Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Montenegro
On the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Head of State met with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Montenegro as an important partner in the Balkan region.
Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over these years, constructive ties have been built on friendship and mutual understanding.
In turn, Jakov Milatović thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. He noted that Montenegro is becoming one of the attractive destinations for Kazakh tourists.
The launch of direct flights between Almaty and Podgorica, as well as the introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, has contributed to bringing the two nations closer together.
23.09.2025, 21:35 8381
The President held talks with the President of the European Council
Welcoming António Costa, President of the European Council, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further strengthening its partnership with the EU both on a bilateral basis and within the C5+ format, akorda.kz reports.
The meeting highlighted the strong dynamics of political dialogue, which contributes to advancing trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to maintain contacts aimed at expanding mutually beneficial interregional cooperation.
23.09.2025, 15:25 8361
PM orders support for farmers to secure grain harvest
During a Government meeting on September 23, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov issued a series of directives to the akimats of the northern regions regarding the harvesting campaign, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister noted that the harvest is proceeding actively and is nearing completion in the southern regions. The preliminary results are considered positive. However, he added, there is a risk that prolonged rain and low temperatures could complicate the process and affect grain quality.
Bektenov highlighted the urgent need to connect grain drying equipment to the gas supply grid. He specifically tasked the Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture with resolving this issue.
The Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture need to be assisted in resolving this issue. I instruct the akimats, together with the Ministry of Energy, to ensure the allocation of liquefied gas and diesel fuel for grain drying in accordance with the stated needs. I ask you to pay particular attention to the grain drying process in the northern regions," the Prime Minister stressed.
23.09.2025, 14:55 8651
The President held a meeting with Suzanne Clark, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
During the meeting, they discussed ways to establish long-term cooperation aimed at increasing bilateral trade, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of the recent high-level U.S. trade and investment mission to Kazakhstan, noting that our country is a key partner of the United States in Central Asia. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to building effective engagement with the U.S. Government and the business community.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly valued the substance of his conversation with President Donald Trump, as well as his meetings with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the leadership of several major U.S. companies.
In turn, Suzanne Clark reaffirmed the significant potential for further expansion of economic cooperation.
The meeting participants reviewed prospects for implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.
19.09.2025, 17:12 54431
Kazakh PM highlights OTS cooperation priorities
Accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Project and digitalizing the customs sector are of great importance, said Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States, kabar.kg reports.
According to him, the creation of research centers in the fields of research, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is equally important.
Kazakhstan intends to develop cooperation with the Turkic states and increase staff positions within the organization. It is also necessary to expand interaction within the Turkic Investment Fund; this is a real step to stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, special attention should be paid to cross-border cooperation, Bektenov noted.
The meeting will discuss cooperation in priority areas within the OTS, including economics, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other areas. The implementation of previously adopted decisions and improvement of the organization's operating mechanisms will also be discussed.
The meeting of the heads of government and the vice-president of OTS the member countries is attended by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, as well as OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
19.09.2025, 14:55 54171
Meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Took Place at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Christophe Kamp, the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities, who has arrived to Kazakhstan on a visit to participate at the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of multilingual education, the expansion of the participation of national minorities in the socio-economic life of the country, as well as their involvement in public administration processes.
Deputy Minister Issetov informed the OSCE representatives about the ongoing political reforms, economic and social transformations in the country aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens, including national minorities.
In his turn, Christophe Kamp particularly noted Kazakhstan’s unique experience in strengthening interethnic harmony and upholding the linguistic and cultural rights of national minorities. He highly appreciated the fruitful results of the state policy in this area, and expressed hope for deepening cooperation and coordinating joint actions in the framework of subsequent reforms.
OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities also shared his views and priorities in the field of reducing interethnic tension and early conflict prevention based on dialogue, consultations and practical recommendations.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for active cooperation in the field of human rights protection, support for national minorities and strengthening interethnic harmony.
18.09.2025, 20:14 66876
Special Representatives of Kazakhstan and Iran Discussed Issues Related to Expanding Cooperation at the Caspian Sea
Bilateral consultations were held between the Special Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea Issues, Zulfiya Amanzholova and Kazem Gharib Abadi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to the expansion and deepening of cooperation among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea in areas of mutual interest.
A high level of convergence of approaches was noted in addressing tasks related to the delimitation of the sea area, preparations for upcoming events at various levels, and the implementation of instructions following the meetings of the foreign ministers and the Caspian Summits.
The consultations were held in a traditional atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and constructiveness.
17.09.2025, 09:10 80546
Kazakh-Belarusian Political Consultations Held in Astana
Bilateral political consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Pavel Utyupin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, exchanged views on further interaction within regional integration associations and other international organizations, and also "compared the notes" on the schedule of upcoming bilateral events.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue close cooperation between the foreign ministries in order to further strengthen bilateral partnership across the entire spectrum of multifaceted Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation.
16.09.2025, 14:50 91421
New Prospects for Kazakh-Estonian Cooperation Outlined in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Martin Roger, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues, including the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian areas.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Estonia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic Sea region. In particular, both parties noted their interest in further developing the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.
The diplomats agreed to consider new practical steps to expand trade, economic ties and implement investment projects. In this context, they touched upon the implementation of the decisions adopted following the 7th session of the Kazakh-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which took place in January 2025 in Tallinn.
Special attention was also given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics. Interest was expressed in establishing trade routes connecting Central Asia and Europe.
Following the meeting, the schedule of upcoming events including plans for reciprocal high-level visits was reviewed.
