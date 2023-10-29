Senators ratified the agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus in the law enforcement sphere

Tell a friend

Under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev, a meeting of the Chamber was held, during which deputies ratified a number of international Treaties and voiced their parliamentary requests , press service of the Senate reports.





During the meeting, deputies reviewed and approved the laws "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on extradition" and "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on legal assistance in criminal matters", which provide for cooperation between the two states in the fight against crime.





The Extradition Treaty regulates the issues of extradition of wanted citizens between Kazakhstan and Cyprus to bring them to criminal responsibility, as well as mandatory and optional grounds for refusing extradition. In particular, the extradition of persons may be refused if the person sought is already under investigation and will be prosecuted in that state for a similar crime. In addition, old age, health status or other circumstances, taking into account the severity of the crime, may serve as grounds for refusing extradition.





At the same time, contracting states are not expected to extradite their citizens.





The Criminal Legal Aid Act outlines the circumstances in which legal aid should be refused. Among them: non-compliance with certain types of legal assistance provided for in this Treaty, threats to sovereignty, security, contradictions with national legislation or international obligations of the state.





The approved laws are designed to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus in the law enforcement field. The provisions of the Agreements regulate the conditions and procedures for extradition, as well as issues of providing legal assistance to citizens. We hope that ratification of the Treaties will increase the effectiveness of legal cooperation between our countries in matters of combating crime and will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations", - said Maulen Ashimbaev, commenting on the approved law.





In addition, during the meeting, senators voiced their parliamentary requests.





Nurtore Zhusip outlined the importance of intensifying work to promote national values, in particular noting the need to involve the fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" in this work





Sergei Ershov pointed out problems in the forestry sector. In particular, the deputy expressed concern about the state of the infrastructure of the cordons, the quality of special equipment, uniforms and other equipment of specialists.





Bauyrzhan Kaniev spoke about the pollution of the Kokzhide field in the Aktobe region with oil waste, which leads to a shortage of fresh water. The senator outlined a number of measures aimed at improving the situation.





Lyazzat Kaltaeva voiced the need to amend the law on the assignment and removal of incapacity status. The deputy also proposed a number of measures to protect the rights of wards from abuse by guardians and trustees.





Andrei Lukin proposed that the Government take a number of measures aimed at reducing unreasonable state expenses when confiscating land for government needs.





Sultanbek Makezhanov outlined the reasons for the decline in the business index in the construction industry. The rise in prices for the purchase and rental of housing, according to the senator, was provoked by unregulated construction in circumvention of the law and a shortage in the market of domestic building materials.





Nuria Niyazova made a proposal to develop, together with ministries and specialized organizations, a Protocol aimed at supporting citizens of Kazakhstan who find themselves in conflict zones abroad.