08.08.2025, 16:16 2211
Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay revealed the details of the phone talk between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin held earlier today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the Press Secretary said, the phone talk was initiated by the Russian side and was held in a friendly and trusting manner.
Special attention was placed to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Vladimir Putin informed in detail about the outcomes of the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the preliminary agreements reached and noted that Kazakhstan initially advocated for a peace formula to end military activities, said Zheldibay.
According to him, the two leaders also discussed the bilateral agenda.
The Kazakh President stated he attaches special importance to the upcoming state visit to Moscow this November, which aims at deepening the multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, added the Press Secretary.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.08.2025, 19:44 16581
Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Turkmen counterpart President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the invitation to take part in the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted that this event is a key platform for sharing experiences and developing practical solutions to the ongoing challenges facing the landlocked developing countries.
The meeting also discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in trade-economic, energy and transit-transport sectors.
The presidents of both nations reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensive development of the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.
As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
President Tokayev also attended an informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders.
During a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.
To note, Turkmenistan's Awaza hosts the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on August 5 to 8.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.08.2025, 16:29 17406
Voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, for the initiative to convene the conference. He also thanked the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, for the commitment to addressing the challenges and unlocking the potential of landlocked developing countries.
The President said that more than two decades ago, Kazakhstan hosted the 1st UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, "which symbolized the beginning of its longstanding uninterrupted participation in this process."
He reminded of the adoption of Almaty Action Program which for the first time included the problems of LLDC into the global agenda.
Today we have gathered in Awaza to make new efforts to further advance in achieving the challenges we face," President Tokayev said.
He noted that more than 500,000 people live in the 32 landlocked developing countries today. Many of them still face barriers in access to finance, technology and global markets.
According to the Kazakh President, limited regional transport links remain a major challenge for landlocked countries, which entails a number of economic challenges, including high transit and trade costs, and vulnerability to geopolitical factors. He pointed out that these restrictions affect the well-being of citizens and reduce competitiveness. They are further exacerbated by conflicts, economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions and rising global mistrust.
Nevertheless, Kazakhstan believes that LLDCs should be considered as equal and promising partners in shaping decisions on the global agenda. The voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder, our cooperation must be deeper, and our collective ambition must be bolder," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President emphasized that Kazakhstan fully supports the Awaza Programme of Action as a road map towards building sustainable, inclusive and stable future. He stressed that this important undertaking should receive political support from transit countries, international development organizations and financial institutions.
We need innovative financial mechanisms to stimulate investment in key sectors such as transport, energy and digital infrastructure," stated he.
Another pressing issue, according to the Kazakh President, is climate change. He noted that many LLDCs face water shortage, glaciers melting, desertification and other extreme climate phenomena. To tackle these challenges coordinated regional efforts and strong international support are required, he said.
At the same time, I believe that climate action must remain balanced and inclusive, and meet countries’ development needs. In order to enhance our joint efforts to combat climate change, I invite you to the Regional Climate Summit, which will be held in Astana in partnership with the United Nations in April next year," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.08.2025, 14:19 17706
Central Asia’s experience indicates that geography does not dictate the fate, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State addressed the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries underway in Turkmenistan, Kazinform News Agencies reports referring to the Akorda press service.
The President said Kazakhstan, together with its partners, takes great efforts to strengthen regional interconnectivity, promote digital transformation, and contribute to long-term sustainable growth.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of transport corridors and transit infrastructure along the North-South route and the Middle Corridor.
Our long-term goal is to create an integrated network of railways, road, aviation and logistics centers. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a Eurasian transit hub that accounts for nearly 85% of land cargo delivery between Asia and Europe. We also invest in digitalization. Kazakhstan set up the AlemAi Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana and recently launched the supercomputer. Our doors are open for scientific cooperation and we invite partners to join us," the Head of State said.
As for the regional agenda, the Head of State said Central Asia’s experience testifies that geography does not dictate the fate.
We are moving from the current landlocked state to a future where land connectivity will be equally important. Our region has demonstrated resilience in its socio-economic development and shows that with political will, strategic investment and international partnership, being landlocked can be a powerful driver of growth rather than a barrier. We are witnessing how Central Asia has become a region of mutually beneficial interaction with dynamically developing potential in the areas of trade, investment, transport, communications, and sustainable resource management. Two days ago, Kazakhstan and the UN signed an agreement on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan with headquarters in Almaty," the President of Kazakhstan said.
In conclusion, the Head of State reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to the goals and principles of the group of landlocked developing countries.
He also expressed gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to convene the conference, and also expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his commitment to addressing the problems and realizing the opportunities of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.08.2025, 10:31 17556
President Tokayev attends informal meeting of Central Asian leaders
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated in the informal meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders took place prior to the opening ceremony of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
The meeting centered around the priority areas of further cooperation of the region’s countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.08.2025, 22:10 17841
Tokayev holds brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, at the airport in the city of Türkmenbaşy, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.
The very fact that such an important forum with the personal participation of the UN Secretary-General shows the strong international standing of Turkmenistan, which has been pursuing the policy of positive neutrality for 30 years, said Tokayev. "Kazakhstan fully supports this policy," added the Kazakh President.
In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov commended the exceptional nature of Kazakh-Turkmen relations.
The interlocutors highlighted that both nations attach great importance to continued strengthening of friendship and kind-neighborliness.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.07.2025, 20:18 39261
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a warm welcome in Ankara
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a warm reception in Ankara during his recent official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In his letter, the President of Kazakhstan notes that the talks held in the Turkish capital serve as proof of a high level of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of fraternal friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership.
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the cooperation with Türkiye within the UN, OTS and other international organization, and is grateful for continued support of the process of institutionalization of the CICA, reads the letter.
Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit on Monday, July 28. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.
On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.
An official welcome ceremony for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the presidential palace in Ankara.
On Tuesday, July 29, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).
The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.
Following the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the two presidents signed the Joint Declaration. 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed as well.
President Erdoğan handed over Türkiye's highest state award Devlet Nişanı Order to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.07.2025, 23:37 39716
Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign Joint Declaration, 18 documents
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have signed Joint Declaration between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye following the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, Akorda press service reported.
A decision of the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye was also signed.
18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed during the official visit of the Kazakh President to Ankara.
The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.
Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.
The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.
On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.07.2025, 15:30 38841
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh President left a commemorative note in the guest book after honoring the memory of the great statesman in the Anıtkabir mausoleum.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the friendship between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will continue to strengthen in the future as well as wished the fraternal people of Türkiye wellbeing and prosperity.
Members of the official delegation of Kazakhstan jointed President Tokayev in the flower-laying ceremony.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
04.08.2025, 09:54Pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev passes away 04.08.2025, 10:5725156Kazakh students sweep four medals at IOI 2025 05.08.2025, 15:2624936Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 05.08.2025, 20:462399622% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 04.08.2025, 19:3518181MEKS Moves into Active Phase: Kanat Bozumbayev Outlines Key Guidelines for the Project Office 10.07.2025, 19:44137211Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert 11.07.2025, 20:30131001IDB plans $1.1bln investment in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan 11.07.2025, 11:30120356Aktau Sea Port special economic area expands 11.07.2025, 10:08117731Kazakh President congratulates Mongolia on Naadam Holiday 11.07.2025, 15:00115556Kazakh Foreign Minister Paid a Working Visit to Afghanistan