17.10.2023, 14:31 13346
President receives Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC
During his official visit to China, the President of Kazakhstan met with Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC, Presidential press service reports.
They discussed prospects for further cooperation and implementation of joint investment projects in the petrochemical and energy sectors.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that a vivid example of sustainable cooperation between Kazakhstan and SINOPEC is the company's entry as a full partner in the project for the production of polyethylene. Kazakhstan has not yet implemented such a large-scale world-class petrochemical project. The total amount of the project will be $7.7bn.
- We highly appreciate the company's contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and China, as well as the oil and gas industry of our country. We are interested in cooperation with your company. We consider your company a strategic partner of Kazakhstan," - the Head of State said.
For his part, Ma Yongsheng informed the Head of State about the company's intention to start construction of the plant in the second half of 2024. He also shared plans to implement another strategic project - the construction of a complex for the production of terephthalic acid and polyethylene terephthalate on the basis of the Atyrau Oil Refinery.
- We want to contribute to the development of this project. We attach great importance and significance to this project," said Ma Yongsheng.
In addition, the meeting addressed topics of cooperation in the field of geological exploration and subsoil use, including the application of the latest technologies in this sector.
17.10.2023, 19:38 13091
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited
During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in machinery manufacturing and railway transport, Presidential press service reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told that JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and CRRC were expected to sign the cooperation agreement worth $1.3 billion on the sidelines of the BRI Forum. As per the agreement a purchase of 200 shunting and mainline locomotives as well as creation of engineering and service centers in Kazakhstan are planned.
The President noted that our country is interested in localization of locomotive production with application of advanced technologies and creation of service centers for maintenance of railway equipment. He also stressed that Kazakhstan is a key transport and logistics hub through which CRRC can get access to the Eurasian and European markets, supporting the company’s plans to invest some $200 million to this end.
It is delightful that for 20 years your corporation has been fruitfully cooperating with our country. Over the years, Kazakhstan purchased from the company about 300 passenger cars and locomotives, as well as 6 000 freight cars. Your products have reliably proved themselves in Kazakhstan. I am confident that we have every opportunity to take our partnership to a new level," Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said.
For his part, Yongcai Sun expressed gratitude for the support his company enjoys in Kazakhstan.
In his opinion, over 20 years of operation in Kazakhstan the company has achieved very good indicators of mutually beneficial cooperation.
CRRC Corporation Limited is one of the key players in the world's railway transportation industry, with 50% stake in the global locomotive production market.
17.10.2023, 18:36 12981
Head of State receives Zhu Hexin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group
A series of meetings between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and heads of Chinese companies continued with a conversation with Zhu Hexin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group. The parties discussed topics of strengthening partnership relations in such key sectors as energy, petrochemical industry, and others, Presidential press service reports.
The President was informed on the progress of the implementation of the agreements previously reached between CITIC Group and the Kazakh side.
- Our regular meetings point toward the strategic nature of our cooperation. In May this year, CITIC Construction and its Kazakh partners signed 5 documents on the implementation of projects with a total investment volume of $2 billion. One of the key projects is the expansion of production capacity of Aktau bitumen plant Caspi Bitum on oil processing up to 1.5 million tonnes per year. I was informed that a corresponding agreement has been signed between Kazmunaygas and CITIC group. Given your extensive experience in construction, I believe that the implementation of the project will be carried out efficiently and in a short time," - the Head of State said.
The Chairman of the Board of Director of CITIC highly appreciated the mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kazakh side.
- Our CITIC Corporation has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan. It is a great honour for me and my colleagues to meet with you today. The main goal of all our work is to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan," emphasised Zhu Hexin.
During the conversation, prospects for cooperation in the field of investments and the agro-industrial complex were also discussed.
17.10.2023, 15:33 13161
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Hui Jiao Yu, Chairman of YTO Express Co., Ltd.
The sides discussed the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in e-commerce, transport and logistics, Presidential press service reports.
Tokayev said that Kazakhstan plans to increase the share of e-commerce to 20% of the total trade market. He noted that large marketplaces such as Alibaba, Wildberries, OZON and JD.com have already been operating in our country.
The President was informed about the plans of one of the largest express delivery and logistics services in China to enter our market and open a Central Asian headquarters here. These arrangements will be secured within the Agreement between Kazpost JSC and YTO Express Group.
We have great opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with your company under the Belt and Road Initiative. Nowadays e-commerce is a rapidly developing sector of the economy that contributes approximately $7 trillion to global GDP. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of e-commerce," Tokayev said.
According to Hui Jiao Yu, his company's main project in Kazakhstan will be the construction of high-tech A-class multimodal centers in multiple regions. This infrastructure will ensure efficient processing of goods destined for the EU, EAEU, and Central Asian countries. The implementation of intelligent IT solutions will allow fully automating the logistic processes and ensuring customs support of the goods supply.
17.10.2023, 12:28 13536
Head of State takes part in the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Al-Farabi in Beijing
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the bust of medieval philosopher and scientist Abu Nasr Al-Farabi at the Beijing Language and Culture University, Presidential press service reports.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Wang Guangyan, Vice Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China, Ni Haidong, Secretary of Party Committee of the University, Duan Peng, Rector of University, Liu Shiqin, Professor of the University, as well as Wu Weishan, Director of the State Art Museum of China and author of the bust.
