President receives CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participates in the meeting of the heads of Central Asian States with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
President of Kazakhstan participates in the meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states with the President of Germany
President of Kazakhstan delivers a speech at the Berlin Global Dialogue forum
No concerns over territorial claims - Kazakh President
Tokayev meets with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov
There is every reason to stress that Kazakh-Tatar cooperation develop dynamically and take an important role in our multifaceted relations with Russia. Last year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan rose 22.5%, surpassing $597mln. Major projects in the field of mechanical engineering with participation of Tatneft, KAMAZ are carried out successfully. There are other projects," said Tokayev.
Mr. President, thanks a lot for your time and the opportunity to meet with you, report on our joint projects. And of course, special thanks for today’s Innoprom. Its preparation as well as the holding is solid. We arrived with huge delegation of over 100 people, 38 companies. Our task is not only to present our large-sized businesses or trade and economic relations, but to make medium- and small-sized enterprises of ours work with your country," said the Tatar President.
Kazakh President emphasizes importance of ratification of Protocol to CANWFZ by U.S.
CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY
Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa
