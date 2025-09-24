The President held a meeting with Suzanne Clark, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Images | akorda.kz

During the meeting, they discussed ways to establish long-term cooperation aimed at increasing bilateral trade, akorda.kz reports.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of the recent high-level U.S. trade and investment mission to Kazakhstan, noting that our country is a key partner of the United States in Central Asia. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to building effective engagement with the U.S. Government and the business community.





In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly valued the substance of his conversation with President Donald Trump, as well as his meetings with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the leadership of several major U.S. companies.





In turn, Suzanne Clark reaffirmed the significant potential for further expansion of economic cooperation.





The meeting participants reviewed prospects for implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.