President held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
Greeting Wang Huning, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on his election as the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Presidential press service reports.
As the Head of State noted, Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached a high level of eternal comprehensive strategic partnership. A substantial role in this has been played regular meetings at the highest level, which lay the foundations for further enhancement of good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.
The President of Kazakhstan commended the progress in the socio-economic development of the People's Republic of China and the results of the effective policy of the Chinese leader.
We are witnessing the successful implementation of the visionary and constructive policy of President Xi Jinping and his Belt and Road Initiative. We certainly rejoice at China's success. Addressing the participants of the Forum today, President Xi said, ""When China does well, the world will get even better". I can only agree with this. Your country is confidently moving towards the noble goal of becoming the most advanced and leading world power. I am sure that under the wise leadership of Chairman Xi, your country will achieve even greater success in building a new era of China and a community with a shared future for mankind," the President said.
For his part, Wang Huning greatly valued the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations.
I am deeply impressed by the rapid development and continuous improvement of living standards in Kazakhstan under your leadership. This morning, you delivered a remarkable speech at the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum, putting forward a number of important proposals for cooperation. We have achieved remarkable outcomes in 10 years of strategic partnership within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative through the efforts of all parties. You have kept in close contact with Chairman Xi and held many talks with him. Together you have also unveiled the next new "golden 30 years" of China-Kazakhstan relations. The Chinese side is ready to advance cooperation in the spirit of implementing the important agreements reached by the leaders of two countries," assured the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
The parties thoroughly exchanged views on the comprehensive reforms underway in both states. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Wang Huning emphasized the importance of maintaining an active political dialogue at all levels, and discussed the prospects of cooperation.
relevant news
Head of State addresses participants of XI Civil Forum
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated participants of the opening of the XI Civil Forum, highlighting the effectiveness of the platform, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his opening remarks, President Tokayev noted that the dialogue platform has proved its relevance and effectiveness in the past 20 years.
According to the Head of State, creative initiatives and constructive proposals put forward at the forum greatly contribute to the development of civil society and strengthen nationwide dialogue. Non-governmental and charity organizations, civil activists and volunteers who truly care about the fate of their motherland are actively engaged in finding the answers to the most burning problems our society is facing. They set the example of solidarity and patriotism and help preserve unity and accord in the country.
Amid the ongoing ambitious reforms the new public ethics based on the ideas of humanism, mutual trust and responsibility, law and order, cult of knowledge and labor comes to the fore, the President said.
He went on to express confidence that fruitful partnership between the state and non-governmental sector is set to become an important factor in all-round development of Kazakhstan, a driving force of building A Just Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan plays special role in implementation of Belt and Road initiative - Head of State
The second day of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Beijing began with participation in the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Presidential press service reports.
The Kazakh leader thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the traditionally warm hospitality and impeccable organisation of the forum.
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the key role of China in ensuring global security and called it the locomotive of economic and technological development.
In the current geopolitical environment, the Belt and Road initiative has become a sought-after international project and a major platform for cooperation. The project reflects the economic power of the China and its aspiration to new heights at the global level. It is highly symbolic that ten years ago it was in Kazakhstan that you first outlined the far-reaching Belt and Road initiative, thus becoming its main driving force. Marking this important anniversary, today we can confidently say that your initiative has proved its relevance, has been recognised by the international community, and has turned into a grand project of global scale," the Head of State said.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the Belt and Road project has become an effective platform for unprecedentedly large-scale international cooperation.
Thanks to the investments of the countries participating in this project, over 150 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa are connected by an extensive network of railways, high-speed motorways and sea routes. The project has become a common good for our states, which in the conditions of colossal turbulence of the world economy can provide an effective response to the most complex challenges of our time," the President indicated.
It was also noted that this initiative makes an invaluable contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, strengthening good-neighbourliness, friendship and mutual understanding between the project countries.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that Belt and Road gave impetus to the renaissance of the Great Silk Road. Therefore, the Chinese initiative is rightly called a megaproject of the XXI century," the leader of Kazakhstan said.
The Head of State shared the achievements of Kazakhstan, which, in his opinion, being in the centre of Eurasia, linking North and South, West and East, plays a special role in the implementation of the initiative. According to him, being a huge landlocked state with a common long border with China, Kazakhstan is making serious efforts to become a transport and logistics hub of international importance.
Currently, Kazakhstan accounts for about 85 per cent of all land transit traffic from China to Europe. Attaching great importance to the development of the transit transport industry, over the past 15 years we have allocated over $35 billion for this purpose. We have launched such major infrastructure projects as the Kazakh-Chinese logistics centre in Lianyungang, the Khorgos dry port, the Western Europe-Western China transit highway, and the railway corridor from China to Iran. At the same time, we do not stop at what we have achieved," said Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.
He shared plans to lay 1,300 kilometres of new railway tracks within three years, open a third railway checkpoint on the border with China and build new dry ports at Bakhty and Kalzhat. These are real examples of Kazakhstan's major economic projects being paired with the global Chinese initiative.
