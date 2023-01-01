30.12.2022, 15:28 996
Tokayev visits National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The President got familiarized with the work of a smart class at the National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health, where children receive treatment while attending classes of math, history, and other subjects. There are also therapy sessions with music and fairytales, different creative games and chess.
The Head of State talked with children and their parents, who came to undergo treatment from all regions of the country. Tokayev said that as part of the Year of Children special attention was placed to the development of younger generation in education, health, sport, and other spheres. He also said that all the support measures will be continued in the future.
Tokayev was briefed that 351 kids are under treatment in the pediatric department. In 2022, around 18 thousand children have received treatment. Over the past three years, the Center has introduced and applied successfully. over 30 new medical technologies. The Center’s specialists improve their qualifications abroad.
In conclusion, the President wished a speedy recovery to the young patients and extended his New Year greetings and handed over presents.
01.01.2023, 00:00 316
Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakhstanis on New Year, the Akorda press service reports.
In his address the Head of State said that Kazakhstan gradually carries out political reforms. The constitutional referendum and presidential elections laid the foundation for the reboot of the key government institutions. "Next year Kazakhstan will hold Senate, Majilis and maslikhat elections. The citizens will cast a vote in the direct elections of governors of districts," the President said.
Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritized curbing inflation and raising people’s real incomes and setting up productions.
Despite the hardships of the outgoing year, we feel optimistic about the future. I hope 2023 will become the year of opportunities and new horizons. The way will be anything but simple. But we should move forward to meeting the goals set putting aside all doubts and anxiety," the Head of State said wishing all Happy New Year.
31.12.2022, 12:06 451
Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named
The Head of State appointed the judges of the Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, the Akorda press service reports.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Zhakipbayev, Aizhan Zhatkanbayeva, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Roman Podoprigora as the judges of the Constitutional Court since January 1, 2023.
31.12.2022, 11:21 551
World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan
The world leaders and heads of international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the forthcoming New Year, the Akorda press service reports.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and other presidents, as well as heads of large international companies, financial institutions, diplomatic missions and other officials congratulated the President of Kazakhstan.
In their telegrams they noted priorities for the development of multilateral and bilateral cooperation, expressed warm wishes to the Head of State and people of Kazakhstan.
30.12.2022, 20:26 646
Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory
The Head of State stressed that the triumph of Bibisara, who won the gold medal for the second time, once again demonstrated her high skills and unbending will to win
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations to Bibisara Assaubayeva, who won the World Blitz Chess Championship, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
The Head of State stressed that the triumph of Bibisara, who won the gold medal for the second time, once again demonstrated her high skills and unbending will to win.
According to him, tangible achievements of domestic athletes at the world championship demonstrate Kazakhstan as an intellectual nation, contribute to the promotion of chess in the country and inspire thousands of young Kazakhstanis.
The President also wished Bibisara new bright victories and further success at the world chess arena.
Earlier it was reported that 18-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva became the second-time champion of the World Blitz Chess Championship.
Bibisara won over Indian Harika Dronavalli in the final round of the FIDE Women's World Blitz Chess Championship 2022.
The young chess player was victorious at the 2021 World Blitz Chess Championship in Warsaw.
30.12.2022, 18:02 731
Kazakhstan in talks with Russia to supply gas to its northern and eastern parts
A gas pipeline through Barnaul to the north Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Semey and surrounding areas is considered as an option
Kazakhstan is still in talks with Russia on the gasification of the northern and eastern regions, Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakh Energy Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Technically, we’re looking for a pipe to pump around 10bn cubic meters of gas per year so as to gasify the northeast and east of the country. An additional pipe with a capacity of 20-30 cubic meters of gas is to be considered in case gas is to be supplied to the south. That is a matter of talks," said Akchulakov.
According to him, a gas pipeline through Barnaul to the north Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Semey and surrounding areas is considered as an option. The pipeline is also being considered for transit.
Earlier Akchulakov noted that the supply of gas from Russia is the most economically optimal option.
30.12.2022, 16:33 916
Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the first meeting of the Republican Headquarters for the implementation of Kazakh Head of State Tokayev’s election program "Just Kazakhstan for All and Everyone" for 2023/29, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.
According to National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, a detailed roadmap made up of 117 items on different areas defining responsible state bodies and specific timelines was developed for quality implementation of the election program of the Head of State.
As Bagdat Mussin, minister of digital development, innovation, and aerospace industry, said the monitoring of work on each item of the roadmap will be carried out through an interactive online dashboard in real time, with the exclusion of all reports, briefs, and presentations on paper.
There are plans to consider the possibility of visual control of infrastructure and investment projects using CCTV cameras, thus controlling the implementation of all projects online.
The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed that meetings of the Republican Headquarters will be held on a regular basis, and that the first report on the implementation of the roadmap should be ready before April 20, 2023.
The heads of ministries and akimats (administration offices) should personally control the work on the roadmap. The election program of the President is our key document for the next seven years. We should fully and qualitatively implement all the instructions of the Head of State in practice," said Smailov.
He went on to add that the use of digital technologies will allow for transparent monitoring and effective realization of all planned measures.
This will be a useful tool to know at which stage each task is being implemented, when work should be stepped up. On the other hand, this will enable to reduce the volume of paper accountability as everything will be run online," the Kazakh Prime Minister concluded.
29.12.2022, 21:02 16656
President signs law on transport and subsoil use
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on transport and subsoil use," Akorda press office reported.
29.12.2022, 19:50 19411
Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan
Alikhan Smailov held talks with Uzbek Deputy Prime Ministers Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, who are in Astana for a working visit
Kazakh Government Head Alikhan Smailov held talks with Uzbek Deputy Prime Ministers Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, who are in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.
The sides discussed the issues of implementing the tasks of the Heads of the two countries given following the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on December 21-22 this year.
The measures to increase mutual trade, including creation of a joint foreign trade company, strengthen transport and logistics cooperation and develop the corresponding infrastructure, launch cooperative projects in the industry and agriculture, create new manufacturing clusters, establish supplies of different agricultural products, and so on were considered.
Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov stressed that following the Kazakh President’s visit in Uzbekistan breakthrough agreements in all priority spheres of bilateral cooperation were reached. Their implementation was laid out in detail in the specially developed Roadmap aimed at giving impetus to further strengthen strategic partnership between the countries.
The Heads of our States set a range of priority tasks, outlined the specific timelines for their implementation. Well-coordinated and effective work should be ensured to realize all the outlined measures aimed at increasing the wellbeing of our people," said the Kazakh Premier.
He went on to add that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continues demonstrating dynamic growth. In this regard, removing bottlenecks when transporting products and administrative barriers in general is one of the main tasks.
Entrepreneurs of our countries actively work, therefore we should be willing to help businesses in launching new joint projects. We’re ready for work with you," he said.
The sides also discussed the current issues of cooperation in the water management area.
For his part, Zhamshid Khodzhayev underlined the readiness of the Uzbek government to productively work closely with the Kazakh government to achieve common goals and tasks in all mutually beneficial areas.
In conclusion, Kazakh Premier Smailov signed the Roadman for implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the two countries’ Presidents on December 21-22, 2022. The document is due to be signed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.
