Kazakhstan Implements UNESCO Best International Practices in Artificial Intelligence
Within the framework of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence proclaimed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, jointly with the UNESCO Regional Office, officially launched a project to assess national readiness for the use of artificial intelligence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This UNESCO project is aimed at conducting a comprehensive analysis of the national artificial intelligence ecosystem. The assessment covers key dimensions of AI development in Kazakhstan, including the legal and regulatory framework, as well as sociocultural, economic, scientific and educational, and technological aspects.
Special emphasis within the project is placed on ensuring effective cross-sectoral and inter-agency coordination as a key prerequisite for the development of a balanced and inclusive artificial intelligence policy.
To date, a National Stakeholder Team has been established to implement UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM). The Team includes representatives of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", Astana IT University, Ozim Academy, the Association for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, the NGO "Technowomen", the UNESCO Regional Office, the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as civil society organizations directly involved in the implementation of the project.
Based on the results of the assessment, practical recommendations will be developed aimed at fostering a human-centred AI ecosystem in Kazakhstan.
The implementation of this UNESCO project represents an important step in advancing Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward the development of artificial intelligence, grounded in international cooperation and respect for universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.
Kazakhstan Took Part in the "Turkic Week" in Vienna
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria - Permanent Mission to the International Organizations took part in the "Turkic Week" held in Vienna, within the framework of introduction activities of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During Turkic Week, a photo exhibition was organized at the United Nations Office in Vienna, dedicated to the historical and cultural heritage of the OTS member states (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan).
In addition, a roundtable discussion entitled "From the Silk Road to the Middle Corridor: Promoting Connectivity through Transport and Trade Facilitation" was held at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Opening remarks were delivered by Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, OSCE Secretary General, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of OTS, and Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), as well as representatives of OTS member states, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lower Austria, Alexander Andreas Schirhuber.
In their statements, the speakers emphasized that the Middle Corridor has become a strategically important transport route between East and West, connecting Asia and Europe through the Turkic region. They noted that the corridor represents a modern continuation of the historic Silk Road, contributing to diversification, resilience, and the establishment of reliable supply chains, as well as to the expansion of trade and economic development of the region.
The roundtable brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of government authorities and the private sector of the Republic of Austria, as well as heads of diplomatic missions of OTS member and observer states, providing an inclusive platform for dialogue and exchange of views.
The series of events continued with a concert program featuring artistic groups from the OTS member states. With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan was represented by the dombra duo Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz, Kazakh dancer and choreographer Anel Marabayeva, and opera singer Aigerim Altynbek.
Kazakhstan and Orascom Investment Holding Discuss Strategic Investment Cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Orascom Investment Holding Naguib Sawiris, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including the mining and metallurgical industries, the financial sector, tourism and development. A particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s efforts to integrate into global value chains and attract strategic private investors with international expertise.
The Foreign Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan is an open and predictable destination for long-term investments. Building a trust-based dialogue with investors remains an integral part of the country’s investment policy, with comprehensive support provided at all stages of project implementation.
Chairman Sawiris highlighted Kazakhstan’s macroeconomic stability, its resource potential and its growing role as a regional investment hub in Central Asia. He stressed the importance of direct engagement with decision-makers and expressed interest in further exploring projects and expanding cooperation with Kazakhstani partners.
The parties also exchanged views on prospective projects, including investments in the financial sector, and confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in new areas.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their readiness to make every effort to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements reached and further expansion of bilateral cooperation.
Catalonia Seeks to Deepen Cooperation with Kazakhstan
The Head of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Barcelona, Amir Sultangozhin, held a meeting with Jaume Duch, Adviser to the Government of Catalonia on Foreign Affairs and European Union matters. The talks confirmed the mutual interest of both sides in expanding practical cooperation and gave new momentum to the bilateral agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The interlocutors discussed consular issues, as well as prospects for developing trade and economic ties and attracting investment to Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to creating favorable conditions for direct contacts between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Catalonia.
During the meeting, the Kazakh side presented the key political and economic reforms being implemented in the country, as well as the main priorities outlined in the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
A separate segment of the discussions focused on plans to organize joint business events and presentations of Kazakhstan’s investment potential aimed at intensifying cooperation in industry, technology, and innovation.
