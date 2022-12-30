30.12.2022, 15:45 496
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friendBy a presidential decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of he Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic Gulssara Arystankulova has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Monaco and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UNESCO
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.12.2022, 19:50 346
Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan
Alikhan Smailov held talks with Uzbek Deputy Prime Ministers Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, who are in Astana for a working visit
Tell a friend
Kazakh Government Head Alikhan Smailov held talks with Uzbek Deputy Prime Ministers Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, who are in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.
The sides discussed the issues of implementing the tasks of the Heads of the two countries given following the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on December 21-22 this year.
The measures to increase mutual trade, including creation of a joint foreign trade company, strengthen transport and logistics cooperation and develop the corresponding infrastructure, launch cooperative projects in the industry and agriculture, create new manufacturing clusters, establish supplies of different agricultural products, and so on were considered.
Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov stressed that following the Kazakh President’s visit in Uzbekistan breakthrough agreements in all priority spheres of bilateral cooperation were reached. Their implementation was laid out in detail in the specially developed Roadmap aimed at giving impetus to further strengthen strategic partnership between the countries.
The Heads of our States set a range of priority tasks, outlined the specific timelines for their implementation. Well-coordinated and effective work should be ensured to realize all the outlined measures aimed at increasing the wellbeing of our people," said the Kazakh Premier.
He went on to add that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continues demonstrating dynamic growth. In this regard, removing bottlenecks when transporting products and administrative barriers in general is one of the main tasks.
Entrepreneurs of our countries actively work, therefore we should be willing to help businesses in launching new joint projects. We’re ready for work with you," he said.
The sides also discussed the current issues of cooperation in the water management area.
For his part, Zhamshid Khodzhayev underlined the readiness of the Uzbek government to productively work closely with the Kazakh government to achieve common goals and tasks in all mutually beneficial areas.
In conclusion, Kazakh Premier Smailov signed the Roadman for implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the two countries’ Presidents on December 21-22, 2022. The document is due to be signed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2022, 12:11 596
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Senate sitting
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Senate sitting, Kazinform reports.
The Senate Speaker, Maulen Ashimbayev, revealed the sitting’s agenda and put it to the vote.
Addressing those gathered, the Head of State that the country’s top priority is to preserve stability and security, pave the way for the country’s dynamic development to a brighter future. He stressed the reforms started will further continue next year.
The President noted that the country went through hardships. But Kazakhstan could overcome all difficulties. The system-based reforms started in all sectors and fields.
The Head of State underlined that people’s opportunities to participate in the public administration grow gradually. Besides, thanks to the constitutional reform the country carried out a number of reforms.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan moved to the Presidential Republic with a strong Parliament. Henceforth the President is elected once for 7 years. "Political processes will be transparent and the political system will be more stable. Some authorities were delegated from the President to the Parliament, from the centre to the regions. The compound voting system will be introduced. The role and status of the Parliament grew. The process of registration of the political parties was simplified. All these key amendments and changes were inserted to the Constitution. Kazakhstanis voted for the reforms," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President stressed that special attention will be given to the protection of human rights.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan imposed moratorium on capital punishment. Greater punishment will be administered to domestic abusers. This year human rights protection mechanisms were further improved. The Human Rights Ombudsman was granted constitutional guarantees and immunity.
The establishment of the Constitutional Court became a significant step. It will start its work in 2023 and will ensure strict and steady regulatory compliance to the norms of the Constitution. The President expressed confidence that the Constitutional Court will make a great contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2022, 17:37 8626
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on elimination of emergency situations
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Head of State signs the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreements between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in preventing and developing responses to emergency situations., Kazinform cites Akorda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2022, 11:07 12791
Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis
The MP said the draft law provides for annulment of the corresponding constitutional law due to absence of legal basis
Tell a friend
The draft Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy" was introduced to the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports.
The draft law was developed in order to implement amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan following the results of the republican referendum. In particular, Article 46 of the Constitution and paragraph 4 are to be excluded providing for the norm that, in accordance with the amendments to the Constitution, introduced by the Law as of this June 8, the status and powers of the First President of Kazakhstan are determined by the Constitution of the Republic and the constitutional law," Majilis deputy Arman Kozhakhmetov told the plenary session.
The MP said the draft law provides for annulment of the corresponding constitutional law due to absence of legal basis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2022, 18:04 17691
Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wrapped up his working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform Kazakh he has wrapped up his working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2022, 16:42 17791
President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
Images | ortcom.kz
Tell a friend
As part of his working visit to Russia Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
President of Kazakhstan Tokayev was presented with the museum's exhibits, including rare works of art.
An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took place at the Museum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2022, 20:26 25616
Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an informal meeting of the Heads of the CIS States held in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Attending the meeting were President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian Head of State Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Leader of Tajikistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Uzbek Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Addressing the participants, Kazakh President Tokayev noted that the meetings in St. Petersburg give a great chance to exchange views on the ongoing issues of interaction within the CIS and outline future tasks.
The Head of State stressed that as part of its CIS presidency his country adopted a number of concrete measures to strengthen the Commonwealth’s potential.
Throughout the year, over 80 major events were held. Many initiatives aimed at expanding the economic cooperation, maintaining close humanitarian ties and strengthening the Organization’s authority were carried out. Our joint efforts were reflected in the documents adopted following the Astana Summit in October. During the entire year, special attention was placed mainly on the realization of the tasks set within the 2030 CIS Economic Development Strategy. All these steps were effective. I’d like to note with satisfaction that the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the CIS countries amounted to almost $30bn in January-October this year, a 11% rise compared with 2021 ($26.5bn). There was a rise by nearly $5bn," said the Kazakh Head of State.
According to him, it is important to keep the upward trend in interregional trade and adapt the economic policy to the modern realities.
I’d like to draw your attention to the creation of favorable conditions for trade. We believe that it is necessary to work in detail on eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, avoid protectionism. It is importance to establish interaction regarding food security. A CIS ministerial conference scheduled to take place in Astana next year is set to look for common approaches in the area. We hope for active participation of relevant ministries. New mechanisms and formats of cooperation to increase the efficiency of transport and logistics projects within the CIS are needed. In this regard, the North-South international corridor with the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway as the important transport artery is of special significance," stated the Kazakh President.
The Head of State went on to call the interaction in security as another key area.
To adapt the Organization to the modern global realities we should enhance its potential, strengthen its position in the international arena. Documents are to be prepared to establish CIS Observer and Partner institutions in the near future. Certainly, the common cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening of language space in the CIS is of paramount importance. St. Petersburg’s official status as the CIS cultural capital for 2023 will benefit greater cultural ties between the CIS countries," noted Tokayev.
The Kazakh President thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation and warm welcome as well as wished Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov success in his country’s presidency of the CIS in 2023.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2022, 19:12 25506
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg to attend an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
Tokayev was greeted by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
29.12.2022, 12:11Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Senate sitting 29.12.2022, 09:38136Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver 29.12.2022, 19:50121Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan 23.12.2022, 16:3241956Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan 23.12.2022, 16:2537561Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held 26.12.2022, 19:1225366Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg 26.12.2022, 17:4525351Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy - FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi 26.12.2022, 15:2625331Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg 30.11.2022, 15:1162136Sakura In Snow 01.12.2022, 13:3760296Big and Small Wild Cats 06.12.2022, 16:1560191Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea 07.12.2022, 15:0759241Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister 02.12.2022, 15:3258121Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea