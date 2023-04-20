Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana
President assigns to strengthen country's defensive capability
We need to adopt brand new approaches to ensuring national security. For this, we need to update the relevant strategy and the Concept of the Country’s Foreign Policy which was adopted in quite different geopolitical conditions," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Special attention should be given to the issues of domestic security, strengthening defensive capability, raising the authority of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region at the international arena," the President added.
We need real industrialization - President
The Government develops additional regulatory-legal mechanisms which must be implemented in the first half of this year. The model of simple export of raw materials cannot be applied now. We need to build new plants and productions in the country," he stressed.
The level of enterprises’ localization must be constantly increased. We need real industrialization," he concluded.
24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan
24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan," Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told today’s sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development.
Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
Your visit is timely from the viewpoint of promotion in the development of our relations. You know that cooperation with IAEA is of priority importance for Kazakhstan. We are interested and highly praise your activity as the chief of this important structure," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
We do a lot together in different areas. I would be very happy to exchange views with you on a wide range of issues: from health care to your future nuclear power development program," the IAEA Director General said.
President Tokayev appoints several ambassadors
Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Kazakh President to hold sitting on socioeconomic development Apr 19