Key International Initiatives of Kazakhstan were Presented in Strasbourg
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg, Anel Bakytbekkyzy, delivered a lecture to graduate students of the Institute of Political Studies of the University of Strasbourg (Sciences Po), focusing on the foreign policy of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakhstan’s key international initiatives, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The audience, consisting of future public servants and international professionals in law, economics, history, theory, and sociology was informed about the implementation of political reforms and the new economic course outlined by President K. K. Tokayev through a comprehensive analysis of Kazakhstan’s current position in regional and global politics.
A. Bakytbekkyzy spoke about the ongoing institutional reforms, the modernization of the public administration system, as well as the planned parliamentary reform providing for a transition to a unicameral parliament based on broad public dialogue and an upcoming referendum.
The attention of graduate students was drawn to Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy as a "middle power," with an emphasis on the country’s contribution to and promotion of international security. This includes initiatives in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, peacekeeping activities under the auspices of the United Nations, mediation efforts aimed at resolving international conflicts, as well as active engagement within international and regional organizations. Detailed information was also provided on Kazakhstan’s bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China, Russia, the United States, and the countries of the European Union.
A separate section of the lecture focused on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development, presenting current data on macroeconomic growth, economic diversification, investment climate, and digital technology development. Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s efforts to reduce dependence on raw material exports, develop logistics, industry, agro-industrial complexes, and the "green" economy.
A.Bakytbekkyzy also briefed attendees on the main points of the Head of State’s message in the interview with Turkistan newspaper on January 5, as well as the declaration of 2026 in Kazakhstan as the "Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence" and elaborated on Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities in AI development.
During the lecture, an overview of Kazakhstan’s relations with France and the EU was also presented. The strategic nature of the Kazakhstan-France partnership was emphasized, along with the dynamics of political dialogue, growth in trade and investment cooperation, and the development of humanitarian, cultural, and educational ties. Special attention was given to the significance of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, as well as the outcomes of the first EU - Central Asia Summit.
On year of the 35th Anniversary of Independence, the Consul General also highlighted Kazakhstan’s national profile, including its geographical location, administrative-territorial structure, demographic characteristics, ethno-religious diversity, and principles of social tolerance. It was highlighted that Kazakhstan, as the largest landlocked country in the world, plays a significant role in ensuring Eurasian transport, energy, and digital connectivity.
The lecture generated keen interest among the audience and was accompanied by an active question-and-answer session.
Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to join Gaza Board of Peace
President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states, President’s Assistant - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay told Tengrinews.kz, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As written before, the Gaza Board of Peace is being formed by the United States, with invitations sent to world leaders. Argentina, Hungary, Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Italy have already received invitations and expressed their intent to accept them. Invitations were also extended to France, Germany, and the UAE, though official responses from these countries have not yet been announced.
Diplomatic circles and journalists noted that the invitation reflects recognition of Kazakhstan’s contribution to global stability and security, including efforts to help resolve the situation in Gaza and the Middle East. To note, Washington also highly appreciated the Kazakh President’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.
President appoints new top military commander
By Presidential Decree, Kanysh Abubakirov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kanysh Abubakirov succeeds Sultan Kamaletdinov, who has been relieved of the post by the respective presidential decree.
Abubakirov was born on February 12, 1977, in the Turkistan region. He is a graduate of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Defense University.
Over the years, he has held various leadership positions, including Deputy Commander of the Airmobile Forces and Head of the Combat Training Department. He also served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces, Commander of the Regional Command 'West,' and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces.
Kanysh Abubakirov also served as the Chief of the Main Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces.
Prospects of Cooperation with Latvia Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Dace Rutka, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics and agricultural sectors, which are of key importance for increasing the volume of mutual trade.
The sides expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and the schedule of bilateral events for 2026 was also discussed.
Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continuing a substantive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Discussed in Hong Kong
As part of an initiative to develop cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and information technology between the regions of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, a meeting was held at the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR with representatives of Huazhi Future, ChinoLite, and OMIS Inc. from Pavlodar city, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Taking into account the participating companies experience of cooperation with Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, informed the Hong Kong companies of Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing AI-based solutions in security systems, facial recognition technologies, and efforts to combat cybercrime and drug trafficking in the regions of Kazakhstan.
On their part, representatives of Huazhi Future presented data centers that have been commissioned in Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen in mainland China. In light of the growing global demand for computing power, the CEO of Huazhi Future expressed interest in building data centers in Kazakhstan.
The parties emphasized the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to declare 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Consul General expressed interest in organizing joint events, hackathons, and startup presentations.
