Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025
We concentrate our efforts on increasing the capacity of energy sources. Last year, auctions were held for the construction of new stations. By 2026, new energy generation sources with a total capacity of 1700 MWt will appear in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkistan and Ulytau regions. We are also working on investment agreements aimed at modernization of the existing power plants with an additional capacity of more than 1,300MWt," said Roman Sklyar at the parliamentary hearings today.
In 2022, we launched 12 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 385MWt. This year, we have commissioned 15 projects with a capacity of 276MWt which enabled us raise the share of renewable energy sources up to 5%. Another 41 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 757MWt will be launched by 2025," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.
Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM
The government is ready for active joint work to carry out projects in the green economy field, transport and logistics, renewable energy, and private business. We're determined to expand our cooperation at both the country and regional levels," he said.
British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep
Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone
Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye
Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş
Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.
