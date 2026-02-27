This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Its Role as a Regional Tourism Hub in Cooperation with UN Tourism
relevant news
Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary
These rare images capture extraordinary moments that reveal the hidden world of wildlife. The cubs are seen playing together in a carefree manner, mimicking their mother’s movements and mastering the essential skills they will need for hunting. Through these interactions, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the reserve statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in "Central Asia + UK" Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Deputies of the Congress of Mexico Are Interested in Intensifying Cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Hosts Central Asian Foreign Ministers in London
The visit in "CA5+UK" format marks a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our joint work within this framework will provide a strong impetus for the development of our countries and deepen interregional cooperation," Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Serbian President arrives in Astana on official visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A Draft of the New Constitution was Presented in Zagreb
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Central Asian Foreign Ministers Meet UK Members of Parliament in London
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with the United Kingdom as one of our key partners in Europe. We highly value our open political dialogue, growing trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in education, innovation and sustainable development. Interparliamentary dialogue occupies a special place in this partnership," said head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He noted that parliamentary contacts help deepen mutual understanding, facilitate the exchange of best practices in legislative work and parliamentary oversight, and enable more effective coordination of approaches to regional and international issues.
Central Asia today is a region of growing opportunities and increasing responsibility. We believe that more active engagement of parliaments can make a meaningful contribution to addressing common challenges, including regional stability, sustainable development, climate change and strengthening ties between our countries," Minister Kosherbayev stated. He also expressed confidence that the activities of the All-Party Parliamentary Group play an important role in strengthening long-term and pragmatic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.
I am confident that the new group will make a meaningful contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the United Kingdom and Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of our region, and will help increase the interest and engagement of British parliamentarians," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.02.2026, 15:31Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today 27.02.2026, 15:411861UK strikes critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan 27.02.2026, 10:30571Snow leopard cubs were captured on video in the Almaty Nature Reserve 20.02.2026, 22:09The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan97346The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 20.02.2026, 19:5497131Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation 20.02.2026, 17:2597021A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 20.02.2026, 12:44Joint Measures to Expand Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were Discussed In Kenya84571Joint Measures to Expand Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) were Discussed In Kenya 20.02.2026, 15:1581166Measles cases in Kazakhstan dropped 6.8 times in 2025, Healthcare Ministry 08.02.2026, 09:45137871Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55137206Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 30.01.2026, 18:35134641Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 09.02.2026, 20:12131411Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 31.01.2026, 12:30131236Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution