aimed at conducting a comprehensive analysis of the national artificial intelligence ecosystem. The assessment covers key dimensions of AI development in Kazakhstan, including the legal and regulatory framework, as well as sociocultural, economic, scientific and educational, and technological aspects.





Special emphasis within the project is placed on ensuring effective cross-sectoral and inter-agency coordination as a key prerequisite for the development of a balanced and inclusive artificial intelligence policy.





To date, a National Stakeholder Team has been established to implement UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM). The Team includes representatives of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", Astana IT University, Ozim Academy, the Association for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, the NGO "Technowomen", the UNESCO Regional Office, the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as civil society organizations directly involved in the implementation of the project.





Based on the results of the assessment, practical recommendations will be developed aimed at fostering a human-centred AI ecosystem in Kazakhstan.





The implementation of this UNESCO project represents an important step in advancing Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward the development of artificial intelligence, grounded in international cooperation and respect for universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.