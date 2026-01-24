This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026
relevant news
The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket
Development of Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Discussed in Belgrade
Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan Has Opened in Mexico City
Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket
The Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Received High Praise from the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Kazakhstan and Korea are Deepening Interregional Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Expand Cooperation in Industry and Technology
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.01.2026, 11:23Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026 23.01.2026, 12:1210586The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan Has Opened in Mexico City 23.01.2026, 16:2510316Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE 23.01.2026, 17:269766Development of Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Discussed in Belgrade 23.01.2026, 19:019501The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket 17.01.2026, 18:00116611Kazakh emergency services rescue 81 foreign nationals from bus in Kokshetau 17.01.2026, 10:20104916Severe frost to grip Kazakhstan's east on Jan 17 18.01.2026, 11:4596326Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha 18.01.2026, 08:1595636East Kazakhstan village records bone-chilling -53°C 17.01.2026, 13:5085836President appoints new top military commander 28.12.2025, 18:12176451Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20175766Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20169746Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10168971New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54166001Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services