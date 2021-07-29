New head of Security Service of President appointed

Saken Isabekov was appointed Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.

By orders of the Head of State:

Sagimbayev Ermek was appointed Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he was relieved of the post of Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Presidential Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Isabekov Saken was appointed Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.