19.09.2025, 14:55 10521
Meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Took Place at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Christophe Kamp, the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities, who has arrived to Kazakhstan on a visit to participate at the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of multilingual education, the expansion of the participation of national minorities in the socio-economic life of the country, as well as their involvement in public administration processes.
Deputy Minister Issetov informed the OSCE representatives about the ongoing political reforms, economic and social transformations in the country aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens, including national minorities.
In his turn, Christophe Kamp particularly noted Kazakhstan’s unique experience in strengthening interethnic harmony and upholding the linguistic and cultural rights of national minorities. He highly appreciated the fruitful results of the state policy in this area, and expressed hope for deepening cooperation and coordinating joint actions in the framework of subsequent reforms.
OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities also shared his views and priorities in the field of reducing interethnic tension and early conflict prevention based on dialogue, consultations and practical recommendations.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for active cooperation in the field of human rights protection, support for national minorities and strengthening interethnic harmony.
19.09.2025, 17:12 10781
Kazakh PM highlights OTS cooperation priorities
Accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Project and digitalizing the customs sector are of great importance, said Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States, kabar.kg reports.
According to him, the creation of research centers in the fields of research, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is equally important.
Kazakhstan intends to develop cooperation with the Turkic states and increase staff positions within the organization. It is also necessary to expand interaction within the Turkic Investment Fund; this is a real step to stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, special attention should be paid to cross-border cooperation, Bektenov noted.
The meeting will discuss cooperation in priority areas within the OTS, including economics, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other areas. The implementation of previously adopted decisions and improvement of the organization's operating mechanisms will also be discussed.
The meeting of the heads of government and the vice-president of OTS the member countries is attended by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, as well as OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
18.09.2025, 20:14 23226
Special Representatives of Kazakhstan and Iran Discussed Issues Related to Expanding Cooperation at the Caspian Sea
Bilateral consultations were held between the Special Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea Issues, Zulfiya Amanzholova and Kazem Gharib Abadi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea in areas of mutual interest.
A high level of convergence of approaches was noted in addressing tasks related to the delimitation of the sea area, preparations for upcoming events at various levels, and the implementation of instructions following the meetings of the foreign ministers and the Caspian Summits.
The consultations were held in a traditional atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and constructiveness.
17.09.2025, 09:10 36896
Kazakh-Belarusian Political Consultations Held in Astana
Bilateral political consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Pavel Utyupin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, exchanged views on further interaction within regional integration associations and other international organizations, and also "compared the notes" on the schedule of upcoming bilateral events.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue close cooperation between the foreign ministries in order to further strengthen bilateral partnership across the entire spectrum of multifaceted Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation.
16.09.2025, 14:50 50931
New Prospects for Kazakh-Estonian Cooperation Outlined in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Martin Roger, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues, including the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian areas.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Estonia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic Sea region. In particular, both parties noted their interest in further developing the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.
The diplomats agreed to consider new practical steps to expand trade, economic ties and implement investment projects. In this context, they touched upon the implementation of the decisions adopted following the 7th session of the Kazakh-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which took place in January 2025 in Tallinn.
Special attention was also given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics. Interest was expressed in establishing trade routes connecting Central Asia and Europe.
Following the meeting, the schedule of upcoming events including plans for reciprocal high-level visits was reviewed.
15.09.2025, 16:00 60206
President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who arrived in Astana to participate in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President thanked the MWL Secretary General for his consistent support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives to develop interreligious dialogue and his significant contribution to promoting the ideas of peace and harmony.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the issues of preserving interreligious and intercultural accord occupy a special place in Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy.
According to him, this is also proved by the fact that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has been held for 22 years. He stressed that the forum is aimed at uniting efforts in the name of strengthening global security and stability.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence in further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
12.09.2025, 17:05 92011
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discuss the Prospects for the Development of Higher Education, Science and Innovation in the Turkic World
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held talks with Márton Ugrósdy, Deputy Secretary of State of the Prime Minister’s Office - Head of the Office of the Political Director of the Prime Minister of Hungary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues of cultural, humanitarian and economic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the field of higher education, science, artificial intelligence and innovation.
Deputy Minister Bakayev referring to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated September 8, 2025, emphasized that the Kazakh Government pays great attention to the introduction of AI in the country’s economy and is open to cooperation in the above areas.
Deputy Secretary of State Ugrósdy noted the great potential for cooperation between universities of the member states of the OTS and emphasized the important coordinating role of the Secretariat of the Organization in these matters.
In the context of economic cooperation, the sides exchanged views on current issues of further development and strengthening of the Turkic Investment Fund and agreed to continue cooperation in this direction.
12.09.2025, 12:55 92486
Kazakhstan and Finland Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in further advancing political dialogue and strengthening economic ties, including the participation of Finnish companies in innovative projects in Kazakhstan involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, as well as the upcoming events within the framework of the UN and the OSCE.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to maintain active dynamics of Kazakh-Finnish interaction both bilaterally and multilaterally.
11.09.2025, 19:11 101096
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The foreign ministers discussed current issues and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They confirmed their mutual commitment to comprehensively strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.
The parties emphasized the importance of deepening regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen stability in Central Asia, and "compared the notes" on topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.
During the conversation, the ministers also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events planned until the end of this year.
