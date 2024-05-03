30.04.2024, 14:36 11651
Parliamentary diplomacy plays key role in strengthening international cooperation, President
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a parliamentary delegation from Singapore led by Speaker Seah Kian Peng at the Akorda residence, Presidential press service reports.
The meeting was held in a friendly and productive atmosphere, reflecting the depth of the relationship and the desire of both sides to further strengthen bilateral ties.
We are reliable, time-tested partners. Much has already been done to strengthen our ties, but at the same time we set high goals for the further development of our cooperation", the President said.
According to the Head of State, parliamentary diplomacy plays a crucial role in strengthening international cooperation and promoting dialogue between countries.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out, more than 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures are currently operating in Kazakhstan, with total investment in Kazakhstan's economy exceeding $1.4 billion.
In turn, Seah Kian Peng expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the hospitality and noted the huge potential for deepening cooperation.
At the meeting, special attention was paid to the prospects of economic and investment cooperation. Regional and international agenda issues were also discussed.
30.04.2024, 15:09 11901
Kazakhstan ready to increase its exports to Tajikistan by $190mln
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid an official visit to Dushanbe. On the agenda are issues of Kazakhstan-Tajik cooperation in the field of trade and investment, industrial cooperation, energy, agriculture and transport connectivity, as well as water and energy cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
On arrival, Olzhas Bektenov was received by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Kazakhstan is Tajikistan's fourth largest trading partner. Today, thanks to the intensive political dialogue and agreements reached between the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, bilateral trade and economic cooperation is progressively developing. In view of the existing wide potential, the governments have set a task to increase trade turnover by 2 times - up to $2 billion.
The intergovernmental talks were held in an extended format and were devoted to measures to strengthen cooperation and diversify trade flows. The readiness of Kazakhstan to increase exports of 85 commodity items worth about $190 million was noted.
Government delegations noted the importance of developing industrial cooperation and outlined the relevance of creating new export-oriented joint ventures.
Given the extensive experience of Kazakhstan, the possibility of joint development of deposits and implementation of projects in Tajikistan was considered. Along with this Kazakhstan has large production capacities of railway equipment for Tajik railways. Aktobe plant is ready to co-operate in terms of supply of rail products. There is also a possibility of increasing export volumes of locomotives, diesel locomotives, switches, transformers, agricultural machinery, batteries and motor vehicles produced in Kazakhstan.
An important item on the bilateral agenda is cooperation in the water sector, which is strengthening every year and is characterised by a high level of mutual understanding. Joint actions taken by the countries allow ensuring the necessary operation regime of the Bakhri Tojik reservoir during the growing season. Here were also discussed the efforts to organise the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, where the chairmanship since the beginning of this year was transferred to Kazakhstan from Tajikistan.
In the agricultural sphere, after last year's reduction in trade volumes, positive growth dynamics is noted. For two months of the current year, trade turnover of agricultural products totalled $84.9 million with an increase of 8.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2023. At the same time, there is a diversification of the structure of agricultural exports to Tajikistan. Among the current tasks in the industry is to increase the volume of flour supplies. The creation of joint projects on flour milling, processing of livestock products, etc. is seen as promising.
Among the new areas of cooperation is the sphere of digitalisation, where within the framework of implementation of agreements at the highest level Kazakhstan has started work to assist Tajikistan in deployment of its own national eGOV systems, such as Smart Bridge, UPIR (Unified Platform of Internet Resources), Smart Data Ukimet. Fruitful co-operation in the IT sphere will contribute to the development of the economies and improvement of the lives of the citizens of the two countries.
The sides also discussed cultural and humanitarian co-operation. An important event this year will be the holding of Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan. Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of the upcoming opening of the monument to the great Kazakh thinker and writer Abai Kunanbaev in Dushanbe.
Following the talks, the Heads of Government reaffirmed their readiness to maintain the high dynamics of bilateral strategic partnership in all areas.
24.04.2024, 22:35 33861
President met with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron
Akorda
Welcoming the Head of the British Foreign Office, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan on giving additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations, Presidential press service reports.
''We greatly value the dynamic of mutually beneficial cooperation with Great Britain - our important strategic partner. Taking this opportunity, I would like to commend the signing today of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I am confident that this comprehensive document will definitely give a fresh boost to our multifaceted bilateral agenda,'' the President stated.
The Kazakh leader drew attention to the existing potential for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the areas of energy, green economy, finance and innovations.
In turn, David Cameron expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and warmly recalled his first visit to Kazakhstan as the UK Prime Minister.
''I came here 11 years ago to start the strategic dialog. It was great today with the Foreign Minister to sign the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I think we look across the partnership in energy, education, business and cultural sectors and developing people to people change,'' the Foreign Secretary said.
