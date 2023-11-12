Music through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the CapitalMusic through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the Capital
09.11.2023, 18:11 12751
Russian President on bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that today’s meeting in the Kazakh capital was the good opportunity to exchange views on the current situation in bilateral relations and look towards the future, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The Russian leader pointed out that the strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries are developing steadily and successfully. ‘We’ve participated in the plenary session of the 19th Interregional Forum. A very good format,’ said Putin.
He noted that both countries have good food potential, which was the theme of the event. "We enjoy good opportunities to meet our interests and help most of our partners in global markets," said the Russian President.
Russia and Kazakhstan are to mark on November 11 ten years since the signing of the basic Agreement between the two counties on good neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century, becoming a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted friendly relations.
Putin highly commended the constructive cooperation of both counties at the international arena, close coordination within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, UN, and SCO.
09.11.2023, 21:09 12976
Kazakh, Russian Presidents sign documents following talks
Images | Akorda
Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed a number of documents following the talks on November 9, 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The documents include:
- The joint statement of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of 10 years since the signing of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on kind neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century;
- The 2024/26 joint action plan between Kazakhstan and Russia;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding between the energy ministries of the two countries on cooperation on projects for construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk;
- The action plan for developing cooperation in physical culture and sport between Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024/26;
- The joint action plan for cooperation of Kazakhstan’s state revenue committee and Russia’s federal customs service with the participation of customs service authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024-25;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation on inspection of labor between Kazakhstan’s labor and social protection committee and Russia’s federal labor and employment service;
- The agreement on information partnership between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Russia’s information telegraph agency ITAR-TASS.
06.11.2023, 20:35 47256
Kazakhstan transfers $1mln to Palestinians
Kazakhstan provided $1mln in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan decided not to stay aside and provide the Palestinian people humanitarian assistance worth $1mln. Such a decision was stated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the OTS Summit.
The funds were already transferred to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), providing emergency and other assistance to the Palestinians.
Smadiyarov also said that the humanitarian activity is a key direction of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.
Earlier it was reported that 76 Kazakhstani nationals are staying in Gaza.
03.11.2023, 20:41 105166
The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana
Images | Akorda
The 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was hosted in Astana under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming the Heads of the Member States who had come to Kazakhstan - the cradle of the Turkic nations in order to participate in the high-level meeting, the President noted that the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, established on the initiative of Kazakhstan, had become a full-fledged international organization.
The Turkic World Vision 2040 has been adopted. Most importantly, we have strengthened the unity of brotherly countries. We have demonstrated to the world our adherence to common values. We are fulfilling the will of our ancestors and strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations. We must maintain our unity based on mutual trust and solidarity in order to pass it on to the next generation. The Turkic world interacts with global powers on an equal footing. Other nations are now reckoning with the key stances of our organization. Therefore, the expansion of relations between Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President stated that our country is interested in the further development of the OTS, adding that Kazakhstan's Chairmanship will be held under the motto "TURKTIME!
It reflects eight main priorities that will be given utmost attention: Traditions, Unity, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investment, Mediation and Energy.
In his speech, the President gave special emphasis to each of these pillars.
As the President said, the promotion of Turkish unity is of paramount importance as we are bound by shared history, culture, language and mentality. In this regard, he drew attention to the need to uniform the flags and emblems of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and its structures.
Today, we will consider the presented sketches and make a joint decision. It will be a historic moment. It is our duty to explore the common archive and bring the historical truth to the descendants. We propose to entrust the relevant institutions to work together on unexplored sources. This is truly very important work. There are gaps in our common history that need to be thoroughly researched. It is also important to promote each other's TV series shot in our countries. In particular, we should widely promote animated films for kids. We think that social networks and popular media personalities can be involved for this purpose. It will certainly create an opportunity for the spiritual rapprochement of the youth," the President said.
According to the President, it is necessary to ensure the coordinated development of the Turkic states. He suggests systematizing the standards and terminology of the member states.
