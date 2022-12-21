Система Orphus

President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day

19.12.2022, 14:08 12321
President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the people of Qatar on the National Day of Qatar. The President expressed his best wishes for the country, which stands by the principles of peace and cooperation, to continue its progress and prosperity, the press service of Akorda reported.
 

I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, which coincided with this holiday. This competition, which has become a global brand, reaffirmed Qatar's confident step into the future as a prosperous country. Sports fans and the world community have witnessed new high standards of the World Cup," the telegram reads.

 
The President noted with satisfaction that the close relationships with Qatar, one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Gulf region, have been strengthening year by year and the cooperation is expanding. He expressed confidence that through joint efforts, relations between the two countries will continue to develop for the benefit of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants

20.12.2022, 18:55 5051
Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, Mongolia’s ex-President Nambaryn Enkhbayar, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov, who arrived in the Kazakh capital for the 1st Central Asian Media Forum, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
 
The high-ranking guests congratulated the Kazakh President on re-election as well as commended the reforms and political changes carried out by him.
 
For his part, Tokayev thanked the guests for their participation in the work of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum and expressed confidence that the development of multilateral cooperation between the countries will enhance brotherly and friendly relations.
 
During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the common historic roots between the people and expressed views on the importance to develop joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian and scientific areas.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev meets with Chair of Atameken NCE’s Presidium Raimbek Batalov

20.12.2022, 15:23 5161
President Tokayev meets with Chair of Atameken NCE’s Presidium Raimbek Batalov
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raimbek Batalov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, the Head of State heard the information on the ongoing work to support and promote domestic entrepreneurship, State and business cooperation, key areas of the NCE’s transformation.
 
Batalov told about the analysis conducted and reduction of functions unusual for the Chamber, their transfer to the competitive environment, as well as drastic reduction of the Chamber’s dependence on budgetary programs.
 
Special attention was placed on the key areas of promotion of entrepreneurship in the country during the meeting. The importance to create conditions for a new wave of entrepreneurs upholding the importance principles as high social responsibility, good faith, tax cleanliness, observance of environmental requirements, and so on.
 
Presently, the Chamber carried out an in-depth analysis to reveal high-priority prompt and strategic issues, which once addressed together with the Government, administration offices, would promote effective diversification of the economy, realization of a new economic policy, and create a favorable business climate.
 
The President stressed the importance of taking into account the position of businesses in adopting strategic decisions as well as the relevance of the proposed measures to stimulate the development of domestic entrepreneurship and approaches to Atameken’s transformation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States

20.12.2022, 12:41 5266
Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kubanychbek Omuraliev on his appointment as the Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan as one of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States is interested in developing multi-faceted cooperation with the Turkic states and will provide the utmost support to the work of the Secretariat.
 
The Head of State went on by emphasizing that presently the role and importance of the Organization of Turkic States as a unique platform for strengthening cooperation and unity of the Turkic peoples have grown considerably. Many countries of the world and international organizations express their intention to expand trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian ties with the Organization.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out that the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States is tasked to effectively implement all priorities and initiatives adopted at its Summit in Samarkand this October.
 
The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009. Next 10th jubilee Summit of the Organization of Turkic States is set to take place in Kazakhstan in 2023.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA

20.12.2022, 11:50 5371
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the participants of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum being held in Astana today
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the participants of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum being held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.
 
In the letter read out by State Counsellor Erlan Karin, the Head of State pointed out the importance of exchange of experience in media sphere and expansion of cultural-humanitarian cooperation in the region.
 
According to the President, the Forum which unites famous journalists, experts and media managers of the region, represents a unique discussion platform, enabling to jointly debate professional positions and views.
 

The all-round interaction of the states in this sphere is based on our history and common heritage of fraternal nations," he emphasized.

 

This year marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. It is symbolic, that the ceremony of signing the treaty on friendship, good-neighborhood and cooperation aimed at joint development of Central Asia in the XIX century has begun in 2022. I am confident that this strategic document will give a new impulse to the strengthening of our comprehenasive partnership," the letter reads.

 
The President reminded of his initiative voiced at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian State - to launch a common TV channel or a common website which will сover the news in our countries.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

19.12.2022, 18:11 12236
President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
Images | Depositphotos
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is expected to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on December 21-22, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
During the talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Head of State will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects of further strengthening of trade and economic and transit and transport interaction, as well as humanitarian cooperation.
 
In addition, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to focus on the key issues of regional and international agenda.
 
A wide range of bilateral contracts and agreements are to be signed on the sidelines of the visit.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


This tournament will remain in history of world football - President on Qatar World Cup

19.12.2022, 10:02 17346
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani on successful organization of the FIFA World Cup
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani on successful organization of the FIFA World Cup. "My sincere congratulations to @TamimBinHamad on the excellent arrangement of the FIFA World Cup. This tournament will remain in the history of world football as a beacon of high spirit, fair play, and the extraordinary hospitality of the people of Qatar," he tweeted. Source: kazinform

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

16.12.2022, 15:01 32546
Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation. The Kyrgyz President extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
In addition, Sadyr Zhaparov wished all Kazakhstanis peace and prosperity.
 
The Head of State, for his part, thanked the Kyrgyz leader and reassured him Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation with the fraternal Kyrgyzstan.
 
During the telephone conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh, Croatian FMs hold telephone conversation

16.12.2022, 10:58 29671
Both parties exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia
The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlic-Radman, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Both parties exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia, discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the UN, OSCE, other international organizations, and topical issues of the international and regional agenda.
 
The Head of the Croatian Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, and noted the effective implementation of systemic and large-scale reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at sustainable development of the country.
 
For his part, Minister Tileuberdi congratulated Croatia on joining the Schengen area and the euro zone from January 1, 2023, and expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations between our countries within the framework of cooperation in the Kazakhstan-EU format.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read