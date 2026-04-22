Tokayev and Rahmon discuss ties ahead of RES 2026

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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Tuesday with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, who is in Astana to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit and the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.





The heads of state discussed the current status and prospects of Kazakh-Tajik relations, agreeing to raise the level of strategic partnership between the two countries.





Particular attention during the talks was given to trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the water and energy sector.





The sides emphasized the importance of fully implementing all agreements previously reached at the highest level.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon also exchanged views on the pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.