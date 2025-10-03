Prospects for Bilateral Projects between Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed in Astana

Tell a friend

Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov and Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC KAZAKH INVEST" Madiyar Sultanbek held a meeting with representatives of Turkish business, led by Selçuk Yüce, Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for expanding investment and trade-economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for joint projects in metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile sectors, as well as the development of housing construction and modernization of infrastructure. Promising areas also include projects in renewable energy, the "green" economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.





Chairman Ospankulov noted that Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s key foreign economic partners, with Turkish investments in the country’s economy reaching 5.8 billion US dollars. More than 4,000 companies with Turkish participation successfully operate in Kazakhstan, which confirms the high level of confidence in the country’s business climate: "Kazakhstan is implementing an industrialization policy focused on the development of high-tech industries. Projects in metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile sectors are of particular interest. In this context, the participation of Turkish companies in these projects is viewed as highly promising."





For his part, Selçuk Yüce emphasized that Kazakhstan is Türkiye’s key partner in Central Asia. He underlined that Turkish businesses are interested in implementing new projects in industry, energy, infrastructure, and high technologies, and expressed readiness to facilitate the involvement of Türkiye’s leading companies in developing joint initiatives.





The meeting was also attended by representatives of leading Turkish companies, including Alarko Holding, Yıldızlar SSS Holding, Anadolu Group, Renaissance Heavy Industries, GAP İnşaat, Çalık Holding, and others. The companies expressed interest in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects across various sectors of the economy.