President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, akorda.kz reports.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that a fruitful political dialogue at the highest level plays an important role in ensuring positive results in bilateral relations.





In this context, He expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the Finnish leader to Kazakhstan will contribute to further unlocking the potential of trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.





Special attention was paid to the discussion of the current geopolitical situation in the world.