In this regard, I would like to call all of you to draft a typical law and approve it as soon as possible. This initiative will open the way to free export of our goods to the common market. Uniform standards will allow us to ensure annual GDP growth of about 1%. This year, the turnover of goods between the OTS countries exceeded 22 billion US dollars. This figure could show 1.5 fold increase if we adopt common requirements. I am also proposing the establishment of the OTS Reference Centre, which will ensure mutual recognition of the results of product testing, as well as new research in the field of chemical and food industries," the President said.
The third priority outlined by the President is reform. He made a number of proposals to optimize the organization’s activities and international integration.
I call for the appointment of our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States. It is better to appoint them as soon as possible. We also welcome the idea of increasing the number of staff in the Secretary General's Office. It is necessary to strengthen the cooperation of the Turkic states in the electoral field. It is worth to consider the establishment of an Advisory Council of Central Election Authorities. International and regional structures have recently shown increasing interest in our organization. We welcome the initiative to grant observer status to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also propose cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization," the Head of State said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the enhanced cooperation in the field of education and science. This could include opening branches of top universities, holding joint scientific events and exchanging experience, creating language departments, as well as developing artificial intelligence, digital and aerospace industries.
The President noted the importance of reinforcing the unity of the Turkic peoples amid the turbulent world situation.
It is imperative to ensure our collective security. Arms and drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism, migration pose increasing dangers. Stronger security cooperation is vital in countering these risks. In this context, I propose to organise the third meeting of the Secretaries General of the Security Councils in Astana next year. It is crucial to sign an agreement for a collaborative effort against crime and the exchange of information between the financial investigative bodies of the member states," the President declared.
The Head of State identified investment as the sixth key priority, calling on the leaders to expand interregional trade and focus on investment in the economy.
The Turkic Investment Fund has a unique role in this endeavor. To improve economic relations, it is necessary to establish a market for "green" finance. As you are aware, Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of a Council of Turkic Green Finance. Moreover, the proposal to grant Astana the status of the financial center of the Turkic world was supported by all parties. I extend my genuine gratitude to all of you for this unanimous decision," the Kazakh leader said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the growing role of mediation. Referring to the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and the problem of illegal migration in Western countries, he emphasised that the most important task is to ensure security.
Therefore, I have decided to provide $1 million humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. It is simply intolerable to use violence and acts of terrorism to solve pressing problems that have persisted for decades. Kazakhstan strongly condemns such actions. The escalation of the conflict could lead to serious consequences. We strongly advise to resolve any disputes through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Upholding the territorial integrity of all states and non-intervention in their domestic matters remain of utmost importance to us. It is vital to strictly comply with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and to respect the norms of international law. It is no secret that the Security Council’s is currently at a standstill. Given this, the role of the General Assembly should be strengthened. At the same time, it is necessary to be more constructive in the reform of the Security Council," the President stressed.
The President of Kazakhstan outlined the country's initiatives in the energy sector, which represents the eighth priority of cooperation within the OTC.
We attach great importance to the development of new energy sources, the modernisation and diversification of transportation routes. We also have a keen interest in the introduction of best practices and technologies in geological exploration and power generation. We value the advancement of the petrochemical sector and collaborative efforts towards sustainable energy. I have proposed to host the International Energy Forum in Kazakhstan this year. " Such a high-level event will allow us to discuss all relevant issues in depth. Climate change and sustainable development rank among the foremost ones. Our country took the initiative to host a regional climate change summit in 2026. I believe that the fraternal Turkic states will support the above initiatives," the Head of State said.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the leaders of the Turkic states to unite, adding. that mutual support and joint effective actions will eventually lead to the prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthen the unity of all states.
The acting Chairman of the OTS - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkiye Republic, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev also delivered their speeches on the Summit.
Following the meeting, the leaders set a number of goals and tasks for the Organisation. In addition, a number of important documents were signed on the sidelines of the Summit. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.
