President sends congratulatory telegram to the Sultan of Oman
relevant news
Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks
Kazakhstan’s MFA Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Conflict Ceasefire Plan
Discussions on Enhancing Further Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea
Kazakh President welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis at Akorda
Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan
Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation
- It was agreed to gradually expand the capacities of the North-South and TITR transport corridors, the Ayagoz-Bakhty and Dostyk-Moiynty railway lines, and a number of other projects.
- The importance of improving cross-border logistics infrastructure and optimizing the operation of border checkpoints was stressed.
- Both sides expressed their intention to continue cooperation to advance the promising Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative, which is expected to become an effective platform for expanding collaboration between Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual benefit.
- The productive work with Rosatom, including the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, was highlighted.
- The parties agreed to strengthen partnership in the extraction, transportation, and supply of oil, petroleum products, coal, and electricity.
- Prospects for gas cooperation were discussed in detail, including gas supply to Kazakhstan’s regions bordering Russia, as well as transit to third countries.
- Several documents signed during the visit will allow the countries to make significant progress in space exploration, nuclear energy, the development of special economic zones, and creative industries.
- Broad opportunities are opening up in the IT sector, where Kazakhstan has accumulated successful experience.
- The number of cultural events - tours, exhibitions, concerts, and sports competitions - continues to grow steadily.
- Recently, Kazakhstan Culture Days in Russia were successfully held in Moscow.
- Previously, Yakutsk and Kazan welcomed Kazakhstani artists as part of Culture Days.
- In May this year, the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia was opened in Astana, and yesterday the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square was opened in Moscow.
- One of Moscow’s streets was named after Shokan Ualikhanov.
- Plans are underway to open a Kazakh Information and Cultural Center in Moscow.
Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold informal talks on bilateral relations in Moscow
Mr. Vladimir Putin! First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratefulness for a warm welcome from the very first minutes in Moscow, on this sacred soil. Protocol elements have been just stated. Indeed, from this perspective, what I saw and felt was very surprising and made me glad. I felt the warmth of the welcome here, in the Russian capital. As for bilateral cooperation, it has a nature of strategic partnership and allied relations. There is no area where our countries do not cross paths or work together. There are no serious issues between our nations. If problems do appear, of course they do, they are solved through efforts of, first of all, heads of state, and of course, governments. I accepted your invitation with great pleasure. Indeed, today, we can exchange views in an informal atmosphere. I have some thoughts, observations, that I would like to share with you," said the Kazakh President.
Most viewed
