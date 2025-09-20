Meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Took Place at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Christophe Kamp, the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities, who has arrived to Kazakhstan on a visit to participate at the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of multilingual education, the expansion of the participation of national minorities in the socio-economic life of the country, as well as their involvement in public administration processes.





Deputy Minister Issetov informed the OSCE representatives about the ongoing political reforms, economic and social transformations in the country aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens, including national minorities.





In his turn, Christophe Kamp particularly noted Kazakhstan’s unique experience in strengthening interethnic harmony and upholding the linguistic and cultural rights of national minorities. He highly appreciated the fruitful results of the state policy in this area, and expressed hope for deepening cooperation and coordinating joint actions in the framework of subsequent reforms.





OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities also shared his views and priorities in the field of reducing interethnic tension and early conflict prevention based on dialogue, consultations and practical recommendations.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for active cooperation in the field of human rights protection, support for national minorities and strengthening interethnic harmony.