21.04.2026, 15:25 9621
Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements - Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
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Presidents of Kazakhstan and Mongolia have held narrow-format talks in Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the talks, the Head of State said that cooperation between the two countries develops in the spirit of strategic partnership.
He emphasized that interstate, interparliamentary and intergovernmental relations are strengthening.
Thanks to your relentless efforts, Mongolia is undergoing remarkable positive transformations. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 6.8%. This achievement became possible, undoubtedly, due to your wise policy. Under your leadership important initiatives aimed at improving people’s well-being have been implemented. We know, that Mongolia is pursuing its comprehensive development plan Vision-2050. You have launched the construction of a new city Kharkhorum. We wish you every success in bringing these unique projects to fruitionm," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For his part, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said that he was very pleased to make a state visit to Kazakhstan after twenty years.
You also, two years ago in 2024, made a state visit to Mongolia and truly elevated Mongolian-Kazakh relations to a new level of strategic partnership. Undoubtedly, this event will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of our bilateral cooperation," said the Mongolian President.
Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements. During your visit in 2024, we signed more than ten documents. In the course of the current state visit, we will also sign a number of important documents," he stated.
Earlier, it was reported that following the extended talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, the two countries agreed to resume direct air service between Astana and Ulaanbaatar.
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21.04.2026, 20:00 9191
Tokayev and Rahmon discuss ties ahead of RES 2026
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Tuesday with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, who is in Astana to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit and the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The heads of state discussed the current status and prospects of Kazakh-Tajik relations, agreeing to raise the level of strategic partnership between the two countries.
Particular attention during the talks was given to trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the water and energy sector.
The sides emphasized the importance of fully implementing all agreements previously reached at the highest level.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon also exchanged views on the pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.
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21.04.2026, 15:10 12081
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Strengthen High-Level Dialogue
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, held a meeting with sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador noted sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah’s significant contribution to the development of public administration in Kuwait. Throughout his career, he has held a number of high-level government positions, including the post of Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait from 2006 to 2011.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Kuwait cooperation, with a focus on enhancing trade and economic ties, business relations, and investment cooperation.
Particular attention was given to preparations for the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, to the State of Kuwait in the autumn of this year, which is viewed as an important step toward further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnership in priority areas of shared interest.
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20.04.2026, 19:00 34911
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Israel
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the State of Israel in Kazakhstan Yoav Bistritsky, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, and confirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening.
Two sides also exchanged views on current issues of the regional and international agenda.
For his part, the Minister expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to offer the city of Turkistan as a venue for peace negotiations.
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20.04.2026, 10:30 35291
Prominent Japanese Politician Heads Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan
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A meeting of the Parliamentary Japan-Kazakhstan Friendship League, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, was held in the Parliament of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, a new composition of the parliamentary league, formed following the parliamentary elections held on 8 February 2026, was approved. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the influential Election Strategy Committee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Chairman of the League. He previously held key positions, including Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary.
Speaking at the meeting, Nishimura noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the regional economy as a reliable supplier of energy resources and a key link in transcontinental logistics routes. He stressed that Japan is interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the energy sector, including oil, uranium, and decarbonization technologies. In addition, Chairman Nishimura expressed his intention to visit Astana in the near future in order to strengthen high-level bilateral dialogue.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed members of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives on current issues of bilateral relations, as well as ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the key provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the role of the Kurultai.
The Kazakh diplomat also provided detailed information on Kazakhstan’s economic development and outlined promising investment opportunities for Japanese companies in transport and logistics, energy, industry, and digitalization.
In addition, during the event, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa presented information on the priorities of Japan’s foreign policy toward Kazakhstan, while Deputy Director-General of the Trade Policy Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Takako Fujisaka spoke about the current development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
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19.04.2026, 09:12 56941
Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States on the Sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
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On the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS CFM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda, including efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East. The ministers exchanged views on further developments in the region and possible ways to stabilize the situation.
In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Kazakhstan to promoting peaceful initiatives and stressed that Kazakhstan strongly advocates resolving conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means. In this context, Kazakhstan once again expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations.