The list of documents signed on the sidelines of 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS):
- The Astana Act;
- The Declaration of the 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS);
- The decision of the Heads of State on awarding President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the highest order of the Turkic world;
- The decision of the Heads of State on the Turkic world financial center status;
- The decision on new flags of the Turkic Cooperation Organizations;
- The decision of the Heads of State on appointments;
- The decision on the status of an Economic Cooperation Organization observer to the Organization of Turkic States;
- The decision on establishment of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Disasters and Solidarity of the Organization of Turkic States on February 6;
- The decision on the budget management policy of the OTS Secretary;
- The decision on the development of provisions of OTS permanent representatives;
- The Protocol on cooperation between the relevant institutions of the OTS member states in the field of metrology;
- The joint action plan of the OTS on the implementation of the 2023/27 transport connection program.
03.11.2023, 17:45 107096
Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Today Turkic countries need to unite more than ever to counter challenges and threats, render mutual support and assume effective joint measures, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
While addressing the 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on Friday, President Tokayev said a number of important documents are to be signed.
All these measures, in his words, are aimed at further prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthening of unity. He expressed confidence the agreements achieved will greatly contribute to the development of interaction in the region and further enhance the prestige of the organization.
Earlier President Tokayev noted that a lot of work has already been done within the organization and praised its specific achievements.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also announced Kazakhstan’s decision to send relief aid worth $1 million to the people of Palestine.
02.11.2023, 15:41 113661
Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban the Order of Dostyk of I degree, Presidential press service reports.
During ceremony, Head of our State noted Viktor Orban's significant contribution to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations.
- Today’s constructive negotiations at the highest level have set the stage for deepening our enduring relations and elevating strategic partnership to a new level. Given your exceptional role in promoting the close bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial ties between our nations, I have decided to award you the Order of Dostyk of the first degree. This is a symbol of the profound respect and appreciation, the unity of our two amicable nations, Kazakhstan and Hungary, and our commitment to fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. May it inspire us all to continue building bridges and working together for the common good, - said President.
The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and indicated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
01.11.2023, 20:23 119391
Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum
Images | Akorda
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron attended the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum, Presidential press service reports.
In his speech, the Head of State pointed out that this year Kazakhstan has registered economic growth of 4.7 per cent, with non-oil sectors showing the most significant progress. As it was said further, the strategic goal for Kazakhstan is to double the size of the national economy by 2029.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that our country attaches special importance to attracting investment in the economy. The volume of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan surpasses the combined investment volume of all other countries in the Central Asia.
The President noted the fruitful development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.
- Despite geopolitical turmoil, last year our bilateral trade increased by 30% - to 4 billion dollars. This positive trend continues this year. France is one of the largest international investors in our economy, injecting almost 19 billion dollars. In the first 6 months of this year, we recorded an impressive 50% increase in FDI to Kazakhstan from our French partners. This is a sign of high confidence in Kazakhstan, - said President.
The Head of State informed that our country is home to almost two hundred French companies, including Total Energies, Orano, Air Liquide in the energy sector, Airbus, Saint-Gobain in industry, Alstom in railways, and Lactalis and Danone in the agri-food sectors.
At the same time, the President outlined a number of promising areas for mutual cooperation. Among these priorities, in his opinion, is the energy sector. Kazakhstan remains one of the main suppliers of crude oil to the French market, and our country is ready to increase export volumes. In addition, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes, there is also great potential in oil and gas geological exploration, uranium exports, and implementation of large projects in the field of wind, solar and hydro energy.
- Kazakhstan is the world’s top uranium producer, contributing over a quarter of nuclear fuel consumed in Europe. With nuclear power comprising 63% of France's energy sector, there is a vast potential for further cooperation. Our interests also converge on the goal of a net-zero carbon future. Just like France, Kazakhstan is a regional pioneer in this area. When it comes to renewable energy, a growing number of major international players are coming to pursue sizeable wind, solar and hydro projects. One of them is French Total Energies’ 1.3 billion dollar investment for the development of a 1 GW wind farm. There is enormous potential on green hydrogen as well. With the right partnerships, Kazakhstan can become a top-10 exporter. We look forward for more cooperation in this vital sector, whether it involves production, transfer of technology or expertise, - indicated Kazakh leader.
The extraction and processing of critical raw materials was identified as the next area of cooperation.
