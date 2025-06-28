26.06.2025, 21:46 12121
President Tokayev arrives in Minsk
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President is expected to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.
Earlier it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan will visit Belarus on June 26-27.
27.06.2025, 18:09 2581
President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an expanded-format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Minsk, Belarus, Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed the topical issues of development of trade and economic cooperation with the key partners of the EAEU as well as prospects for further expanding interaction in areas such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization and AI.
Delivering their addresses were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (via video link), President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as First Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.
Kazakhstan took over the presidency of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in 2026.
27.06.2025, 17:19 2311
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting
Images | Akorda
The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed prospects to further expand economic integration behind closed doors at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting was attended by the EAEU leaders, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who joined the meeting via video link.
25.06.2025, 17:33 23531
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Interested in Intensifying Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of "Orienbank" JSC, Hasan Asadullozoda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the further strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation with Tajikistan.
The sides highlighted the important role of financial institutions in promoting mutual trade growth and expanding cooperation in transport and logistics. In particular, the positive impact of last year’s launch of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries was noted, which has contributed to the expansion of business ties.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
25.06.2025, 08:26 23806
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Promising Areas of Investment Cooperation Outlined by the President During Meetings with FIC Participants
As part of the 37th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council (FIC), held under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a series of meetings with participants of the session - heads of foreign companies and major financial institutions, primeminister.kz reports.
Discussions focused on the implementation progress of joint investment projects and the promising areas of cooperation outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the FIC event. The Government of Kazakhstan welcomes business initiatives in key sectors such as industry and metallurgy (including advanced processing), modernization of transport infrastructure, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and agriculture. It will provide the necessary support for projects aimed at fostering economic growth.
During a series of bilateral meetings held alongside the 37th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council, chaired by the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with top executives of major international companies and financial institutions to discuss strategic cooperation and ongoing investment projects.
In a meeting with Vitaly Nesis, Chief Executive Officer of Solidcore Resources plc, the two sides discussed collaboration in the fields of precious and non-ferrous metals mining and processing, energy, and environmental protection. Special attention was given to the implementation of a project to build a hydrometallurgical plant in Pavlodar Region (YGMK). Solidcore Resources is investing $978 million in the project, which will process 300,000 tons of gold-containing concentrate annually and produce approximately 15 tons of gold per year. The project is expected to create about 500 new jobs in the region.
Discussions also covered the company’s plans to modernize and expand production capacity at the Syrymbet tin deposit in North Kazakhstan Region and the Tokhtar gold deposit in Kostanay Region. These projects aim to increase processing depth and added value, thereby stimulating Kazakhstan’s economic growth. In addition, Solidcore is actively working to create an energy cluster at the Varvarinskoye deposit, including solar and gas-piston power plants and gas distribution infrastructure.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of business initiatives that aim to expand production, implement advanced technologies, and protect the environment. The Government will provide full support for such projects.
Vitaly Nesis praised the favorable investment climate created in Kazakhstan, particularly for the development of full-cycle enterprises, including exploration, extraction, and processing of metals.
During a meeting with Akira Terakawa, Vice President of Marubeni Corporation, discussions focused on cooperation in energy, aviation, agriculture, and other sectors.
Marubeni is a leading Japanese company in trade, investment, mineral resources, and infrastructure development. In Kazakhstan, it has participated in the reconstruction of the Atyrau Oil Refinery and Astana International Airport. Together with NAC Kazatomprom, the company is developing the Kharasan uranium deposit and constructing a sulfuric acid plant in Kyzylorda Region. Marubeni is also exploring opportunities for projects in decarbonization and carbon emission reduction and has expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial sector.
At a meeting with Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, the sides reviewed the development of Kazakhstan’s aviation industry, focusing on the operations of Almaty International Airport.
Since entering the project in 2020, TAV has invested $260 million in the airport’s development. In May 2025, construction of the new international terminal was completed. Serkan Kaptan reported strong growth in several metrics: passenger traffic nearly doubled from 6.4 million in 2019 to 11.4 million in 2024. Cargo traffic increased from 65,000 to 114,000 tons, accounting for 70% of the country’s total air cargo. The airport currently employs more than 3,600 staff, 99% of whom are Kazakh citizens.