In his speech, the Head of State focused on Al-Farabi's contribution to the intellectual rise of world civilization.
- A great thinker of the East who made a significant contribution to the development of the entire world civilisation, Al-Farabi was born and grew up on the territory of Kazakhstan. He travelled many countries in search of knowledge, played an outstanding role in the formation of mathematics, natural science, astronomy, philology, and carried out research in other areas of science. His contribution to the development of mankind is immeasurable. In his philosophical works Al-Farabi emphasised the idea of Justice. He attached special importance to the formation of a merciful society and harmonious state, defended moral and spiritual values. The scientist studied such arts as music and calligraphy," - the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that contemporaries called Al-Farabi, who had encyclopedic knowledge, "The second teacher" after Aristotle. The Head of State emphasised that the scientist's works are always relevant and do not lose their value.
- His works are a treasure that has entered the golden fund of world scientific thought. The 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, which was celebrated in 2020, was included in the global list of UNESCO anniversaries. International scientific symposia and conferences have been organised. Monographs and collections have been published. Documentary films have been made. All this allowed a deeper understanding of Al-Farabi's works and opened up opportunities to popularise his rich heritage. Now a number of scientific works dedicated to the philosopher will be available to Chinese scholars and young people. I am glad that first of all teachers and students of Beijing Language and Culture University will be able to familiarise themselves with these valuable materials," - the Kazakh leader said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that he had once studied at this institution, so the unveiling of the bust of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi is a great honour for him. The Head of State expressed confidence that the heritage of the great thinker will be comprehensively studied here, thus contributing to the strengthening of cultural ties. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of China, the Beijing Language and Culture University, the State Art Museum of China and prominent sculptor Wu Weishan for supporting the initiative.
The President also had a warm conversation with Professor Liu Shiqin, who taught Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Beijing Linguistic Institute during his internship.
- I am very pleased to be back in the walls of my university after 40 years and to meet you in good health. I would like to emphasise your perseverance, patience and cheerfulness. The knowledge you shared with your students is invaluable. All this confirms your professionalism, diligence and love for your work. I know that you are on a well-deserved rest. Despite this, you continue to participate in the social life of the university and make a great contribution to the development of intercultural relations, - indicated the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Liu Shiqin and wished him good health and long life.
After the conversation, the Head of State was shown archival documents about his studies at the university.
At the end of the event, the President presented a portrait of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi to the Beijing Language and Culture University and met with Kazakh students studying at the institution.
17.10.2023, 11:20 16836
Kazakhstan and China sign bilateral documents
Kazakhstan and China signed a number of bilateral documents after Kazakh and Chinese leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping wrapped up the top-level talks in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan inked the memorandum of understanding with the National Development and Reform Commission of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.
The governments of Kazakhstan and China also agreed to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Development and Reform Commission of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China signed the memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the construction of the Tachen-Ayagoz railway.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the protocol with the Chinese customs authorities on phytosanitary requirements of rape from Kazakhstan and China.
17.10.2023, 11:00 17386
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks, Kazinform Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President noted positive dynamics of the development of Kazakhstan-China relations conforming to the level of eternal all-round strategic partnership.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the nations built efficient interstate relations in all directions. The results of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping paid last September gave a potent impetus to deepening of ties. The trade between the two countries develops successfully. 52 joint projects worth of 21 billion US dollars in investments are being developed. 2024 is declared the Year of Kazakhstan’s Tourism in China. Favorable conditions for mutual cultural and humanitarian exchange are being created.
The Head of State said Kazakhstan and China have great potential for bringing interstate ties to a brand-new level.
Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Chinese President to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next year.
17.10.2023, 10:29 17221
China fully supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan - Xi Jinping
Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping thanked the Kazakh President for accepting the invitation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, underlining the importance of strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press office.
The Chinese leader extended his words of welcome to the Kazakh President during their talks on the margins of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, stressing that healthy, stable and dynamic Chinese-Kazakh relations can cement trust between the two countries and firmly contribute to maintaining peace and stability.
Xi Jinping went on to point out that regardless of the global situation, China and Kazakhstan will continue to help each other based on the all-round strategic partnership built throughout the years of friendship.
The Chairman of the People’s Republic of China emphasized China fully supports the sovereignty and territory integrity of Kazakhstan as well as the ambitious reforms spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The bilateral talks focused on the issues of development of all-round cooperation in trade, oil and gas, energy, finance, transport, nuclear industries as well as tourism, e-commerce and high technologies.
Astana and Beijing reiterated the importance of implementing joint investment projects and exchanged views on the most pressing issues of international and regional agenda.
13.10.2023, 18:34 33056
Kazakhstan is against economic sanctions - Tokayev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh President called it a milestone the establishment of the status of partner and observer to the CIS demonstrating the Organization’s maturity and marks its transition to the qualitatively new stage of development.
Noting the growing geopolitical tensions, Tokayev pointed to the greater volatility in the global economy.
Kazakhstan is, in principle, against sanctions that have a devastating impact on global trade and countries’ prosperity, said Tokayev during the meeting.
Earlier Kazinform reported that the President of Kazakhstan had arrived in Bishkek for a working visit to take part in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State.