At the same time, the Minister emphasized that the upcoming informal OTS Summit to be held in Turkistan in May this year is intended to give fresh impetus to further strengthening the Organization’s role by fostering deeper cooperation and consolidating the efforts of member states.
In this regard, the interlocutors also discussed issues related to the further institutional development of the OTS.
On the sidelines of the Forum, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Fernando Aramayo Carrasco, the Republic of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, Guinea-Bissau João Bernardo Vieira, as well as EU Special Representative for Human Rights Kajsa Ollongren, during which current issues of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.
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17.04.2026, 20:21 108461
Central Asian and Russian Foreign Ministers Reviewed Positions and Future Cooperation Plans
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the regular meeting of Foreign Ministers in the "Central Asia - Russia" format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress in implementing the agreements reached following the Second Central Asia - Russia Summit held in October 2025 in Dushanbe. The agenda covered key areas of cooperation in trade, energy, transport and logistics. The ministers also exchanged views on pressing international issues and regional security.
The combination of the economic potential of Central Asia and Russia opens long-term prospects for strengthening a comprehensive partnership, creating a solid foundation for future achievements and new horizons of cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev in his remarks.
According to the results of last year, the region’s total trade turnover with Russia increased by 6.5 percent and reached approximately 50 billion US dollars, with more than half of this volume accounted for by Kazakhstan. Alongside growing trade, investment cooperation and industrial collaboration have also continued to expand steadily. In Kazakhstan alone, a portfolio of 177 joint projects with Russia has been formed with a total investment volume of more than $ 55 billion, of which 122 projects have already been implemented. This clearly demonstrates the scale and substantive nature of economic cooperation within the Central Asia - Russia format.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister particularly emphasized the relevance of regional security issues, noting that contemporary challenges and threats are becoming increasingly complex and require coordinated responses.
In these circumstances, particular importance is attached to coordinating efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trade and illegal migration," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
Special attention was also given to the humanitarian dimension, including education, culture and people-to-people ties, which remain one of the solid pillars of cooperation between Central Asia and Russia.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the Central Asia - Russia format, noting its key role in ensuring sustainable regional development, and expressed readiness for the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.
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17.04.2026, 18:51 108701
Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the signing of the Almaty Declaration. Today, it can be confidently stated that thanks to the adoption of the Almaty Agreement, a fundamentally new paradigm of peace, cooperation and good-neighbourliness was formed in our region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
The Minister also stressed that despite the complex geopolitical environment, an atmosphere of stability and cooperation continues to prevail across the CIS area. The steady expansion of trade, development of industrial cooperation, and growing transport connectivity help mitigate external shocks and create new sources of growth.
Further strengthening coordination and cooperation within the CIS meets our fundamental interests and remains an important factor in ensuring the sustainable development of the Commonwealth states," he added.
Minister Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s position on various aspects of cooperation within the CIS and put forward a number of proposals aimed at the further development of the Organization.
During the meeting, participants discussed current regional and international issues, as well as the state and prospects of cooperation among CIS member states. Particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation, international engagement, and intensified interaction in digital and transport-transit spheres.
Following the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed on a number of documents concerning social development and quality of life, the return of minors to their states of permanent residence, as well as cooperation in education and awareness-raising activities.
In addition, joint statements were adopted on the situation in the Middle East and on the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation within the CIS and further strengthening the multifaceted potential of the Organization.
The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Turkmenistan in October 2026.
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17.04.2026, 14:58 103321
President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the NEST Convention Center to participate in the panel session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Those participating in the panel session titled as Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties are President of Northern Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
The moderator of the session is Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, member of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye, former minister of foreign affairs.
As it was reported, ADF2026 is expected to bring together participants from 155 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government, 61 ministers, 52 foreign ministers, and 15 members of parliament. Overall participation will include leaders, diplomats, policymakers, academics, business representatives, media, and civil society actors.
The forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings. According to the program, more than 40 sessions will address global trends, regional developments, and major challenges across political, economic, environmental, and technological fields. Discussions will also focus on strengthening international cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity to support a more inclusive and effective global system.
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