- As the global technological revolution progresses, demand for rare metals will grow exponentially. Broadly, demand is expected to quadruple by 2040, while the needs for lithium will grow by 10 times. Kazakhstan - with some 5,000 unexplored deposits valued at over 46 trillion dollars - can be a reliable partner to jointly develop that niche. Today we already produce 16 out of 30 rare earth materials critical for the EU economy, covering 70% of the European phosphorus market. We possess deposits for 9 more kinds that can be exploited with the necessary investment. We invite French companies to join this win-win partnership, - pointed out the Head of State.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, another priority area of cooperation could be the agro-food sector. It was noted that amid international food deficits, our country is aiming to double exports of agro-food products. The Head of State noted that our country is ready to provide comprehensive support to joint projects in the field of animal husbandry and crop production.
The transport and logistics industry was named as another relevant area for cooperation. The President pointed out that Kazakhstan is making additional efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called "Middle Corridor".
- It is not only the shortest but also the most viable route to secure supply chains between Europe and Asia. In anticipation of increasing volumes, we are actively working with our partners to modernize infrastructure with an annual goal of 10 million tons of cargo. Now, it is important to link these efforts with the Trans-European Transport Network and the EU "Global Gateway" initiative,- underscored Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State believes that there are great reserves for cooperation in the sphere of biotechnology and medicine. The national biopharma holding QazBioPharm has been established to develop the biotech cluster. Noting that many leading companies are planning to localise the production of medicines and medical equipment in Kazakhstan, the President called on French companies to cooperate in this matter.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed toward competitive features of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in attracting investments.
- Today over 2,100 companies based in 78 countries work at AIFC, facilitating investment capital not only for Kazakhstan but also across the entire region. We would warmly welcome more French companies within AIFC and the opening of a first French bank in Kazakhstan. It would give a strong impetus to our investment and financial cooperation, - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President of France Emmanuel Macron also spoke at the event. In his welcoming remarks, the French leader praised Kazakhstan's goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. He expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan in this direction. Emmanuel Macron noted that Kazakhstan is a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia. In his opinion, it is important to develop partnership through transport routes, primarily through the "Middle Corridor". Emmanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to contribute to the development of this transport route. The French leader noted the broad prospects for co-operation in the agro-food sector to ensure food security. In conclusion, Emmanuel Macron thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his willingness to co-operate in many areas of mutual interest.
01.11.2023, 16:19 119626
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing
Images | Akorda
Following the bilateral talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron made a joint statement to media, Presidential press service reports.
The President expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for accepting his invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. He also noted that France is a very important and reliable partner of our country in Europe.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. Our common goal is to further strengthen cooperation based on mutual friendship and support. I am sure that by joint efforts we will achieve these noble goals. Therefore, your visit today is of special significance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The Head of State noted that during the substantive talks with President Emmanuel Macron, concrete arrangements had been reached to strengthen relations between two states.
France is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. For 8 months of the current year, the volume of trade between our countries increased by 21 percent compared to the last year reaching 2.7 billion dollars. France is also one of our main foreign investors. Over the past 15 years, French directed about $18.7 billion investment to our economy. Today we are implementing important projects in the energy, nuclear industry, mining, chemical industry, machinery, construction, aerospace and pharmaceutics. The successful operation of more than 170 French companies, such as Alstom, Total Energies, Orano, Vicat, in our country proves this fact," the President said.
The President said that during the talks, special attention was paid to expanding the colloboration in the areas of trade, economy and investment. The parties also highlighted the importance of implementing new projects in the raw materials, agricultural, transport, logistics sectors, as well as in light manufacturing, healthcare, innovations and finance.
This is especially relevant in today's difficult geopolitical and geo-economic situation. Today we`ve signed Joint Declaration between Kazakhstan and France on intention to cooperate in strategic materials. As you have seen, we have also reached arrangements with Boehringer Ingelheim, Total Energies, and Alstom. These deals will be beneficial for both economies. In order to effectively implement the envisaged actions, it is necessary to promote investment projects at the ministerial level. To this end, I suggested establishing a special work group," the President said.
