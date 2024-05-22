20.05.2024, 20:59 3921
President Tokayev, Russian FM Lavrov discuss promotion of investment and industrial cooperation
The parties discussed issues related to further strengthening of the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Presidential press service reports.
President Tokayev praised the potential of parliamentary diplomacy, noting that the Speaker`s visit to Kazakhstan is an important event.
Today's meeting has a symbolic significance as it is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. Recently my colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I had a telephone conversation. We maintain regular contacts. The dialog between our countries is developing very successfully. Türkiye is one of the five largest trade partners and among the ten major investors of Kazakhstan economy. Last year the volume of bilateral trade reached 6 billion dollars. But we should not be content with this. The potential of our relations is tremendous. I am sure that in the near future the mutual trade turnover will reach 10 billion dollars," the Head of State said.
In turn, Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown to the Turkish delegation on the brotherly Kazakh land.
Kazakhstan is the land of our ancestors, the birthplace of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, the spiritual mentor uniting the entire Turkic world. We are going to visit sacred places in Turkestan and hold a conference at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. Kazakhstan has been entering a new phase of development under your leadership. I am confident that all this political, economic and social reforms will bring a positive impact on the prosperity of your country. The collaboration between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will further strengthen in the future. Our countries have great potential to expand cooperation in trade, technology, industry, logistics, energy and agriculture," the Speaker of The Turkish Grand National Assembly noted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Numan Kurtulmuş exchanged views on deepening cooperation between the members of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations. They also reviewed the agenda of the forthcoming high-level meetings.
In conclusion, the Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Turkish athletes would take an active part in the V World Nomad Games to be held in Astana in September this year.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Wang Yi, member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out exceptionally important role of China’s diplomacy in global policy. According to him, China’s initiatives form the global agenda and make a huge contribution to maintaining the international peace and stability. The Kazakh President named China a recognized leader in many spheres, including production and export of goods, technological innovations, economic growth, international investment etc.
The Head of State highly appraised the Kazakh-Chinese relations within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, SCO, and CICA.
Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner of China. We exert every effort to implement the agreements reached earlier. Indeed, our relations and cooperation strive forward - to the future," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Chinese minister thanked the Kazakh President for hospitality shown to him on the Kazakh land and extended his best wishes on behalf of China’s President Xi Jinping.
The sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening the bilateral interaction in trade-economic, energy, cultural-humanitarian spheres, and the opportunities of expanding the intergovernmental ties.
Upon completion of the talk, the Head of State conveyed his warm greetings to Xi Jinping and said he laid high hopes on his upcoming state visit to Astana.
17.05.2024, 14:27 20266
Kazakhstan-Malaysia Investment Roundtable: agreements on joint projects signed
The Head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim held in Astana Kazakhstan-Malaysian investment round table with the participation of representatives of business communities and academia of the two countries, primeminister.kz reports.
They exchanged views on the prospects for increasing cooperation in priority sectors of the economy.
In his welcoming speech, the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted that Malaysia is one of the key trade and economic partners in Southeast Asia. Over the year, bilateral trade turnover increased from $150 million to almost $245 million. The goal is to unlock the existing potential of the economies and exceed the pre-pandemic figure of mutual trade of $650 million.
Our countries maintain a close political dialogue, which serves as a solid foundation for the partnership. Your meeting yesterday with our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev marks an important historical milestone in the development of bilateral relations. The Government of Kazakhstan expresses its readiness to implement all the agreements reached at the highest level," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov announced Kazakhstan's intention to diversify exports to Malaysia and called on Malaysian businessmen to jointly explore new opportunities to strengthen partnerships in services, manufacturing, finance, education, subsoil use, agriculture and construction. As of today, 48 companies with Malaysian capital operate in Kazakhstan. 17 joint investment projects totalling over $410 million are being implemented.
In turn, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim noted the positive dynamics of interstate cooperation. In recent years, the growth of trade turnover between the countries exceeds 30%. Malaysia intends to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in the tourism, education, energy sectors, as well as in the supply of Kazakhstani halal products. The need to increase the number of joint projects in areas with strong potential was noted.
Participants of the round table were told about the implementation of systemic measures in Kazakhstan to increase the investment attractiveness of the country. Investors are provided with tax and customs privileges, consulting and infrastructure support.