During the talk, a special attention was paid to the issues of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, especially in the fields of education and youth support.
The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.
19.04.2024, 13:44 73296
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in Astana
Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held closed-door talks in Akorda. The Kazakh President spoke on the importance of his Kyrgyz counterpart's visit for both countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today we sign the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations, a historical document, which will give a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties," the Kazakh President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian aid sent due to the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan. He pointed out dynamic development of the bilateral contacts. In his opinion,active political dialogue, close intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties give a special impulse to the relations.
Our bilateral trade and economic cooperation strengthens year by year. Last year, commodity turnover reached $1.5 billion having increased by 26%. We set a goal to raise this indicator to $2 billion. A number of promising projects are implemented in this area. In whole, the agreements in trade-economic sector are fulfilled," the Kazakh President noted.
Special attention was given to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.
Holding the Days of Culture has already turned into a good tradition. We exchange experience in education. The contacts between the youth have intensified. Today we will open the monument to Manas in Astana, which proves a high level of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are interested in bringing them to a brand new level," he stated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized he highly values the personal contribution of Sadyr Zhaparov to strengthening the traditional friendship and good-neighborly relations.
The President of Kyrgyzstan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality.
Kazakhstan is our close partner, fraternal nation and one of the major trade partners. Kazakhstan is a priority in our foreign policy. There are no politcal or regional disputes between our countries. Since the first days of my presidency, you have constantly supported me in international structures and issues related to the expansion of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are ready to provide all possible assistance to the fraternal Kazakh people in flood relief efforts. Our countries enjoy centuries-long friendship, fraternity, good-neighborly relations, common culture, spirituality and religion. I am confident that our mutual cooperation, strategic partnership will strengthen further," said Sadyr Zhaparov.
The sides also discussed the issues of enhancing interaction in political, transport-transit, energy spheres, as well as regional and international agenda.
18.04.2024, 18:23 73651
Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held the 14th meeting of the dialogue platform "Kazakhstan - European Union". The meeting was attended by heads of diplomatic missions of member states of the European Union, as well as top managers of a number of European companies, primeminister.kz reports.
On the agenda considered issues of trade and economic and investment cooperation, outlined the prospects for joint work in the field of water management and agricultural development.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted the importance and necessity of expanding partnership with the EU countries for the development of sustainable water infrastructure against the background of the ongoing difficult flood situation in the country.
The scale and consequences of the natural disaster require from us radically new approaches for the proper use of resources and avoidance of similar incidents in the future. In this matter we are particularly interested in the best practices and experience of European countries and companies. It is important to synchronise the efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan with the assistance programmes of the European Union," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Today the Government of Kazakhstan has adopted the Concept of water resources management system development. As a result of its implementation will be reduced unproductive losses in water transportation, improved monitoring system of irrigated lands, as well as modernised hydraulic structures to reduce the threat of emergencies.
In turn, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation Kestutis Jankauskas confirmed the priority of this direction. Thus, cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management will be a key issue on the bilateral agenda this year.
The water issue is in the priority of our co-operation with Central Asia. Like other natural resources, water must have its price in order to be used efficiently. This will stimulate the introduction of more efficient technologies, and many European companies are ready to work in this direction," Kestutis Jankauskas said and confirmed the readiness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and technologies in the field of sustainable management of water basins and rivers.
In addition, the participants of the meeting noted the fruitful co-operation within the framework of the joint agri-food mission, which aims to promote European products in the market of Kazakhstan and increase the range of Kazakh products in the EU markets.
During the meeting, ambassadors of European countries and representatives of foreign companies shared their experience in the introduction of water-saving technologies and the development of agro-industrial complex. Austrian Ambassador Willy Kempel presented an innovative irrigation technology, as well as an innovative solution in the field of rain-fed agriculture, which allows to obtain a higher yield with a significant reduction in water consumption.
Dr. Olga Hunger, Head of the German-Kazakh agrarian-political dialogue, noted that water conservation is a fundamental direction for both the agricultural sector in Germany and Kazakhstan. In this regard, it is promising to transfer knowledge and innovations in the field of introduction of artificial intelligence in irrigation technology, application of new treatment methods to preserve fertility and moisture in the soil.
The meeting also considered the experience of Finland in monitoring surface and groundwater quality using autonomous online stations powered by solar energy. Prospects for launching pilot installations in Kazakhstan were noted. The digital platform will make it possible to control risks associated with dams and ensure the sustainability of water infrastructure.
In addition, the meeting participants discussed the experience of Sweden in the introduction of innovative technologies in wastewater treatment, Hungary in terms of transition to advanced agricultural technologies, including in seed production.
At the end of the Government session, the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that water issues directly affect the efficiency of agricultural development. Therefore, the interaction of Kazakhstan with the EU countries should be conducted intensively and in parallel in both planes.
