Kazakhstan Strengthens Its Role as a Regional Tourism Hub in Cooperation with UN Tourism

Images | MFA

Tell a friend

Economic relationships that endure are those anchored in substance: trade, investment, production, skills and shared standards. The partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom increasingly reflects this practical foundation. More than three decades after the establishment of diplomatic relations, our cooperation is defined by measurable economic engagement and institutional depth, intellinews.com reports.





Precisely because this relationship has reached a strong and stable level, the current global environment calls for a more deliberate effort to strengthen and adapt it for the years ahead. Economic fragmentation, supply-chain reorientation, accelerating technological change and the energy transition are reshaping how countries pursue growth and security. For Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, this means moving towards a partnership that aligns capital, standards and long-term economic priorities.





The scale of our engagement is growing. In 2025, bilateral trade turnover reached $1.62bn, an increase of 83.6% compared to 2024. Kazakhstan’s exports to the UK rose by over 190%, reaching $1.22bn. Since 1993, cumulative British foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan has reached approximately $23bn, placing the United Kingdom among our top ten investors. In 2024 alone, UK investment totalled $723.7mn, with a further $471.5mn invested in the first nine months of 2025. Today, 516 enterprises with British participation operate in Kazakhstan.





These figures suggest confidence in Kazakhstan’s economic fundamentals. Our GDP exceeded $300bn last year, with growth of 6.5%, placing Kazakhstan among the world’s fifty fastest-growing economies. We rank 34th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, and account for over 60% of total foreign direct investment into Central Asia. Digitalisation of public services has reached over 90%, while internet penetration stands at 93%, supporting an increasingly technology-driven economy.





Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK is also evolving in character. While energy and extractive sectors remain important, engagement increasingly extends to green technologies, advanced manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals and digital innovation. British firms are active not only in mining and infrastructure, but also in education, healthcare, architecture, financial services and emerging technology sectors.





Critical minerals and energy transition have emerged as a key area of collaboration. Global demand for critical raw materials is rising rapidly, driven by clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and defence industries. Kazakhstan produces 22 of the 36 minerals identified in the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, including uranium, titanium, silicon and rhenium. We are the world’s largest producer of uranium and rank among the top ten globally in reserves of tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, niobium, nickel and cobalt. Our objective is to expand midstream processing, refining and by-product recovery, areas where UK expertise in engineering, ESG standards and project finance is highly relevant.





The planned renewal of the UK-Kazakhstan Roadmap on Strategic Partnership in Critical Minerals during my visit to London this week reflects a focus on long-term industrial cooperation across the value chain, including processing, recycling and transparent financing mechanisms.





Financial cooperation remains another pillar of the relationship. The successful initial public offering of Air Astana on the London Stock Exchange in 2024 demonstrated the ability of Kazakh companies to operate under international governance and regulatory standards. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), operating under English common law with an independent court and arbitration system, currently hosts 88 British companies. The presence of British judges in the AIFC Court and the application of familiar legal principles provide predictability for cross-border investment.





Beyond finance and resources, connectivity is shaping Kazakhstan’s economic role. Located at the heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan serves as a major transit route for trade between Europe and Asia. Approximately 85% of overland cargo moving between the two regions passes through our territory. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor - continues to expand in capacity, supported by investments in rail modernisation and port infrastructure at Aktau and Kuryk. Digital coordination platforms such as Smart Cargo are improving efficiency across transit flows.





Agriculture is another area of expanding cooperation. Kazakhstan exported over 13mn tonnes of grain and grain products in the most recent marketing year and supplies more than 200 types of agricultural products to over 70 countries. As global food security becomes increasingly important, agricultural technology, logistics and financing partnerships offer additional scope for UK engagement.





Human capital provides long-term continuity to economic ties. Under the Bolashak scholarship programme, almost 6,000 Kazakh students have completed their studies in the United Kingdom. British institutions, including De Montfort, Heriot-Watt, Coventry, Cardiff, Queen’s University Belfast and others, have established campuses or joint programmes in Kazakhstan. In September 2025, Cardiff University, a member of the Russell Group, opened a campus in Astana. The launch of Kazakh language teaching at Oxford University in 2024 further highlights growing academic exchange.





These institutional links matter because they create familiarity with standards, regulatory systems and business culture - factors that underpin long-term investment and cooperation.





Beyond individual sectors, Kazakhstan-UK relations increasingly illustrate a shared understanding of Central Asia’s growing economic and strategic relevance. The inaugural UK-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in London this week reflects the United Kingdom’s sustained interest in the region and provides an opportunity to connect bilateral cooperation with broader regional dynamics. For British businesses, this offers not only access to our domestic market, but also a platform for engagement across a region of more than 80mn people.





Why does this cooperation matter today? Because global supply chains are being recalibrated, energy systems are evolving, and technology is reshaping production and services. In such an environment, partnerships grounded in investment, infrastructure, skills and institutional compatibility provide resilience.





Ultimately, my visit to London aims to deepen both bilateral cooperation and the United Kingdom’s engagement with Central Asia. Our economic relationship is measured not only in trade turnover and investment volumes, but in the depth of financial integration, the expansion of processing capacity, and the growth of transport corridors. These are practical foundations. They are also the reason why Kazakhstan-UK economic cooperation matters today.