Within the framework of the round table, representatives of Kazakh and Malaysian businesses held substantive negotiations. Senator of Parliament, President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) Low Kian Chuan noted that Kazakhstan is an important strategic partner of Malaysia and the largest in the Central Asian region.
The discussions resulted in an agreement to deepen investment ties and jointly explore new markets. Agreements and memoranda totalling more than $350m were signed on the margins of the roundtable. Cooperation is planned in attracting investment in Islamic finance and trade development, as well as in food processing, mining, gold processing and joint production of transformer and automotive oil.
The implementation of the agreements will be an important step towards the expansion of fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
16.05.2024, 14:39 20066
Kazakh President receives secretaries of Central Asian Security Councils
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian countries, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Greeting those present the Head of State noted the first meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian countries is called to serve as an efficient platform for joining efforts to prevent internal and external threats and changes and elaborate necessary response measures.
The Head of State noted the interstate political dialogue embarked on a new level. Trade and economic cooperation between the countries is expanding. For the past five years, the interregional trade grew by more than 80% to exceed 10 billion US dollars. Business ties were strengthened and the number of joint ventures grew. Large regional projects not only benefit the countries but also change the configuration of the Central Asian economies. Development of the transport and logistics potential becomes a new benchmark for the rampant development of the region. The President said cultural and humanitarian ties deepened contributing to further rapprochement of Central Asian nations.
The President said the processes should be underpinned by a productive dialogue to ensure regional security and stability. Most of the modern challenges and threats are transboundary and require combined forces. First of all, the point at issue is a war on international extremism, terrorism, and drug and arms trafficking. The President stressed Afghanistan should be spotlighted as diverse processes are taking place there. One of the strategic tasks is to involve Afghanistan in regional ties actively. Too much depends there on the coordinated position of our countries. He noted it is essential to establish a UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
The President mentioned today’s meeting is an important stage of the preparations for the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia scheduled to take place in Astana on August 9.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan developed the Central Asia 2040 regional cooperation development strategy. Regional rapprochement prioritizes firstly the expansion of five-sided cooperation and the strengthening of the Central Asian international identity. He expressed confidence that the adoption of the document at the summit in Astana will be of concept-based importance for the region.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the high level of regional cooperation in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance, and all-round cooperation with external partners. Global players are keen to continue active cooperation in the Central Asia+ format proven by the outcomes of the meetings held last year in the format of CA-EU, CA-China, CA-USA, and CA-Germany.
The Head of State called on to stand against external forces eager to set countries against each other and disunite them. He said we reject flatly such approaches and attempts.
In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting will contribute to strengthening the cooperation of Central Asian nations in the sphere of security. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the countries for their fraternal solidarity and aid provided to flood-affected Kazakhstan.
Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, and military attaché of the embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan Annamyrat Yagmyrov attended the meeting.
15.05.2024, 14:22 20441
German investments in Kazakhstan hit record $770mln - President Tokayev
During the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser, Chairwoman of the Board of the German Eastern Business Association and Chairwoman of Supervisory Board of CLAAS Group, the prospects for further deepening of economic cooperation between the parties were discussed, Presidential press service reports.
President Tokayev asserted that Germany is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. He highlighted positive trends in the development of trade and economic relations, and emphasized the growing interest of German businesses in establishing a stronger presence in Kazakhstan.
The President stressed that last year German direct investment in Kazakhstan increased by 64 per cent, reaching a record high of $770 million.
At the meeting, special attention was paid to cooperation in the agricultural sector. In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled his proposal to establish a Regional Centre for Sustainable Agriculture in Kazakhstan. In his opinion, this centre could facilitate to fully utilize our agricultural potential, transferring innovative technologies and their commercialization.
The Kazakh President also praised the contribution of the CLASS assembling plant to the development of Kazakhstan's agrarian potential.
06.05.2024, 18:09 46006
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić eye stepping up bilateral coperation
During the telephone conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić discussed issues of intensifying bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of previously reached agreements and the organization of the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Belgrade in the second half of the year, Presidential press service reports.
The sides also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
30.04.2024, 15:09 69676
Kazakhstan ready to increase its exports to Tajikistan by $190mln
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid an official visit to Dushanbe. On the agenda are issues of Kazakhstan-Tajik cooperation in the field of trade and investment, industrial cooperation, energy, agriculture and transport connectivity, as well as water and energy cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
On arrival, Olzhas Bektenov was received by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Kazakhstan is Tajikistan's fourth largest trading partner. Today, thanks to the intensive political dialogue and agreements reached between the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, bilateral trade and economic cooperation is progressively developing. In view of the existing wide potential, the governments have set a task to increase trade turnover by 2 times - up to $2 billion.
