Special Representatives of Kazakhstan and Iran Discussed Issues Related to Expanding Cooperation at the Caspian Sea

Bilateral consultations were held between the Special Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea Issues, Zulfiya Amanzholova and Kazem Gharib Abadi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea in areas of mutual interest.





A high level of convergence of approaches was noted in addressing tasks related to the delimitation of the sea area, preparations for upcoming events at various levels, and the implementation of instructions following the meetings of the foreign ministers and the Caspian Summits.





The consultations were held in a traditional atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and constructiveness.