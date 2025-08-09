Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary

Images | Akorda

Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay revealed the details of the phone talk between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin held earlier today, Kazinform News Agency reports.





As the Press Secretary said, the phone talk was initiated by the Russian side and was held in a friendly and trusting manner.





Special attention was placed to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Vladimir Putin informed in detail about the outcomes of the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the preliminary agreements reached and noted that Kazakhstan initially advocated for a peace formula to end military activities, said Zheldibay.





According to him, the two leaders also discussed the bilateral agenda.





The Kazakh President stated he attaches special importance to the upcoming state visit to Moscow this November, which aims at deepening the multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, added the Press Secretary.