The intergovernmental talks were held in an extended format and were devoted to measures to strengthen cooperation and diversify trade flows. The readiness of Kazakhstan to increase exports of 85 commodity items worth about $190 million was noted.
Government delegations noted the importance of developing industrial cooperation and outlined the relevance of creating new export-oriented joint ventures.
Given the extensive experience of Kazakhstan, the possibility of joint development of deposits and implementation of projects in Tajikistan was considered. Along with this Kazakhstan has large production capacities of railway equipment for Tajik railways. Aktobe plant is ready to co-operate in terms of supply of rail products. There is also a possibility of increasing export volumes of locomotives, diesel locomotives, switches, transformers, agricultural machinery, batteries and motor vehicles produced in Kazakhstan.
An important item on the bilateral agenda is cooperation in the water sector, which is strengthening every year and is characterised by a high level of mutual understanding. Joint actions taken by the countries allow ensuring the necessary operation regime of the Bakhri Tojik reservoir during the growing season. Here were also discussed the efforts to organise the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, where the chairmanship since the beginning of this year was transferred to Kazakhstan from Tajikistan.
In the agricultural sphere, after last year's reduction in trade volumes, positive growth dynamics is noted. For two months of the current year, trade turnover of agricultural products totalled $84.9 million with an increase of 8.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2023. At the same time, there is a diversification of the structure of agricultural exports to Tajikistan. Among the current tasks in the industry is to increase the volume of flour supplies. The creation of joint projects on flour milling, processing of livestock products, etc. is seen as promising.
Among the new areas of cooperation is the sphere of digitalisation, where within the framework of implementation of agreements at the highest level Kazakhstan has started work to assist Tajikistan in deployment of its own national eGOV systems, such as Smart Bridge, UPIR (Unified Platform of Internet Resources), Smart Data Ukimet. Fruitful co-operation in the IT sphere will contribute to the development of the economies and improvement of the lives of the citizens of the two countries.
The sides also discussed cultural and humanitarian co-operation. An important event this year will be the holding of Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan. Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of the upcoming opening of the monument to the great Kazakh thinker and writer Abai Kunanbaev in Dushanbe.
Following the talks, the Heads of Government reaffirmed their readiness to maintain the high dynamics of bilateral strategic partnership in all areas.
30.04.2024, 14:36 69426
Parliamentary diplomacy plays key role in strengthening international cooperation, President
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a parliamentary delegation from Singapore led by Speaker Seah Kian Peng at the Akorda residence, Presidential press service reports.
The meeting was held in a friendly and productive atmosphere, reflecting the depth of the relationship and the desire of both sides to further strengthen bilateral ties.
We are reliable, time-tested partners. Much has already been done to strengthen our ties, but at the same time we set high goals for the further development of our cooperation", the President said.
According to the Head of State, parliamentary diplomacy plays a crucial role in strengthening international cooperation and promoting dialogue between countries.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out, more than 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures are currently operating in Kazakhstan, with total investment in Kazakhstan's economy exceeding $1.4 billion.
In turn, Seah Kian Peng expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the hospitality and noted the huge potential for deepening cooperation.
At the meeting, special attention was paid to the prospects of economic and investment cooperation. Regional and international agenda issues were also discussed.
24.04.2024, 22:35 91211
President met with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron
Welcoming the Head of the British Foreign Office, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan on giving additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations, Presidential press service reports.
''We greatly value the dynamic of mutually beneficial cooperation with Great Britain - our important strategic partner. Taking this opportunity, I would like to commend the signing today of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I am confident that this comprehensive document will definitely give a fresh boost to our multifaceted bilateral agenda,'' the President stated.
The Kazakh leader drew attention to the existing potential for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the areas of energy, green economy, finance and innovations.
In turn, David Cameron expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and warmly recalled his first visit to Kazakhstan as the UK Prime Minister.
''I came here 11 years ago to start the strategic dialog. It was great today with the Foreign Minister to sign the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I think we look across the partnership in energy, education, business and cultural sectors and developing people to people change,'' the Foreign Secretary said.
During the talk, a special attention was paid to the issues of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, especially in the fields of education and youth support.
The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.
