Kazakhstan Supported the Idea of Establishing the OTS+ Format
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the warm hospitality, highlighting the importance and relevance of the summit’s agenda, akorda.kz reports.
We consistently emphasize that the Turkic people share common roots and a centuries-old history that unites our nations. All these achievements embody the golden thread of our blessed unity and everlasting solidarity. Recently, our nations marked the Day of Cooperation of Turkic Peoples. This is a meaningful occasion that further strengthens our bonds of brotherhood. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into a distinguished and influential platform that unites our friendly nations," said the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Sadyr Japarov for Kyrgyzstan’s successful chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence that the Organization’s status will continue to strengthen under the leadership of Azerbaijan headed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The President of Kazakhstan noted that the global security system is going through a difficult period. In his view, conflicts, challenges, and geopolitical contradictions have become a negative trend posing a threat to all nations.
In these turbulent times, I would like to particularly commend the singing of the Peace Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia – a historic step towards the resolution of a conflict that has remained unsettled for more than three decades. This landmark agreement paves the way for lasting stability and economic growth. In light of the current complex geopolitical landscape, unity among the Turkic states is vital to safeguard and promote our shared interests. Today, the global community sees us as strong, resilient, and united nations capable of addressing significant challenges. Several countries have expressed a growing interest in the activities of our Organization. In this regard, Kazakhstan supports the initiative to establish the “Organization of Turkic States+” format, aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation. This initiative will undoubtedly open the way to enhancing the international standing of our Organization," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President highlighted the unique role and potential of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in promoting stability, security, and peace across the Turkic region.
We express our sincere appreciation to the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as to all Turkic states for supporting the process of transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization. The Turkic nations share common goals in promoting security and addressing challenges, including combatting terrorism, and therefore our cooperation in this field has been yielding tangible results. Our nations are working together to prevent and combat terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking. In this context, we all continue to support global initiatives aimed at maintaining global security. However, we should not limit our efforts to these areas alone," noted the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the fact that many countries are facing cyberattacks — a new and borderless threat.
I propose to establish a Cybersecurity Council within the framework of this Organization. This Council would serve as a platform to coordinate the actions of member states, and consolidate our efforts. Moreover, it would strengthen our digital security and technological connectivity. The outcomes of the conference held in Almaty this September reaffirmed the crucial importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity", President Tokayev said.
The Head of State described economic cooperation as a fundamental pillar of stability and prosperity.
We must pay special attention to the comprehensive implementation of the Turkic World Vision – 2040. Today’s summit should enrich this strategy with concrete measures. Each member state of our Organization has its own unique advantages and achievements. Nevertheless, within the Organization, effective mechanisms have already been proposed to advance large-scale trade and economic projects. One such mechanism is the Turkic Investment Fund. We should fully utilize the opportunities of this financial institution. This year, our ministers of economy and trade will gather in Turkistan. On that occasion, it would be appropriate to prepare a List of projects to be financed by the Fund. Industrial cooperation plays a significant role in diversifying our economies. In this regard, we think that the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry possesses great potential. Next year, Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of this Chamber. In this capacity, we will propose the adoption of an Industrial Cooperation Program focused on concrete projects", emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
