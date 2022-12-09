Система Orphus

Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory

08.12.2022, 12:54 6566
Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev does not rule out the possibility of banning Arcelor Mittal’s activity in Kazakhstan territory, Kazinform reports.
 

You will get to know about it soon. Tough decisions are taken in regards to the leadership of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. We even put an issue of banning its activity in Kazakhstan," Uskenbayev said on the sidelines of the Senate’s sitting.

 
At the President’s instruction, the Government has set up several commissions. More than 70 specialists from each ministry are involved in their work. The results wil be announced soon, he added.
 
As reported, another fatal accident occurred today at JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. A 40-year-old gasman died at the company’s coking plant.
 

Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania

09.12.2022, 10:27 1251
Head of State Kassym-Jomart signed a number of decrees on the appointment of ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Viktor Temirbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Bulgaria. He was relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania.

Timur Urazayev has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyevhas been appointed as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Albania.
 

Temirtay Izbastin relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria

09.12.2022, 09:43 1446
As per another decree of the Head of State, Temirtay Izbastin has been relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Bulgaria, Akorda press service reported.

Source: kazinform 
 

Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia

09.12.2022, 09:24 1451
The President signed a corresponding decree
By presidential decree, Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov has been relieved of his post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

President appoints Malik Murzalin as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia

09.12.2022, 09:02 1576
He was relieved of his duty as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration
By a presidential decree, Malik Murzalin has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Georgia. He was relieved of his duty as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Born on October 31, 1971 in Aktobe, Malik Murzalin is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He began his career at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

From 1996 to 2004, he was the Attaché, Third, Second, First Secretary, Head of Protocol and Foreign policy divisions at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

From 2004 to 2006, he worked as Chief of Staff of the Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2006 to 2007, he served as Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2007 to 2008, he was the First Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2008 to 2009, he was Deputy Head of the Central Office of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party in Astana.

Since April to May of 2010, he was Advisor to the President of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

From 2010 to 2011, he worked as the Head of the Presidential Affairs Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2011 to 2013, he served as Executive Secretary of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Religious Affairs.

From 2013 to 2017, he was Deputy Chief, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2017 to 2019, Malik Murzalin served as Mayor of Akmola region.

Since March 19, 2019 he has held the post of the Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration.

He is awarded with the medal "Eren enbegi ushin" (For distinguished labour).
 

Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker

08.12.2022, 16:18 6986
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with activists of Karaganda region focusing on a number of key issues facing the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
 
During the meeting, the Kazakh Premier expressed concern over the situation at ArcelorMittal Temirtau with low modernization paces and worsening technological condition, as well as neglected industrial safety leading to an increase in the number of lethal cases. He noted that another tragedy was recorded at the enterprise killing a worker.
 

The company’s leadership is held accountable for all this. In this regard, complaints were filed in all areas where the situation have worsened. The government has already begun active talks to settle these issues," said Smailov.

 
He also pointed out the importance of work to reduce the negative impact of the production on the environment, develop the Saran industrial zone, train skilled personnel, control the issue of timely salary payments, and prevent accidents.
 
During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister also noted that the region’s administration leadership should continue realizing measures to support the regional economy, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and social sphere.
 
Earlier it was reported a gas man, born in 1982, died at the coking and by-product facility of the metallurgical combine.
 

President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12

08.12.2022, 15:06 7076
Images | screenshot from video
Enlarged session of the Kazakh Government chaired by the Head of State is set to take place next week on December 12, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.
 
The session will focus on the reports on achievement of key indicators of socioeconomic development of the country in 2022 and the plan of Government’s work for 2023.
 

Deputy FM’s visit to Vienna contributes to strengthening of relations with Austria

08.12.2022, 14:40 7146
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, paid a working visit to Vienna, during which he held meetings with representatives of official and business circles, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
At a meeting with the Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, the parties noted the vital impetus for bilateral relations given by the meetings of the heads of the two states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Van der Bellen in New York in September this year and Foreign Ministers Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Alexander Schallenberg in Lodz last week.
 
