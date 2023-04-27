President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to boost trade coop with Afghanistan
We cooperate and trade with Afghanistan. The trade volume amounts to 1 billion US dollars, which is more compared to the trade with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Politics is politics, and economy is economy. We plan to ramp up this trade cooperation. There are real prospects for delivering wheat, flour, and seed oil there [to Afghanistan - edit]. Why should we refuse from this opportunity?" said Zhumangarin on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today.
We have already opened a trading house of Kazakhstan there and appointed our representative who will coordinate all this work, because Afghanistan is a big and diverse country. We need to study the market and get familiarized ourselves with local business communities. I want to invite Afghan businessmen here and hold a business forum, to enable them to see Kazakhstan and our opportunities. Afghanistan is a rich country from the viewpoint of subsoil use," said the Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
OSCE PA President to visit Kazakhstan in June
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala
We welcome investments from the Czech republic to various sectors of economy, including energy and machine-building, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry," he stressed.
Czech Republic enjoys longstanding and friendly relations with Kazakhstan and we reckon on their continuation. I hope, that today's meeting will boost our contacts. Kazakhstan is quite important partner for us. The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most important pillars of the European Union - Central Asia relations," the Czech PM highlighted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Czech Republic see sharp increase in commodity turnover - PM
Over the years of partnership, we have established close cooperation in all the sectors and these relations are based on economic interests, with a huge potential for development," Alikhan Smailov said.
I am confident that goods turnover between our countries will keep rising in the future," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KMG, Glencore discuss cooperation prospects
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Oraza Ait
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.04.2023, 09:39Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks 26.04.2023, 10:308436President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan 26.04.2023, 11:338321President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly 21.04.2023, 18:4029331KMG, Glencore discuss cooperation prospects 21.04.2023, 08:2026231Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Oraza Ait 24.04.2023, 13:0016936Kazakhstan, Czech Republic see sharp increase in commodity turnover - PM 24.04.2023, 13:2316696President Tokayev receives Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala 25.04.2023, 09:5616511OSCE PA President to visit Kazakhstan in June 28.03.2023, 14:4679831Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world 30.03.2023, 11:1079456Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye 30.03.2023, 10:4370516Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 19:0966906Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 12.04.2023, 16:4765896Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science - President