Tokayev extends condolences to the President of China

A formal ceremony was held at Christiansborg Palace in which the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Suleimenov, presented his Letters of Credence to King Frederik X of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed to King the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening cooperation with Denmark.





At the subsequent meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Danish cooperation. It was noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark continue to develop steadily and are characterized by a high level of trust and mutual respect.





Kazakh diplomat briefed King Frederik X on the priorities of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, including the implementation of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President K.Tokayev.





Particular attention was given to environmental and climate issues. The discussions addressed matters related to the "green transition," including the Danish national project "State of Green", implemented under the patronage of His Majesty. The King expressed keen interest in Kazakhstan’s policies in the areas of ecology and sustainable development.





The parties also exchanged views on efforts to preserve the ecosystems of the Aral and Caspian Seas, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing water- and climate-related challenges.





Special emphasis was placed on the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in education, scientific research and climate resilience. The importance of expanding contacts between the business communities and research institutions of the two countries was highlighted.





King Frederik X conveyed his warmest wishes to the people and the President of Kazakhstan, noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, and wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.