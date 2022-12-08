This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President tasks Government to analyze faults committed during preparation for heating season
Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony
Introduction of the institution of regulation ‘with a clean slate’ is a year away. As of now, the government has carried out the large-scale work to identify redundant requirements hindering business development. So far, over 6.5 thousand requirements in different spheres of economy not aligned with the new regulation policy have been identified," said Tokayev during the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony
President Tokayev receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister
1st meeting of Indian, CA Security Council Secretaries takes place
President Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart
Majilis Speaker Koshanov proposes CSTO to enhance fight against terrorism legislatively
As the Kazakh President said, given the circumstances an open dialogue and collective search for a formula for peace is vital. That’s where the great responsibility lies with the parliamentary dimension of our organization," said the speaker.
Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers
Today, a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Greek foreign ministries to train foreign service officers was signed following the talks of the two countries’ foreign ministers. In general, the talks’ results confirmed the mutual interest in enhancing and expanding fully mutually beneficial cooperation. I’m sure that the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Kazakhstan will give an additional impetus to the further deepening of multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Athens bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tileuberdi.
Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias
I would like to reiterate that the relations with Greece are a priority. We will make every effort to take the mutual cooperation to a new level," said the Kazakh President.
I want to note that our country regards Kazakhstan as a major and priority country for us in Central Asia, which is a guarantor of stability in the region. Greece expresses readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation with your country," said the minister.
Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner - Greek Foreign Minister
We celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece," noted Foreign Minister Dendias, adding that ‘it shows Astana and Athens’ commitment to promoting their relations and bringing the two nations together’.
