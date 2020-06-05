Shapkenov appointed vice minister of labor and social protection of the population

By a resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shapkenov Serik Zhambulovich was appointed vice minister of labor and social protection of the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was reported by the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Shapkenov was born in 1979 in the West Kazakhstan region in the village of Karatobe. He graduated from West Kazakhstan State University with a degree in Economics and Mathematics.





He began his career in 2000 as a teacher at West Kazakhstan State University. Over the years, he worked in the apparatus of the akim of the West Kazakhstan region.





In 2012-2015, he was the first deputy akim of the West Kazakhstan region.





From 2015 to 2016, he was state inspector of the Department of State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From 2016 to 2018, he worked as akim of Atyrau.





From 2018, he has been first deputy akim of Atyrau region.













