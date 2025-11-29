The Participation of Moldovans in the Development of Virgin Lands in Kazakhstan was Discussed in Chisinau

Images | gov.kz

The National Archives Agency and the National Library of Moldova, together with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moldova, held a round table on the topic "Participation of Moldovans in the development of virgin lands in Kazakhstan in 1950-1960: socio-historical context, course, consequences.", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the round table, the organizers sought to draw the attention of participants to a significant historical event for both Kazakhstan and Moldova, presenting it in an appropriate socio-political context, with an analysis of the legal framework and consequences for the development of both societies.





The event served as a platform for discussing the possibilities and prospects of academic and cultural use of archival, library, museum and university materials on this topic. During the round table, special attention was paid to the working conditions and working days of volunteers from Moldova who arrived in the virgin lands of Kazakhstan.





The speakers noted that in the early years of the development of virgin lands, hundreds of thousands of Soviet citizens arrived to Kazakhstan, including a significant number of residents of the Moldavian SSR. As a result of land reclamation works in 1954-1960, 41,836 thousand hectares of new lands were developed, of which 25,484 thousand hectares (61%) were on the territory of the Kazakh SSR, mainly in the northern regions: Kokshetau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turgai and Tselinograd.





Kazakh Ambassador Almat Aidarbekov in his speech noted the importance of this event, which allowed not only to remember history, but also to return the voice to the people, thanks to whom Kazakhstan and Moldova have gained new ties and human bridges that exist today. He also suggested studying the long-term consequences of virgin land development for Kazakhstan and Moldova, from demography to cultural ties.





Former Minister of Youth and Sports of Moldova Octavian Țicu spoke about his trip to Kazakhstan as part of the "Memorial Expedition", during which he conducted research on the participation of Moldovans in the development of the virgin lands of Kazakhstan. At the same time, he noted the established close, personal and cultural relations between the Moldovans and Kazakhs who arrived, which still play a connecting role.