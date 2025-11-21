President sends congratulatory telegram to the Sultan of Oman

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman on the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate, akorda.kz reports.





In his message, the President noted that Kazakhstan regards Oman as one of its most reliable and important partners in the Arab world and the Middle East.





The Head of State also underlined that relations between Astana and Muscat, grounded in ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold significant potential.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Haitham bin Tariq Al Said every success in his responsible state duties, and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Oman.