Along with this, the sides discussed the green economy transition and climate change. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he expressed to Emmanuel Macron a number of concrete proposals that meet the interests of the two countries. The Head of our state declared Kazakhstan's readiness to work together within the framework of the French initiative One Planet Summit.
Taking into consideration the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, the presidents agreed to pursue a number of projects in education and science fields. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the agreements have been signed to open French schools, teach the French language, and strengthen academic interaction.
The Leaders also exchanged views on regional and global agenda. They called for peaceful and diplomatic settlement of conflicts.
In turn, Emmanuel Macron thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, stressing the necessity of further cooperation between two countries. He also emphasized the convergence of Kazakhstan's and France's positions on many issues.
Kazakhstan's geographical location and role is significant for us, so we thoroughly discussed the prospects of our economic cooperation. It was confirmed by the agreements signed this morning. You, Mr President, reminded us the importance of French enterprises that are already present in Kazakhstan. They are long standing partnerships in the areas of trade and energy. Several French companies have been operating here for a very long time. We would like to bolster the involvement of our companies in many other fields. We have fundamental areas for partnership. As I mentioned these are the energy sector and aerospace industry," Emmanuel Macron said.
The President of France drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan plays an important role in global food security.
I am convinced that our companies can also contribute enhansing the markets. To this, we signed an important agreement on local production FMD vaccines in Kazakhstan. Another promising area for partnership is healthcare. Mr President, you also have mentioned the importance of people-to-people links. Today we have signed a number of agreements on education field," the French leader underlined.
Following the talks, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and France adopted a Joint Statement. Members of the official delegations signed the following documents:
1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the French Republic on the Establishment and Operation of the French Development Agency Group "AFD" in the Republic of Kazakhstan;
2. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the French Republic concerning the establishment of international (French) schools in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the teaching of French in secondary educational institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
3. Joint declaration between Kazakhstan and France on intentions to cooperate on strategic minerals;
4. Agreement on cooperation, licenses and supplies between JSC "NH "QazBioPharm" and the company "Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France" for the local production of FMD vaccine in the Republic of Kazakhstan;
5. Agreement on a joint venture for the construction of wind farms with a total capacity of 1 GW with an energy storage system;
6. Investment Agreement on the implementation of the project "Production and maintenance of railway locomotives and rolling stock, as well as components for railway equipment in the Republic of Kazakhstan"
01.11.2023, 13:15 115756
Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks in a narrow format
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Presidential press service reports.
The talks were preceded by a welcoming ceremony for the French President. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron introduced the members of the delegations to each other. The head of the Guard of Honour gave a welcome report to the leaders of the two countries, and the national anthems of Kazakhstan and France were played. Then, in the East Hall of the Akorda residence held negotiations between the two leaders in a narrow format.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a warm welcome to Emmanuel Macron.
- Dear Mr President! We welcome your visit, it is a big event. Thank you for accepting my invitation and coming to Kazakhstan on an official visit. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and France is developing dynamically, but it is necessary to give it additional impetus. That is why we can call your visit historic and very important. I am confident that today's negotiations will be productive, - stressed the Head of State.
The Kazakh leader noted that France is a key and reliable partner in the EU and a major investor to the Kazakhstan economy.
In turn, Emmanuel Macron praised the relations between Kazakhstan and France.
- Thank you, Mr President, for your invitation. I am very pleased to be in Astana today to meet with you. Thank you for organizing this visit in an important year for our bilateral partnership. We will be able to make progress on key international issues, underlining our commitment to the UN Charter and principles such as territorial integrity and national sovereignty. We will also be able to discuss important bilateral issues. We are important economic partners. In addition, I would like to note that we will sign important treaties that will advance the strategic and economic relations between our countries. I would like to reiterate that I am very pleased to meet you today and to discuss our common agenda, - said the French President.
The leaders discussed the prospects of development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership. Special attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue, deepening cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron also exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
At the end of the meeting, the two leaders continued the negotiations in an enlarged format with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.
