President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Special Representative on Sustainable Development Goals Askar Shakirov participated in a session of the OSCE PA Bureau in Copenhagen, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press office.





The parliamentarians discussed the relevant international issues and the current activity of the OSCE PA including the organization of the election observation missions and preparation for the 30th annual session in Vancouver. The participants were presented the reports of three general committee, special committees, treasury and special envoys in main areas of the Assembly’s work.





The Kazakh Senator thanked the OSCE PA leadership for sending the election observation mission to Kazakhstan on March 19. In his opinion, the participation of such a delegation, which included 9 members of the OSCE PA Bureau indicates the support of the parliamentary community of Kazakhstan at an important stage of systemic democratic reforms.





As part of the event, Askar Shakirov and President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt discussed the issues of further strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE PA.





Margareta Cederfelt highly praised the strategic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on building Just and Fair Kazakhstan and expressed her readiness to pay an official visit to our country in June this year.