In his speech, the Head of State emphasised the key role of the flagship project - the Trans-Caspian international transport route. Connecting China, Central Asia and Europe, it can become the "continental bridge of the Belt and Road", reducing by half the time of freight traffic and significantly reducing transport costs.
Two intergovernmental agreements on the development of the Trans-Caspian route have been signed between Kazakhstan and China. I am confident that they will soon bring tangible results. For more effective coordination of our efforts, I propose to create a Partnership network of major strategic ports, logistics centres and postal hubs. We are also interested in establishing joint production of transport ships and containers. Kazakhstan is ready to become a reliable air bridge and a convenient harbour for the world's leading airlines, ensuring a steady flow of passengers and cargo," the President said.
In his opinion, the partnership within the framework of the Digital Silk Road initiative, which is a new global project, offers great opportunities.
I am confident that building a new model of digital and intellectual interaction will make a significant contribution to the innovative development of our economies. In the new decade of the Belt and Road initiative, Kazakhstan will continue to fully contribute to our common success. I am confident that under your wise leadership, dear President Xi Jinping, the People's Republic of China will achieve even greater success in building a new era of China based on the concept of common historical destinies of different peoples," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded his speech.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres also addressed the forum. More than 20 heads of state and representatives of over 130 countries and international organisations are participating in the forum events.
Volume of import and export of Chinese goods to exceed $32 trillion in 5 years
In the next five years the volume of import and export of the Chinese goods is set to exceed $32 trillion, while service trade is slated to surpass over $5 trillion, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the 3rd High-Level Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Xi Jinping, China is planning to provide a zone for cooperation in the sphere of Silk Road e-commerce and hold talks on the free-trade agreements as well as the agreements on the protection of investment with a host of countries.
In the next five years the volume of import and export of the Chinese goods is set to exceed $32 trillion, while service trade is slated to surpass over $5 trillion," Xi Jinping announced.
He also revealed that the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China are expected to channel 350 billion yuan each into the projects within the framework of the One Belt, One Road Initiative.
On top of that, the Silk Road Fund will increase its capital by 80 billion yuan to support joint construction of the initiative’s projects.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited
During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in machinery manufacturing and railway transport, Presidential press service reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told that JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and CRRC were expected to sign the cooperation agreement worth $1.3 billion on the sidelines of the BRI Forum. As per the agreement a purchase of 200 shunting and mainline locomotives as well as creation of engineering and service centers in Kazakhstan are planned.
The President noted that our country is interested in localization of locomotive production with application of advanced technologies and creation of service centers for maintenance of railway equipment. He also stressed that Kazakhstan is a key transport and logistics hub through which CRRC can get access to the Eurasian and European markets, supporting the company’s plans to invest some $200 million to this end.
It is delightful that for 20 years your corporation has been fruitfully cooperating with our country. Over the years, Kazakhstan purchased from the company about 300 passenger cars and locomotives, as well as 6 000 freight cars. Your products have reliably proved themselves in Kazakhstan. I am confident that we have every opportunity to take our partnership to a new level," Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said.
For his part, Yongcai Sun expressed gratitude for the support his company enjoys in Kazakhstan.
In his opinion, over 20 years of operation in Kazakhstan the company has achieved very good indicators of mutually beneficial cooperation.
CRRC Corporation Limited is one of the key players in the world's railway transportation industry, with 50% stake in the global locomotive production market.
Head of State receives Zhu Hexin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group
A series of meetings between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and heads of Chinese companies continued with a conversation with Zhu Hexin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group. The parties discussed topics of strengthening partnership relations in such key sectors as energy, petrochemical industry, and others, Presidential press service reports.
The President was informed on the progress of the implementation of the agreements previously reached between CITIC Group and the Kazakh side.
- Our regular meetings point toward the strategic nature of our cooperation. In May this year, CITIC Construction and its Kazakh partners signed 5 documents on the implementation of projects with a total investment volume of $2 billion. One of the key projects is the expansion of production capacity of Aktau bitumen plant Caspi Bitum on oil processing up to 1.5 million tonnes per year. I was informed that a corresponding agreement has been signed between Kazmunaygas and CITIC group. Given your extensive experience in construction, I believe that the implementation of the project will be carried out efficiently and in a short time," - the Head of State said.
The Chairman of the Board of Director of CITIC highly appreciated the mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kazakh side.
- Our CITIC Corporation has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan. It is a great honour for me and my colleagues to meet with you today. The main goal of all our work is to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan," emphasised Zhu Hexin.
During the conversation, prospects for cooperation in the field of investments and the agro-industrial complex were also discussed.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Hui Jiao Yu, Chairman of YTO Express Co., Ltd.
The sides discussed the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in e-commerce, transport and logistics, Presidential press service reports.
