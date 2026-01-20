Key International Initiatives of Kazakhstan were Presented in Strasbourg

Images | gov.kz

The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg, Anel Bakytbekkyzy, delivered a lecture to graduate students of the Institute of Political Studies of the University of Strasbourg (Sciences Po), focusing on the foreign policy of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakhstan’s key international initiatives, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The audience, consisting of future public servants and international professionals in law, economics, history, theory, and sociology was informed about the implementation of political reforms and the new economic course outlined by President K. K. Tokayev through a comprehensive analysis of Kazakhstan’s current position in regional and global politics.





A. Bakytbekkyzy spoke about the ongoing institutional reforms, the modernization of the public administration system, as well as the planned parliamentary reform providing for a transition to a unicameral parliament based on broad public dialogue and an upcoming referendum.





The attention of graduate students was drawn to Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy as a "middle power," with an emphasis on the country’s contribution to and promotion of international security. This includes initiatives in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, peacekeeping activities under the auspices of the United Nations, mediation efforts aimed at resolving international conflicts, as well as active engagement within international and regional organizations. Detailed information was also provided on Kazakhstan’s bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China, Russia, the United States, and the countries of the European Union.





A separate section of the lecture focused on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development, presenting current data on macroeconomic growth, economic diversification, investment climate, and digital technology development. Particular emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s efforts to reduce dependence on raw material exports, develop logistics, industry, agro-industrial complexes, and the "green" economy.





A.Bakytbekkyzy also briefed attendees on the main points of the Head of State’s message in the interview with Turkistan newspaper on January 5, as well as the declaration of 2026 in Kazakhstan as the "Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence" and elaborated on Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities in AI development.





During the lecture, an overview of Kazakhstan’s relations with France and the EU was also presented. The strategic nature of the Kazakhstan-France partnership was emphasized, along with the dynamics of political dialogue, growth in trade and investment cooperation, and the development of humanitarian, cultural, and educational ties. Special attention was given to the significance of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, as well as the outcomes of the first EU - Central Asia Summit.





On year of the 35th Anniversary of Independence, the Consul General also highlighted Kazakhstan’s national profile, including its geographical location, administrative-territorial structure, demographic characteristics, ethno-religious diversity, and principles of social tolerance. It was highlighted that Kazakhstan, as the largest landlocked country in the world, plays a significant role in ensuring Eurasian transport, energy, and digital connectivity.





The lecture generated keen interest among the audience and was accompanied by an active question-and-answer session.