In the next phase of modernization through 2030, TAV plans to invest around $362 million in upgrading the runway, constructing a parallel taxiway, developing a cargo apron, modernizing terminals, and enhancing security and IT infrastructure, along with building parking facilities and a hotel.
In a separate meeting with Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice President for Market Solutions at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), strategic partnership and the implementation of joint projects aimed at sustainable economic development in Kazakhstan were discussed. The conversation focused on deepening cooperation in infrastructure modernization, agriculture, climate change mitigation, digitalization, healthcare, education, and other areas.
Over the past 20 years, ADB has invested more than $7 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy, supporting 31 projects. ADB’s active portfolio in the country currently includes 9 projects worth around $1 billion, such as the reconstruction of the Aktobe-Kandyagash and Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highways, and the modernization of Almaty’s CHPP-2.
Following the meetings, all parties expressed readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships and implement new joint initiatives.
24.06.2025, 13:42 29451
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs 37th plenary meeting of Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana
Images | Akorda
Opening the session, President Tokayev noted that the Council continues to serve as a solid platform for strategic engagement between the state and its international partners, Akorda reports.
For more than two decades, this forum has played a pivotal role in shaping Kazakhstan’s investor-oriented ecosystem. With the Council’s active engagement, we are determined to continue the implementation of comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, enhancing transparency, and simplifying conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan", - said the President.
The Head of State noted that experts and analysts predict a slowdown in global GDP growth to approximately 2.9% in the coming years.
We are now experiencing rising inflationary pressures, disruptions in supply chains, and heightened volatility in business confidence. These dynamics may further dampen the outlook for the global economy, underscoring the urgent need for constructive international dialogue. Amid these economic challenges, emerging economies such as Kazakhstan have withstood the external shocks. Over the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6%, which was driven by transport and logistics, construction, trade, mining and manufacturing sectors", - he noted.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s strategic location, advanced human capital, and firm commitment to positive reforms create wide opportunities for both investors and the national economy. He spoke about the activities of the Investment Board, designed to promptly address all investor issues on a "here and now" basis. It was noted that the Board facilitated the resolution of issues for 137 investment projects worth $70 billion and initiated 140 legislative amendments aimed at addressing systemic investor challenges.
Additionally, a special "Prosecutorial Filter" mechanism has been introduced to prevent violations of investors' rights. Starting this year, no state body is eligible to conduct inspections, initiate administrative proceedings, file lawsuits, or impose restrictions on investors without prior approval from the General Prosecutor's Office.
We have also launched a National Digital Investment Platform that consolidates state services for investors into a ‘Single Window’ system, where consultations and permits can be obtained on one platform. Moreover, we are to adopt a new Tax Code, which aims to enhance conditions for business activity by encouraging private investment in the economy. The new Code will provide targeted preferences for investors focused on developing local manufacturing while also supporting exporters of high value-added goods", - stressed President Tokayev.
In his speech, the Head of State outlined the most promising areas for cooperation with investors. In particular, he focused on the development of Kazakhstan's industrial potential.
The mining industry remains the backbone of our manufacturing sector. Realizing the importance of mining and metallurgy on a global scale, Kazakhstan has designed a stable, investor friendly mining jurisdiction, backed by transparent and comprehensive legislation. The ongoing reforms in the mining sector have already attracted major players such as Rio Tinto, Fortescue, Ivanhoe, First Quantum and Tech Resources to engage in geological exploration in Kazakhstan. The new Tax Code will introduce royalty regime, encouraging downstream processing within the country. We believe that rich mineral endowment, advanced mining legislation and transparent tax regime will position Kazakhstan as a strategic hub in global critical minerals’ supply chain", - noted the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is taking decisive steps toward downstream processing and next-generation manufacturing. According to him, Kazakhstan successfully cooperates with Wabtec, Alstom, and Stadler in railway engineering. In particular, Alstom is building service centers in the country and plans to produce next-generation locomotives starting in 2028, while Wabtec is investing $200 million in rolling stock powered by alternative fuels. Stadler Rail has established a plant with an annual production capacity of 100 railcars.