The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for the Government - to develop the agro-industrial complex and ensure rational use of water resources. Agriculture and food industry are among the most important sectors of our economy. We have a huge potential for the production of high-quality and organic agricultural products and foodstuffs. We are interested in increasing food exports to the EU market. Taking into account the advanced agrarian technologies of European companies, we invite you to create joint projects for the production and processing of agricultural products. For our part, we are ready to make every effort to create a favourable environment for doing business," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the European Union is $42 billion. Since 2005, the total volume of European investments has exceeded $180 billion. Last year the EU countries invested almost $10.5 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan. The EU share in foreign trade is about 30%. About 6,000 joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan.
15.04.2024, 17:23 86421
Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan.
The parties debated issues concerning Kazakhstan-Armenia cooperation paying attention to cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The President of Armenia called the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan historic noting that the outcomes of the talks lay a solid foundation for strengthening ties between the countries and bringing interstate relations to a new level.
09.04.2024, 13:42 109421
Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek
primeminister.kz
On the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov made a short-term working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, primeminister.kz reports.
In Bishkek, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan was received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Olzhas Bektenov conveyed words of greetings from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed the readiness of the Government of Kazakhstan to make every effort to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation.
During the negotiations at the Government level with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov the issue of preparation for the forthcoming official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan was considered. The parties discussed joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. Attention was paid to specific projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth $260 million.
There is a wide potential in food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other sectors. This is also supported by plans to establish an Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the common border. The launch of this project will have a multiplier effect and will give an additional impetus to trade, economic and investment co-operation.
To fully unlock the potential of cooperation in agriculture, the two governments will take measures to increase mutual supplies of products and launch joint projects, as well as continue active interaction between research institutes and agricultural universities of the two countries.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of approving the operation regimes of water management facilities of interstate use for the growing season of 2024.
Along with this, the parties noted the dynamic work to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz border, as well as the attractiveness of transit for freight carriers. In accordance with the Concept of development of transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan until 2030, the construction and reconstruction of Karasu, Besagash, Aukhatty, Sartobe, Aisha Bibi, Sypatay Batyr and Kegen checkpoints are envisaged.
During the meeting the parties also discussed issues of co-operation in the spheres of education, culture and tourism. As a result of the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to fully realise all the tasks set by the heads of two states and raise Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level.
05.04.2024, 21:56 125551
President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva
Akorda
As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Itchan Kala settlement, located in the historic center of ancient Khiva. The Kazakh leader was accompanied by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Itchan Kala is the first monument to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in Central Asia.
The state historic and archeological museum reserve hosts around 400 residential buildings as well as 60 monuments of history and architecture. The Head of State of Kazakhstan began his tour at the Ata darvaza gate.
Uzbek national songs and theatre performance were presented to the high-ranking guests.
Then, the Presidents visited the unique complex Kunya Ark, Shergozi Khan madrasa, Mukhammad amin Inak madrasa, Zhuma mosque and Tash khovli complex.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also visited the mausoleum of the medieval Khiva poet and enlightener, Sufi teacher and philosopher Pourya-ye Vali.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also toured one of the unique structures of the Khwarazm architecture - the Nurullabai Palace.
The leaders of the two countries visited the house of the chief vizier of the Khiva Khanate Seyid Ibrahim Khoja, Besh hovli complex, guest rooms and other rooms of the Palace.
Afterwards, the Presidents were presented with the exhibition of fine art and the exhibit ‘The 19-20th century Khwarazm in photos’. During the exhibition, the two leaders were familiarized with the works of the founder of Uzbek national photography and documentary film Khudaibergen Devanov.
05.04.2024, 18:54 123606
Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Khiva, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed further enhancement of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.
Stressing the symbolic nature of the meeting in Khiva - the treasure of Islamic civilization and architecture, the Kazakh President reiterated the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.
As Tokayev noted, the governments of both countries actively work on implementing the agreements reached, progressively realizing the corresponding roadmaps and carrying out work on the agreements signed and trade contracts. Mutual trade turnover has been demonstrating good performance.
Following the last year, the trade between the countries stood at 4.4 billion US dollars. The countries carry out joint projects in spheres such as the industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture. As of today, the portfolio includes 60 joint projects with the total volume of investments of over 2.5 billion US dollars and creation of over 13 thousand jobs. The project for the construction of the international center for industrial cooperation is progressing successfully.
The Kazakh leader said that Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need and that only together it could be possible to ensure sustainable development of the countries. In this regard, the Head of State backed the adoption of the 2023 Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program.
During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on a wide range of issues of economic cooperation, including greater mutual trade, cooperation in energy, transport, water management, and IT sector. Special attention was attached to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and unleashing the unique tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also discussed the regional agenda and compared notes on the interaction within international structures.
