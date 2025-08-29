This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President of Tajikistan Received Kazakh Foreign Minister
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone are equally committed to the steady development of relations. Today, we are building cooperation based on trust and tangible results," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives copies of credence from foreign ambassadors
Kazakhstan and Canada Strengthen Dialogue on Nuclear Disarmament and Atomic Energy
President Tokayev meets Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin
Kazakhstan and Japan Intend to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Kazakhstan already accounts for about 80% of overland freight traffic between Asia and Europe. We are ready to cooperate on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the introduction of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, with the involvement of Japanese investors," said Minister Nurtleu.
Tokayev receives special envoy of President of Democratic Republic of Congo
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev
New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Most viewed
29.08.2025, 12:38Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025 29.08.2025, 11:45Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Business Community of Kazakhstan511Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Business Community of Kazakhstan 29.08.2025, 15:00426Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President 29.08.2025, 09:11351Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater 29.08.2025, 17:58281Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich 22.08.2025, 16:2548166Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park 22.08.2025, 20:1247146Kazakhstan set to reconstruct nearly 4,000 km of roads by 2030 22.08.2025, 12:1541706Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev 22.08.2025, 07:0041311New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry 22.08.2025, 17:5041141Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan set to increase trade turnover up to USD 3 bln 05.08.2025, 20:4613424622% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 08.08.2025, 09:55128496A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns 05.08.2025, 15:26125711Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 13.08.2025, 20:45116781Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights 04.08.2025, 10:57107756Kazakh students sweep four medals at IOI 2025