Tokayev said that Kazakhstan plans to increase the share of e-commerce to 20% of the total trade market. He noted that large marketplaces such as Alibaba, Wildberries, OZON and JD.com have already been operating in our country.
The President was informed about the plans of one of the largest express delivery and logistics services in China to enter our market and open a Central Asian headquarters here. These arrangements will be secured within the Agreement between Kazpost JSC and YTO Express Group.
We have great opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with your company under the Belt and Road Initiative. Nowadays e-commerce is a rapidly developing sector of the economy that contributes approximately $7 trillion to global GDP. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of e-commerce," Tokayev said.
According to Hui Jiao Yu, his company's main project in Kazakhstan will be the construction of high-tech A-class multimodal centers in multiple regions. This infrastructure will ensure efficient processing of goods destined for the EU, EAEU, and Central Asian countries. The implementation of intelligent IT solutions will allow fully automating the logistic processes and ensuring customs support of the goods supply.
President receives Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC
During his official visit to China, the President of Kazakhstan met with Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC, Presidential press service reports.
They discussed prospects for further cooperation and implementation of joint investment projects in the petrochemical and energy sectors.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that a vivid example of sustainable cooperation between Kazakhstan and SINOPEC is the company's entry as a full partner in the project for the production of polyethylene. Kazakhstan has not yet implemented such a large-scale world-class petrochemical project. The total amount of the project will be $7.7bn.
- We highly appreciate the company's contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and China, as well as the oil and gas industry of our country. We are interested in cooperation with your company. We consider your company a strategic partner of Kazakhstan," - the Head of State said.
For his part, Ma Yongsheng informed the Head of State about the company's intention to start construction of the plant in the second half of 2024. He also shared plans to implement another strategic project - the construction of a complex for the production of terephthalic acid and polyethylene terephthalate on the basis of the Atyrau Oil Refinery.
- We want to contribute to the development of this project. We attach great importance and significance to this project," said Ma Yongsheng.
In addition, the meeting addressed topics of cooperation in the field of geological exploration and subsoil use, including the application of the latest technologies in this sector.
Head of State takes part in the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Al-Farabi in Beijing
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the bust of medieval philosopher and scientist Abu Nasr Al-Farabi at the Beijing Language and Culture University, Presidential press service reports.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Wang Guangyan, Vice Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China, Ni Haidong, Secretary of Party Committee of the University, Duan Peng, Rector of University, Liu Shiqin, Professor of the University, as well as Wu Weishan, Director of the State Art Museum of China and author of the bust.
In his speech, the Head of State focused on Al-Farabi's contribution to the intellectual rise of world civilization.
- A great thinker of the East who made a significant contribution to the development of the entire world civilisation, Al-Farabi was born and grew up on the territory of Kazakhstan. He travelled many countries in search of knowledge, played an outstanding role in the formation of mathematics, natural science, astronomy, philology, and carried out research in other areas of science. His contribution to the development of mankind is immeasurable. In his philosophical works Al-Farabi emphasised the idea of Justice. He attached special importance to the formation of a merciful society and harmonious state, defended moral and spiritual values. The scientist studied such arts as music and calligraphy," - the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that contemporaries called Al-Farabi, who had encyclopedic knowledge, "The second teacher" after Aristotle. The Head of State emphasised that the scientist's works are always relevant and do not lose their value.
- His works are a treasure that has entered the golden fund of world scientific thought. The 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, which was celebrated in 2020, was included in the global list of UNESCO anniversaries. International scientific symposia and conferences have been organised. Monographs and collections have been published. Documentary films have been made. All this allowed a deeper understanding of Al-Farabi's works and opened up opportunities to popularise his rich heritage. Now a number of scientific works dedicated to the philosopher will be available to Chinese scholars and young people. I am glad that first of all teachers and students of Beijing Language and Culture University will be able to familiarise themselves with these valuable materials," - the Kazakh leader said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that he had once studied at this institution, so the unveiling of the bust of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is a great honour for him. The Head of State expressed confidence that the heritage of the great thinker will be comprehensively studied here, thus contributing to the strengthening of cultural ties. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of China, the Beijing Language and Culture University, the State Art Museum of China and prominent sculptor Wu Weishan for supporting the initiative.
The President also had a warm conversation with Professor Liu Shiqin, who taught Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Beijing Linguistic Institute during his internship.
- I am very pleased to be back in the walls of my university after 40 years and to meet you in good health. I would like to emphasise your perseverance, patience and cheerfulness. The knowledge you shared with your students is invaluable. All this confirms your professionalism, diligence and love for your work. I know that you are on a well-deserved rest. Despite this, you continue to participate in the social life of the university and make a great contribution to the development of intercultural relations, - indicated the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Liu Shiqin and wished him good health and long life.
After the conversation, the Head of State was shown archival documents about his studies at the university.
At the end of the event, the President presented a portrait of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi to the Beijing Language and Culture University and met with Kazakh students studying at the institution.