President Tokayev highlighted the high potential of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector. As noted, the country ranks 6th globally in terms of farmland and is among the top ten largest grain exporters. The speech provided examples of successful operations by foreign investors such as PepsiCo, Fufeng Group, and Dalian Hesheng, which create stable demand for local products and introduce advanced technologies.
Special attention was given to strengthening Kazakhstan's status as a strategic transit hub through large-scale modernization of transport infrastructure.
We are planning to refurbish 11 thousand kilometers of existing railways and lay another 5 thousand kilometers of new rail lines by 2029. This year, we will launch the 830-kilometer Dostyk-Moyynty railway line - two years ahead of schedule. The line will raise capacity on that critical section fivefold. At the same time, we are working to enhance several more priority corridors, including Darbaza-Maktaaral, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Moyynty-Kyzylzhar and Altynkol-Zhetygen railroads. These projects will increase the capacity and operational speed of Kazakhstan’s railway network. We continue to improve the quality and safety of our highway network. Last year we opened three major international highway corridors - Taldykorgan-Oskemen, Karaganda-Almaty, and Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan - adding 1600 kilometers of new highways, which is twice the length delivered in 2023. This year, road construction and modernization works span over 13 thousand kilometers nationwide", - he said.
New international terminals were also opened at the airports in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent, increasing their capacity sixfold.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the top 30 countries in terms of digitalization according to the UN. He stated that since 2018, the number of fintech companies has quadrupled, and over 4,000 participants, including crypto exchanges and payment services, have been registered at the AIFC. The President invited international partners to collaborate in developing digital and AI infrastructure.
AIFC ranks 1st in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index and leads the region in green and digital finance. Over 89% of all transactions in Kazakhstan are now cashless, and mobile banking usage has increased by more than 460% in the last four years. In addition, we are planning to create a pioneering pilot zone called CryptoCity where cryptocurrencies might be used for purchasing goods, services, and beyond. We are also placing strategic importance on the development of artificial intelligence (AI), recognizing it as a key driver of future growth, competitiveness, and digital sovereignty", - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between the state and the private sector will play a key role in ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
During the event, speeches were delivered by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersain Nagaspayev, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association Erlan Dosymbekov, ADB Vice-President Bhargav Dasgupta, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, CNPC Vice-President Daowei Zhang, and Alstom President for Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia regions Martin Vaujour.
20.06.2025, 19:24 90746
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution
The draft document has been submitted to the Uzbek side, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are negotiating a new draft agreement on water distribution. This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Nurzhan Nurzhigitov at a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Scientific-Research Institution for Irrigation and Water Problems of Uzbekistan ongoing in Tashkent.
He said the process of approval of the document by the government agencies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is underway now.
The negotiations will continue," Nurzhigitov added.
According to him, in January 2025, the Kazakh side drafted the new water distribution agreement and submitted it to Uzbekistan.
We have submitted to the Uzbek side the draft agreement approved by the state agencies of our country. They will reply us within 15 days," Nurzhigitov said to Kazinform in early 2025.
17.06.2025, 21:23 130516
President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format
Images | Akorda
In his remarks at the II Central Asia - China Summit in Astana, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of adopting a long-term strategy for the Central Asia - China format development for 2026-2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President noted that the Summit became an evidence of common interest in strengthening good-neighborly relations, mutually beneficial cooperation and sustainable development of the region’s countries.
He expressed confidence that the announced initiatives will underlie eternal friendship and strategic partnership.
He also highlighted that due to joint efforts, the Central Asia - China format has been successfully institutionalized.
17.06.2025, 20:04 129081
China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries
The purpose of the grant is to support key projects aimed at increasing the well-being of the population in the Central Asian countries, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping said during II Central Asia - China Summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
We’re ready to provide the Central Asian countries with a pro bono grant worth 1.5 billion yuan to support key projects aimed at increasing the well-being of the population and assisting their development this year, said Xi Jinping.
The Chinese Chairman also announced plans to provide 3,000 quotas for retraining courses for the Central Asian countries in the next two years.
