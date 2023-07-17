This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President of Germany to visit Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakhstan appoints new vice minister of agriculture
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senate Vice Speaker Zhakip Assanov meets UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov
Kazakhstan became the first in the region to adopt the State Program of Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism for 2013-2017 which was later expanded and prolonged. The laws "On countering terrorism" and "On countering extremism" were adopted," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
TRMC: Faulty pressure gauges were detected at Zhezkazgan and Balkhash thermal power plants
Violations were detected in 723 cases, that is, in 70%. We are talking about the fact that jewelry was sold that did not have a Kazakh stamp on it. As of today, 291 violators have eliminated all comments by notifying the state agency, and 34% have not submitted supporting documents and will be subject to a comprehensive inspection with a visit next year", - Chairman of the Committee Kuanysh Yelikbayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte over phone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev receives Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant and Atyrau Refinery preliminary investigation results considered by Government
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.07.2023, 16:42Internet connection stability far from great in Astana - Head of State 10.07.2023, 19:41250 Kazakhstan companies introduces their products at Innoprom industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg44881250 Kazakhstan companies introduces their products at Innoprom industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg 10.07.2023, 18:47The 12th meeting of the Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation of Kazakhstan and China was held in Beijing44746The 12th meeting of the Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation of Kazakhstan and China was held in Beijing 11.07.2023, 07:1044556Foreign investment inflow in Kazakhstan hits record $6.1 billion 11.07.2023, 15:3143196Heat supply problem discussed at meeting with President in Astana 23.06.2023, 17:26102986Heads of Kazakhstan and Georgia Government discuss TITR development and increase of mutual trade 23.06.2023, 16:2996926CIS Economic Council discusses measures of free barrier-free trade 22.06.2023, 21:2796636EAEU intends to develop organic production 22.06.2023, 16:3481956Almaty mayor praises city’s socioeconomic development 01.07.2023, 12:4881136Prices for socially important food products began to decline