Steps to Enhance Transport Connectivity between Kazakhstan and Kuwait Reviewed in Al-Kuwait

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Barathan Pathupati, CEO of Jazeera Airways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in civil aviation, as well as prospects for its further development. Special attention was paid to the direct flight between Kuwait City and Almaty operated by Jazeera Airways. The Ambassador and company representatives exchanged assessments of current passenger traffic, flight load dynamics, and factors affecting demand from citizens of both countries.





The meeting discussed the possibility of increasing the frequency of flights, including expanding the airline's cargo capacity. The parties noted that this would increase the volume of Kazakhstani exports to Kuwait, including agricultural products.





The conversation also touched upon possible new directions for air travel between Kazakhstan and Kuwait. The parties expressed mutual interest in exploring the potential for expanding the route network, which would contribute to strengthening business, tourism, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.





Kazakh diplomat emphasized the Embassy's readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in further contacts with the competent authorities of Kazakhstan.