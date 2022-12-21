President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day

Images | akorda.kz

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raimbek Batalov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State heard the information on the ongoing work to support and promote domestic entrepreneurship, State and business cooperation, key areas of the NCE’s transformation.

Batalov told about the analysis conducted and reduction of functions unusual for the Chamber, their transfer to the competitive environment, as well as drastic reduction of the Chamber’s dependence on budgetary programs.

Special attention was placed on the key areas of promotion of entrepreneurship in the country during the meeting. The importance to create conditions for a new wave of entrepreneurs upholding the importance principles as high social responsibility, good faith, tax cleanliness, observance of environmental requirements, and so on.

Presently, the Chamber carried out an in-depth analysis to reveal high-priority prompt and strategic issues, which once addressed together with the Government, administration offices, would promote effective diversification of the economy, realization of a new economic policy, and create a favorable business climate.

The President stressed the importance of taking into account the position of businesses in adopting strategic decisions as well as the relevance of the proposed measures to stimulate the development of domestic entrepreneurship and approaches to Atameken’s transformation.