The interlocutors discussed the prospects for developing Kazakh-Austrian relations, particularly strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation, and interaction within the framework of international organizations.
 
Mr. Vassilenko informed the interlocutor in detail about the course of reforms in Kazakhstan and the results of the presidential elections.
 
In turn, the Austrian diplomat welcomed the ongoing changes in Kazakhstan, praising the prospects for cooperation between the countries. Furthermore, he noted the active work of the Republic of Kazakhstan in international organizations, incl. OSCE and Kazakhstan's balanced approach to the most critical issues on the global agenda.
 
The Austrian Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy hosted a meeting with the Director General, co-chairman of the Kazakh-Austrian intergovernmental commission for economic, agricultural, environmental, industrial, technical, and technological cooperation, Florian Frauscher.
 
During the conversation, issues of preparation for the 11th meeting of the intergovernmental commission in the first half of 2023 in Austria were considered. Furthermore, the parties noted the importance of creating a favorable environment for the business activity of entrepreneurs of the two countries, focusing on the importance of launching direct flights between the states' capitals. In addition, they exchanged views on the state and prospects for developing national economies against geopolitical upheavals. The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor about the comprehensive reforms being carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to diversify the economy and attract advanced technologies for developing the domestic industry.
 
Mr. Vassilenko also met with the Vice-President of the Federal Economic Chamber of Austria, Wolfgang Hesoun. The parties confirmed their interest in deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The Federal Economic Chamber regularly facilitates the visits of delegations of Austrian companies to Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia. At the meeting, Mr. Hesoun was invited to the International Engineering Forum in Astana, which is scheduled for May 11-12, 2023.
 
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat held a meeting with the co-chairman of the Kazakh-Austrian Business Council, Richard Schenz, who congratulated the Kazakh people on the convincing victory of Mr. Tokayev during the presidential elections held on November 20 this year.
 
Mr. Schenz noted that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict creates difficulties for the Austrian economy, particularly the energy-intensive industry. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan, being one of the leading suppliers of oil to Austria, providing 40% of its needs, has established itself as a reliable partner.
 
The Kazakh-Austrian Business Council is a B2B platform for interaction between Kazakh and Austrian companies. As part of the next Council, a Kazakh-Austrian business forum will also be held, where projects in renewable energy, engineering, healthcare, and infrastructure development will be discussed and reviewed.
 
During the visit, Mr. Vassilenko interviewed one of the leading publications - the Wiener Zeitung newspaper - the main topics were the transformations in Kazakhstan, the state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian relations, as well as our country's approaches to topical international issues.
 
There are over 40 Austrian companies represented in Kazakhstan, including such brands as Kapsch, Liebherr, Gebrüder Weiss, Andritz Hydro, Herz Armaturen, Red Bull, Swarovski, Frey Wille, Trodat, Colop, Julius Blum, and others. The gross inflow of direct Austrian investments into the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2005 is about 3 billion dollars.
 

Kazakhstan ready to step up healthcare cooperation with EU

08.12.2022, 14:01 7226
Issues of strengthening cooperation in the sphere of healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry were discussed as part of the 11th session of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov
Issues of strengthening cooperation in the sphere of healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry were discussed as part of the 11th session of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the government.
 
Participating in the event were heads of diplomatic missions of the EU countries in Kazakhstan, ambassadors of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Finland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden, and representatives of Kazakhstani central government agencies.
 
In his remarks at the session Prime Minister Smailov stressed there is room for growth in terms of mutually profitable cooperation in healthcare sector between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
The Premier reminded that this year saw the launch of a national project ‘Quality and accessible healthcare for each citizen ‘Healthy Nation’ seeking to increase life expectancy up to 75 years by 2027. He added that Kazakhstan is planning to expand the share of its own production of pharmaceuticals by 50%.
 

Kazakhstan and the EU have a wide range of opportunities of strengthening partnership in the spheres of healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry. We are ready to cooperate closely and solve the tasks ahead of us jointly," Prime Minister Smailov noted.

 
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov said the Government will promptly consider all the proposals submitted upon results of the session to further strengthen mutually profitable cooperation.
 

